LED Bulbs May Not Be as Great as We Thought — Studies Show Health and Environmental Risks
For the last several years, LED lights have been touted as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional light bulbs. However, new studies show they may not be as sustainable as we previously thought. Evidently, LED lights come with major health and environmental risks. So should we stop buying them, or...
New honeycomb-like material may help us develop quantum products
"Our follow-up effort in pursuing a better understanding of the phenomena led us to even more surprising discoveries."
Nobel Prize in Chemistry Is Awarded to 3 Scientists for Work ‘Linking Molecules Together’
Carolyn Bertozzi, a chemist at Stanford, in Menlo Park, Calif., Nov. 17, 2019. (James Tensuan/The New York Times) The 2022 Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded to three scientists whose work harnessed the power of molecular interaction and introduced new, unobtrusive ways of studying the natural world.
Innovation in an All-In-One Solar/Water Generator Solution!
Blu Oasis Water/Solar Generatormedia by BluOasis Corporation. One of humanity's most significant daily issues is reduced access to water and reliable power. How often do we awake to news of some catastrophic shortage affecting the western United States? Companies like Blu Oasis Corporation are developing innovative ways to solve these shortages using multi-use technological devices to generate and store water and power.
thefastmode.com
Limits to Growth. The Need for Sustainable IP Network Evolution Featured
In March 1972, at the dawn of the Internet, the Club of Rome published “The Limits to Growth.” This landmark report was the first to model our planet’s interconnected systems and the limitations of its natural resources to support the needs of a fast-growing global population. Today,...
Ethanol Producer Magazine
USGC partners attend NCI procurement course
The U.S. Grains Council recently hosted a group of nine buyers principally from North Africa (Morocco), the Middle East (Turkey and Israel) and West Africa (Senegal and Nigeria) who attended the Northern Crops Institute’s (NCI’s) coarse grains procurement training program. The course offered feed grain buyers and end-users...
Ethanol Producer Magazine
Ethanol: A Pathway to Reward Climate Smart Agriculture
A few years ago, ACE began alerting our industry that it would be a matter of if, not when, Congress would enact legislation designed to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Knowing climate legislation could impose costs and regulatory burdens on ethanol producers and farmers, ACE also...
IFLScience
US Department Of Energy Gets Upgraded To World's Fastest Internet At 46 Terabits/s
The fastest Internet network in the world, hosted at the United States Department of Energy, has just received an upgrade to ESnet6, which brings it to an astonishing bandwidth of 46 Terabits/s. The network will be dedicated exclusively to science, and will boost the speed at which new discoveries can be developed and communicated between nodes.
Building Design & Construction
A DOE software suite is helping SmithGroup optimize its designs’ energy efficiency
Within the next five years, the AE firm SmithGroup wants to be able to incorporate the highest level of energy efficiency into every project it designs and builds. But the challenge is selecting the right energy model from literally thousands of options. “The number of buildings we need to touch,...
science.org
Engineering DNA-based synthetic condensates with programmable material properties, compositions, and functionalities
Biomolecular condensates participate in diverse cellular processes, ranging from gene regulation to stress survival. Bottom-up engineering of synthetic condensates advances our understanding of the organizing principle of condensates. It also enables the synthesis of artificial systems with novel functions. However, building synthetic condensates with a predictable organization and function remains challenging. Here, we use DNA as a building block to create synthetic condensates that are assembled through phase separation. The programmability of intermolecular interactions between DNA molecules enables the control over various condensate properties including assembly, composition, and function. Similar to the way intracellular condensates are organized, DNA clients are selectively partitioned into cognate condensates. We demonstrate that the synthetic condensates can accelerate DNA strand displacement reactions and logic gate operation by concentrating specific reaction components. We envision that the DNA-based condensates could help the realization of the high-order functions required to build more life-like artificial systems.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Rooftop wind energy innovation claims 50% more energy than solar at same cost
A new bladeless wind energy unit, patented by Aeromine Technologies, is tackling the challenge of competing with rooftop solar as a local source of clean energy that can be integrated with the built environment. The scalable, “motionless” wind energy unit can produce 50% more energy than rooftop solar at the same cost, said the company.
techxplore.com
Digital transformation in construction industry requires more support, study shows
In recent years, the engineering and construction industries have been exploring the use of digital technologies to boost productivity and improve safety, quality, and sustainability. However, digital transformation in this industry has been slow compared to other sectors due to certain obstacles. In a paper recently published in the journal...
daystech.org
Responsible AI Has Become Critical for Business
Investors, take word. Your due diligence guidelines could also be lacking a vital ingredient that might make or break your portfolio’s efficiency: accountable AI. Other than screening and monitoring corporations for future monetary returns, progress potential and ESG standards, it’s time for private equity (PE) and enterprise capital (VC) buyers to begin asking arduous questions on how companies use AI.
getnews.info
Digital Agriculture Market worth $29.8 billion by 2027 | Key Players are CISCO Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Accenture, Deere & Company, Trimble INC., DeLaval, Bayer Cropscience AG
Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region at a significant CAGR in the digital agriculture market. Increasing modernization in the agriculture industry is a major factor driving the region’s growth. According to a research report “Digital Agriculture Market by Technology (Peripheral and Core), Type (Hardware and Software), Operation (Farming &...
retrofitmagazine.com
Danfoss Wins Innovative Star of Energy Efficiency Award from the Alliance to Save Energy
The Alliance to Save Energy presented Danfoss with the prestigious Innovative Star of Energy Efficiency Award for the company’s efforts to create solutions that decarbonize through energy efficiency. Alliance President Paula Glover presented the award to Rick Sporrer, president of Danfoss North America, at the 30th annual Stars of Energy Efficiency Awards Gala at the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 4.
artandeducation.net
Practice-based research course & pre-flight scholarships
Transart Institute is pleased to announce three weekly online sessions designed to explore what creative research is, does, and can be. Clarify your creative direction, and get ready for your practice-based PhD or MFA by coming to our online discussion and getting the bigger picture from our team of experienced practice-based research faculty. Then attend our tried and trusted proposal development workshop to hone your ideas, and finally come back and get one-to-one feedback on your draft proposal.
New drug could help livers self-regenerate and end organ transplant waits
The liver is known for its ability to regenerate. It can completely regrow itself even after two-thirds of its mass has been surgically removed. But damage from medications, alcohol abuse or obesity can eventually cause the liver to fail. Currently, the only effective treatment for end-stage liver disease is transplantation.
Hillcrest Energy Technologies ($HLRTF) Partners With Hercules Electric Mobility to Test EV Powertrains
Hillcrest Energy Technologies (OTCQB: HLRTF), a clean technology company developing transformative power conversion technologies, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Hercules Electric Mobility, a company focused on bringing customizable electric mobility products to market. Terms of the MOU call for both companies to collaborate on a comprehensive project to...
Revolutionary and Affordable New Robotics System Makes Debut at 2022 FIRST Global Challenge = A Win for STEM Equity
GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Just hours before the 2022 FIRST Global Challenge Opening Ceremonies at the Palexpo, Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), in partnership with DEKA Research and Development Corp., unveiled the XRP (Experiential Robotics Platform) a new robotic platform that is poised to be a game changer for the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) education pipeline for generations to come. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005815/en/ WPI and DEKA developed the XRP robot to be a game changer in STEM education. (Photo: Business Wire)
Laser Photonics Corporation to Deliver Its CleanTech Laser Blasting Systems to U.S. Navy
Laser Photonics Corporation LASE announced that it received an order from the U.S. Navy for delivery this month of an LPC-1000CTH CleanTech Laser Blasting System with an integrated water chiller for submarine MRO (maintenance, repair and operations). Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics, commented: “We believe the U.S....
