South Florida’s barrier islands are no barrier to investment prospects, apparently. Gatsby Enterprises‘ Babak Ebrahimzadeh has spent $240 million on office assets in South Florida in the last three years and isn’t stopping there. The investor just dropped another $8 million on the acquisition of Singer Island Corporate Center at 2655 North Ocean Drive, according to Colliers.

RIVIERA BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO