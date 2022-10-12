KEYTESVILLE - Attorneys for the defendants in several lawsuits related to a deadly June train derailment in Chariton County have filed a request for a change of venue. According to the circuit clerk for Chariton County, the request asks a judge to move the case to Sullivan County. Amtrak and BNSF claim not enough people live in the county. The defendants also claim the jury, which would include Chariton County residents, may be bias.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO