T.S. Karl remains stationary, to move southeast later Thursday
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Karl remains nearly stationary this morning, but it's expected to begin moving south later today. It remains a bit disorganized, and has winds of 50 mph. We will start to see Karl move south towards Mexico, and make landfall there this weekend.
Snowbirds arriving, and experts urge everyone to get COVID booster
West Palm Beach, FL/CBS12 News — Snowbirds are starting to arrive in our area here in south Florida meaning more part-time residents from the northeast. Health experts say this adds to the importance of getting the COVID-19 booster. The White House this week is urging people to get the...
Bear safely captured outside Montana apartment building
MISSOULA, Mont. (KECI) — Residents in an apartment building in Montana got a bear surprise on Monday. One resident took a video and a few photos of the visitor. Images show the bear lying down outside an apartment door. It was also seen outside, walking across the lawn of...
DeSantis and Crist respond to Cruz decision
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The two top candidates in the Florida governor's race are sharing their reactions to the controversial decision in the Nikolas Cruz penalty trial. The jury recommended a life sentence for Cruz, who admitted to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in the...
What will the death penalty in Florida look like after Cruz trial?
In nearly every state across the U.S. a jury must unanimously agree to capital punishment. Here in Florida, the change was made from a majority vote to a unanimous vote back in 2017, but will lawmakers be looking to reverse course after the Parkland killer was sentenced to life in prison?
Gov. DeSantis issues order to ensure ballot access for voters affected by Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Governor Ron DeSantis signed an Executive Order to help ensure voters impacted by Hurricane Ian will have the chance to vote during the November election. The governors office announced the move Thursday, saying the order comes at the request of the Supervisors of Elections (SOE)...
