Related
KOMU
War on Poverty Conference to take place on Monday, Columbia resident speaks out
COLUMBIA - A conference addressing innovative ways to tackle issues related to poverty is taking place Monday recognizing International Eradication of Poverty Day. It is taking place at The Salvation Army Columbia Social Services building from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is co-hosted by The Salvation Army and the Harry S Truman School of Public Affairs.
KOMU
Jefferson City Council discusses demolition of historic Capitol Avenue buildings
JEFFERSON CITY – The Jefferson City Council met Monday night to discuss structural assessments and proposed demolition of 11 properties on or around the historic Capitol Avenue. The council also approved the fiscal year 2023 budget. The council discussed two potential paths forward: renovation or demolition. The discussion began...
KOMU
Columbia City Council to fill open positions on Citizens Police Review Board
COLUMBIA - On Monday, the Columbia City Council is expected to fill five positions on the nine person Citizens Police Review Board. According to the council's agenda, members will interview applicants during the pre-council meeting and vote on appointments during the regular meeting. Right now, the future of the board...
KOMU
Two men work to help Columbia's youth one step at a time
COLUMBIA - For the past 43 years, the MO High Steppers founder and executive director Rolando Barry and assistant drill master Tyrone Raybon have been working to evolve the youth community in Columbia with performing arts. The high steppers are the only drill team in mid-Missouri. The team consists of...
KOMU
JCPD, JCSD investigating threat made by student on social media
JEFFERSON CITY − Jefferson City police and administration from the Jefferson City School District are investigating threats made on social media allegedly made by a Capital City High School student. CCHS Principal Ben Meldrum said law enforcement received a report Tuesday that a Capital City student was posing as...
KOMU
Columbia to host monkeypox vaccination clinics
COLUMBIA — In response to the confirmation of monkeypox cases in Boone County, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) will host four separate vaccination clinics throughout the rest of October. The first clinic will be held Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Arch and Column Pub, located...
KOMU
Salvation Army hosts 'first of its kind' conference to address poverty
COLUMBIA − The Salvation Army hosted its first conference Monday innovating new ideas to attack poverty in Columbia. The conference's initiative was to bring together different representatives to gather ideas on how to attack the poverty problem locally, and what on-going work organizations are doing. The Salvation Army invited...
KOMU
Overnight warming center moves to Wilkes Boulevard Church and away from Wabash Bus Station
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council approved funds Monday night to make Wilkes Boulevard Methodist Church an overnight warming center through Turning Point, instead of using the Wabash Bus Station. Darren Morton, the managing director at Turning Point, said he's excited for the warming center to move to Wilkes this...
KOMU
MU paints the town gold with a dome lighting ceremony
COLUMBIA - The dome of Jesse Hall was turned gold Sunday to kick off homecoming week. Community members gathered outside Jesse Hall at 7 p.m. to watch the dome lighting ceremony and concert by local band, The Brink. This year marks the 111th year of MU homecoming traditions. Many are...
KOMU
MDC to stock Moberly's Beuth Park Lake with 1,000 rainbow trout
MOBERLY − Rainbow trout will be stocked in Moberly's Beuth Park lake, thanks to a partnership between the city of Moberly and Missouri's Department of Conservation. More than 1,000 rainbow trout, averaging one foot in length, will be moved from Montauk Fish Hatchery to the lake on Oct. 31.
KOMU
Local organization begins preparations for 25th annual Everybody Eats event
COLUMBIA — Powerhouse Community Development Corporation (PCDC) announced Tuesday that it is in the early stages of preparing for its 25th annual Everybody Eats project. The project, which gets meals to those in need during the Thanksgiving season, consists of three events: the primary food drive, food box distribution and the Thanksgiving hot meal.
KOMU
Amtrak, BNSF Railway seek to move civil trials in deadly train crash to Sullivan County
KEYTESVILLE - Attorneys for the defendants in several lawsuits related to a deadly June train derailment in Chariton County have filed a request for a change of venue. According to the circuit clerk for Chariton County, the request asks a judge to move the case to Sullivan County. Amtrak and BNSF claim not enough people live in the county. The defendants also claim the jury, which would include Chariton County residents, may be bias.
KOMU
Mizzou Men's Hoops announces tip-off times for non-conference schedule, full schedule set
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Men's Hoops has confirmed several tip-off times for non-conference games this season including the season opener on Nov. 7. The Dennis Gates era will begin against Southern Indiana at Mizzou Arena with a tip-off time of 7 pm CT. Mizzou also added an exhibition game against Washington...
KOMU
EmVP UPDATE: 'Fulton Greeter' receives new wheelchair from donations
FULTON - For nearly the last two decades, Pastor Mike Crowson has been smiling and waving to cars from the corner of Second and Bluff Streets. "Just seeing people and hopefully putting a smile on their face," Crowson said about why he makes it a point to wave outside him house.
KOMU
New Columbia Regional Airport terminal nearly complete
The Columbia Regional Airport is inching closer to opening its new terminal to the public. Set to take place Wednesday, Oct. 19, the ribbon-cutting ceremony will include comments from Gov. Mike Parson, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and a tour for those in attendance. Flights through the new terminal will begin...
KOMU
Springfield man arrested, charged after stabbing in Chariton County
CHARITON COUNTY — A Springfield man was arrested last Thursday and charged for his connection to an apparent stabbing. According to a news release from Chariton County Sheriff's Department, police responded to a report of an injured person just after 6 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a 22-year-old male...
KOMU
Tolton's Rischer with eyes on state title after day one of class 3 tournament
COLUMBIA - Audrey Rischer posted a 77 at 6 over par to solidify her spot in second place after day one of the MSHSAA Class 3 State Girls' golf championships at Columbia Country Club. Rischer was the runner-up a year ago as only a sophomore for the trailblazers losing to...
KOMU
Local pharmacies affected by nationwide Adderall shortage
COLUMBIA - Due to ongoing manufacturing delays, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declared an Adderall shortage, with some companies leaving backorders at pharmacies nationwide. After KOMU 8 called multiple local pharmacies, including Kilgore's, Walgreens and CVS at Schnucks, most said that they are having issues getting it in stock...
KOMU
Battle volleyball collects road sweep
Battle volleyball defeated Montgomery County 3-0 on Monday on the road. Battle bounced back from its loss to Rock Bridge on Tuesday. After six days of rest, the team handily defeated Montgomery County. Battle has won six of its past seven, and the win Monday pushed its record to 13-6.
KOMU
Columbia woman charged after shooting at ex-boyfriend in vehicle
COLUMBIA — Columbia Police arrested a woman early Sunday morning after responding to a report of shots fired. Laronya Brown, 25, is charged with first-degree domestic assault, first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Columbia police officers responded to the report near the 200 block of East Texas Avenue around...
