BYU Newsnet
Orem City Council members express concern over school district split resolution
Several members of Orem City Council expressed concerns over the Oct. 11 resolution outlining council support to create a new Orem School District. The Orem City Council voted 4-3 on Tuesday in favor of a resolution outlining their support to separate from the current district. Orem schools are part of...
Guest Opinion: School district split is more than a numbers game
Since late January, a fractioned Orem City council has been dealing with the ramifications of pursuing a split from the Alpine School District. No one reading this would be surprised to hear that this has produced a lot of conflicts — we only have to look to the recent Canyons and Jordan District to remind ourselves of the resulting drama.
kslnewsradio.com
Mayor announces Trader Joe’s will be coming to Draper in 2023
DRAPER, Utah — Draper Mayor Troy Walker announced Friday that his city has been selected for a new location for Trader Joe’s. It is expected the store will open in 2023. According to Walker’s announcement on Facebook, the location of the store will be 11479 S. State Street.
Gentrification is here. This is how a new Salt Lake City group wants to fix it
How should the housing market crisis and gentrification be solved? Housing solutions shouldn’t come down to NIMBYism or ‘yes or no’ debate. Housing shouldn’t just come as single-family homes or apartments, says director of the new advocacy group SLC Neighbors for More Neighbors
kslnewsradio.com
Complaint alleges discrimination against Latino students in Alpine School District
OREM, Utah – The U.S. Department of Education has agreed to evaluate a complaint against the Alpine School District over race discrimination. The complaint was made in a letter from a group — called Standing for Orem — which claims three schools in the Alpine School District are “knowingly and intentionally” at risk, lacking important updates for earthquake safety.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City PD asks public to avoid area near SWAT standoff
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department SWAT Team is on scene of “a tactical incident in the 500-block of North Dexter Street,” according to a Saturday morning press release issued by SLCPD. The community is being asked...
Haunted house shut down in Murray, moves to Tooele
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A former Murray haunted house owner is moving his spooky animatronics to Tooele after Murray City said his business didn’t meet code. The former business owner disagreed, and said he was treated unfairly. “It’s extremely hard to run any entertainment business, let alone a haunted house business, because all of your […]
Utah’s largest school district changes dress code
AMERICAN FORK. Utah (ABC4) – The Alpine School District’s School Board approved a new dress code policy on Tuesday night. Executive Director of External Relations and Communications for the Alpine School District, David Stephenson said the original draft of this policy is over 30 years old and it needed to be brought into the 21st […]
Missing in Utah: Breakthrough in 40-year-old disappearance
Months after Robby Peay disappeared, the body of an unidentified young man was buried in a grave near Moab.
Missing in Utah: A possible break in the 1982 disappearance of Robby Peay
After he was declared dead, Robby Peay's family had a headstone with his name and placed it on the family plot.
KSLTV
Utah hits record number of bicyclists dying after being hit by vehicles this year
SALT LAKE CITY — With two months left in 2022, Utah has already seen a 30-plus-year record in the number of bicyclists dying after being hit by vehicles. Fifteen bicyclists have died on roads across the Beehive State in bike vs. car fatalities this year, including three children. The last time that number reached as high as 10 was 2006, according to statistics from the Utah Department of Transportation.
kslnewsradio.com
Sign with swastika, N-word posted on a residential fence in West Valley
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A woman who lives in West Valley City posted a Tweet on Thursday morning about a sign posted to her fence. It included a swastika, the N-word, KKK, and the words “Vote Trevor Lee.”. The woman, Deborah Gatrell, told KSL NewsRadio her home...
Wasatch County Council offers conditional funding of Heber City airport
With a major decision on the Heber Valley Airport looming, the Wasatch County Council wants to prevent the city from approving major upgrades. And it’s “putting its money where its mouth is.”. Heber’s city council plans to vote on a milestone for the future of its airport next...
Opinion: Look to the polls — same-sex marriage, the Great Salt Lake and Joe Biden
Deseret News and Hinkley Institute polling show that voters don’t think the laws should be reversed on same-sex marriage. There are other issues they care about though.
kslnewsradio.com
Couples across the world using Utah County Clerk’s Office to get married
PROVO, Utah — Couples from around the world have been turning to the Utah County Clerk’s Office for virtual marriages since the beginning of the pandemic. Utah County Clerk Auditor Josh Daniels said that every single day, he is able to watch people’s lives change for the better because of the county’s virtual marriage license offerings.
kslnewsradio.com
West Jordan officials investigating house fire
WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Jordan fire crews are still investigating after a house fire broke out this morning. The fire was reported to have started around 4:30 a.m. Firefighters at the scene said that nobody was injured, but the house sustained around $75,000 in damages. Crews are still...
Proposed temple's nearest neighbors react to building's plans
Elected leaders in the Heber Valley say they hear a lot of positive comments about a future temple in the area. However, some neighbors have expressed concerns. While much of the response to the plan to build a three-story temple in the Heber Valley has come in support of the project, some see drawbacks.
Salt Lake City Police make six arrests within two hours in ‘proactive policing’
A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol unit made six arrests in just over an hour in the ballpark neighborhood on Wednesday, Oct. 13 as part of an ongoing Revised Crime Control Plan
kslnewsradio.com
A new location for Judge Memorial Catholic High School? It could happen
SALT LAKE CITY — Judge Memorial Catholic High School and Our Lady of Lourdes may be moving to a new location. The Diocese of Salt Lake City is looking into the possibility of selling the property of the schools, church and rectory, which are located at 650 S. 1100 East.
BYU Newsnet
Alpine School District adopts new unisex dress code
Utah’s Alpine School District updated its dress code on the evening of Oct. 11 to incorporate a more unisex approach into school clothing guidelines. The dress code, Policy 5152 of Alpine School District, says “dress standards promote a learning environment free of unnecessary disruption” and that parents are primarily responsible for their students’ dress. The dress code has only been updated three times since 1983.
