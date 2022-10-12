Read full article on original website
Commercial Observer
Broward Warehouse Park Inks Leases Totaling 77K SF
Reflecting the ongoing strength of the warehouse market in Broward County, a newly built distribution center in Dania Beach, Fla., announced two leases totaling 77,026 square feet. I-595 Business Center signed a 53,863-square-foot deal with SouthernCarlson and a 23,163-square-foot deal with Dauerflora USA. SouthernCarlson distributes construction and packaging machines, tools...
Commercial Observer
Singer Island Office Asset Sells to New York Investor for $8M
South Florida’s barrier islands are no barrier to investment prospects, apparently. Gatsby Enterprises‘ Babak Ebrahimzadeh has spent $240 million on office assets in South Florida in the last three years and isn’t stopping there. The investor just dropped another $8 million on the acquisition of Singer Island Corporate Center at 2655 North Ocean Drive, according to Colliers.
Commercial Observer
North Bay Approves 7M-SF Development on Biscayne Bay’s Treasure Island
The North Bay Village Council voted 3-2 Wednesday to greenlight a 7.3 million-square-foot development plan from Sunbeam Properties on Treasure Island, one of two South Florida islands that comprise the municipality. The plan covers a 12.9-acre site on Treasure Island along the 79th Street Causeway, which connects the northern end...
