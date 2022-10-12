Read full article on original website
Related
Register Citizen
Trump’s Executive Privilege Push Is Collapsing
Donald Trump is the subject of multiple investigations regarding conduct that took place while he was in office. He’s leaned on executive privilege to protect himself, but such claims haven’t been as powerful as the former president was probably hoping. Several allies have tried to use it to...
Register Citizen
Beto O’Rourke Thanks Harry Styles for His Endorsement: ‘That Was a Huge Boost’
Beto O’Rourke credited Harry Styles’ endorsement with giving his Texas gubernatorial campaign a bit of a boost in a new interview on the podcast, Hysteria. During the interview, O’Rourke spoke about attending one of Styles’ concerts in Austin earlier this month, where Styles placed a “Beto for Texas” sticker on his guitar. “To have his support and get that push from him, it was really just wonderful,” O’Rourke said. “And I can tell you that in the following days, so many young people who really weren’t plugged into this campaign, or really this race, or maybe didn’t know there was an election taking place in Texas, or the issues… they’re taking notice, they’re now in, they’re curious, and they’re coming out and getting registered to vote. That was a huge boost, and I am so grateful to him.”
Register Citizen
‘F–k the Voting, Get Right to Violence,’ Roger Stone Crowed Before Election: Video
The Jan. 6 committee returned from its summer hiatus and cast a spotlight on the actions of former Trump adviser Roger Stone. The committee laid out Stone’s connections with members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, several members of which have been charged with seditious conspiracy in relation to the attack on the Capitol, as well as his thirst for violence should Trump lose.
Comments / 0