Inyerself

Innovation in an All-In-One Solar/Water Generator Solution!

Blu Oasis Water/Solar Generatormedia by BluOasis Corporation. One of humanity's most significant daily issues is reduced access to water and reliable power. How often do we awake to news of some catastrophic shortage affecting the western United States? Companies like Blu Oasis Corporation are developing innovative ways to solve these shortages using multi-use technological devices to generate and store water and power.
thefastmode.com

Limits to Growth. The Need for Sustainable IP Network Evolution Featured

In March 1972, at the dawn of the Internet, the Club of Rome published “The Limits to Growth.” This landmark report was the first to model our planet’s interconnected systems and the limitations of its natural resources to support the needs of a fast-growing global population. Today,...
TECHNOLOGY
Ethanol Producer Magazine

USGC partners attend NCI procurement course

The U.S. Grains Council recently hosted a group of nine buyers principally from North Africa (Morocco), the Middle East (Turkey and Israel) and West Africa (Senegal and Nigeria) who attended the Northern Crops Institute’s (NCI’s) coarse grains procurement training program. The course offered feed grain buyers and end-users...
AGRICULTURE
Ethanol Producer Magazine

Ethanol: A Pathway to Reward Climate Smart Agriculture

A few years ago, ACE began alerting our industry that it would be a matter of if, not when, Congress would enact legislation designed to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Knowing climate legislation could impose costs and regulatory burdens on ethanol producers and farmers, ACE also...
AGRICULTURE
IFLScience

US Department Of Energy Gets Upgraded To World's Fastest Internet At 46 Terabits/s

The fastest Internet network in the world, hosted at the United States Department of Energy, has just received an upgrade to ESnet6, which brings it to an astonishing bandwidth of 46 Terabits/s. The network will be dedicated exclusively to science, and will boost the speed at which new discoveries can be developed and communicated between nodes.
TECHNOLOGY
science.org

Engineering DNA-based synthetic condensates with programmable material properties, compositions, and functionalities

Biomolecular condensates participate in diverse cellular processes, ranging from gene regulation to stress survival. Bottom-up engineering of synthetic condensates advances our understanding of the organizing principle of condensates. It also enables the synthesis of artificial systems with novel functions. However, building synthetic condensates with a predictable organization and function remains challenging. Here, we use DNA as a building block to create synthetic condensates that are assembled through phase separation. The programmability of intermolecular interactions between DNA molecules enables the control over various condensate properties including assembly, composition, and function. Similar to the way intracellular condensates are organized, DNA clients are selectively partitioned into cognate condensates. We demonstrate that the synthetic condensates can accelerate DNA strand displacement reactions and logic gate operation by concentrating specific reaction components. We envision that the DNA-based condensates could help the realization of the high-order functions required to build more life-like artificial systems.
CHEMISTRY
pv-magazine-usa.com

Rooftop wind energy innovation claims 50% more energy than solar at same cost

A new bladeless wind energy unit, patented by Aeromine Technologies, is tackling the challenge of competing with rooftop solar as a local source of clean energy that can be integrated with the built environment. The scalable, “motionless” wind energy unit can produce 50% more energy than rooftop solar at the same cost, said the company.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
techxplore.com

Digital transformation in construction industry requires more support, study shows

In recent years, the engineering and construction industries have been exploring the use of digital technologies to boost productivity and improve safety, quality, and sustainability. However, digital transformation in this industry has been slow compared to other sectors due to certain obstacles. In a paper recently published in the journal...
CONSTRUCTION
daystech.org

Responsible AI Has Become Critical for Business

Investors, take word. Your due diligence guidelines could also be lacking a vital ingredient that might make or break your portfolio’s efficiency: accountable AI. Other than screening and monitoring corporations for future monetary returns, progress potential and ESG standards, it’s time for private equity (PE) and enterprise capital (VC) buyers to begin asking arduous questions on how companies use AI.
TECHNOLOGY
getnews.info

Digital Agriculture Market worth $29.8 billion by 2027 | Key Players are CISCO Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Accenture, Deere & Company, Trimble INC., DeLaval, Bayer Cropscience AG

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region at a significant CAGR in the digital agriculture market. Increasing modernization in the agriculture industry is a major factor driving the region’s growth. According to a research report “Digital Agriculture Market by Technology (Peripheral and Core), Type (Hardware and Software), Operation (Farming &...
AGRICULTURE
retrofitmagazine.com

Danfoss Wins Innovative Star of Energy Efficiency Award from the Alliance to Save Energy

The Alliance to Save Energy presented Danfoss with the prestigious Innovative Star of Energy Efficiency Award for the company’s efforts to create solutions that decarbonize through energy efficiency. Alliance President Paula Glover presented the award to Rick Sporrer, president of Danfoss North America, at the 30th annual Stars of Energy Efficiency Awards Gala at the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 4.
WASHINGTON, DC
artandeducation.net

Practice-based research course & pre-flight scholarships

Transart Institute is pleased to announce three weekly online sessions designed to explore what creative research is, does, and can be. Clarify your creative direction, and get ready for your practice-based PhD or MFA by coming to our online discussion and getting the bigger picture from our team of experienced practice-based research faculty. Then attend our tried and trusted proposal development workshop to hone your ideas, and finally come back and get one-to-one feedback on your draft proposal.
COLLEGES
Benzinga

Hillcrest Energy Technologies ($HLRTF) Partners With Hercules Electric Mobility to Test EV Powertrains

Hillcrest Energy Technologies (OTCQB: HLRTF), a clean technology company developing transformative power conversion technologies, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Hercules Electric Mobility, a company focused on bringing customizable electric mobility products to market. Terms of the MOU call for both companies to collaborate on a comprehensive project to...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Revolutionary and Affordable New Robotics System Makes Debut at 2022 FIRST Global Challenge = A Win for STEM Equity

GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Just hours before the 2022 FIRST Global Challenge Opening Ceremonies at the Palexpo, Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), in partnership with DEKA Research and Development Corp., unveiled the XRP (Experiential Robotics Platform) a new robotic platform that is poised to be a game changer for the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) education pipeline for generations to come. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005815/en/ WPI and DEKA developed the XRP robot to be a game changer in STEM education. (Photo: Business Wire)
ENGINEERING

