Florida State

cbs12.com

T.S. Karl remains stationary, to move southeast later Thursday

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Karl remains nearly stationary this morning, but it's expected to begin moving south later today. It remains a bit disorganized, and has winds of 50 mph. We will start to see Karl move south towards Mexico, and make landfall there this weekend.
Bear safely captured outside Montana apartment building

MISSOULA, Mont. (KECI) — Residents in an apartment building in Montana got a bear surprise on Monday. One resident took a video and a few photos of the visitor. Images show the bear lying down outside an apartment door. It was also seen outside, walking across the lawn of...
DeSantis and Crist respond to Cruz decision

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The two top candidates in the Florida governor's race are sharing their reactions to the controversial decision in the Nikolas Cruz penalty trial. The jury recommended a life sentence for Cruz, who admitted to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in the...
What will the death penalty in Florida look like after Cruz trial?

In nearly every state across the U.S. a jury must unanimously agree to capital punishment. Here in Florida, the change was made from a majority vote to a unanimous vote back in 2017, but will lawmakers be looking to reverse course after the Parkland killer was sentenced to life in prison?
