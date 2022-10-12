ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

Pyramid

Guest Opinion: School district split is more than a numbers game

Since late January, a fractioned Orem City council has been dealing with the ramifications of pursuing a split from the Alpine School District. No one reading this would be surprised to hear that this has produced a lot of conflicts — we only have to look to the recent Canyons and Jordan District to remind ourselves of the resulting drama.
Mayor announces Trader Joe’s will be coming to Draper in 2023

DRAPER, Utah — Draper Mayor Troy Walker announced Friday that his city has been selected for a new location for Trader Joe’s. It is expected the store will open in 2023. According to Walker’s announcement on Facebook, the location of the store will be 11479 S. State Street.
Complaint alleges discrimination against Latino students in Alpine School District

OREM, Utah – The U.S. Department of Education has agreed to evaluate a complaint against the Alpine School District over race discrimination. The complaint was made in a letter from a group — called Standing for Orem — which claims three schools in the Alpine School District are “knowingly and intentionally” at risk, lacking important updates for earthquake safety.
Haunted house shut down in Murray, moves to Tooele

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A former Murray haunted house owner is moving his spooky animatronics to Tooele after Murray City said his business didn’t meet code. The former business owner disagreed, and said he was treated unfairly.  “It’s extremely hard to run any entertainment business, let alone a haunted house business, because all of your […]
Utah’s largest school district changes dress code

AMERICAN FORK. Utah (ABC4) – The Alpine School District’s School Board approved a new dress code policy on Tuesday night. Executive Director of External Relations and Communications for the Alpine School District, David Stephenson said the original draft of this policy is over 30 years old and it needed to be brought into the 21st […]
Utah hits record number of bicyclists dying after being hit by vehicles this year

SALT LAKE CITY — With two months left in 2022, Utah has already seen a 30-plus-year record in the number of bicyclists dying after being hit by vehicles. Fifteen bicyclists have died on roads across the Beehive State in bike vs. car fatalities this year, including three children. The last time that number reached as high as 10 was 2006, according to statistics from the Utah Department of Transportation.
Couples across the world using Utah County Clerk’s Office to get married

PROVO, Utah — Couples from around the world have been turning to the Utah County Clerk’s Office for virtual marriages since the beginning of the pandemic. Utah County Clerk Auditor Josh Daniels said that every single day, he is able to watch people’s lives change for the better because of the county’s virtual marriage license offerings.
West Jordan officials investigating house fire

WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Jordan fire crews are still investigating after a house fire broke out this morning. The fire was reported to have started around 4:30 a.m. Firefighters at the scene said that nobody was injured, but the house sustained around $75,000 in damages. Crews are still...
Proposed temple's nearest neighbors react to building's plans

Elected leaders in the Heber Valley say they hear a lot of positive comments about a future temple in the area. However, some neighbors have expressed concerns. While much of the response to the plan to build a three-story temple in the Heber Valley has come in support of the project, some see drawbacks.
Alpine School District adopts new unisex dress code

Utah’s Alpine School District updated its dress code on the evening of Oct. 11 to incorporate a more unisex approach into school clothing guidelines. The dress code, Policy 5152 of Alpine School District, says “dress standards promote a learning environment free of unnecessary disruption” and that parents are primarily responsible for their students’ dress. The dress code has only been updated three times since 1983.
ALPINE, UT

