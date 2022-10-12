ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Front Royal, VA

Comments / 0

Related
royalexaminer.com

Eugene “Gene” Wesley Smedley (1939 – 2022_

Eugene “Gene” Wesley Smedley, 83, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at his home. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Pastor John Rowe officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Andrew J. “Doodle” Campbell (1935 – 2022)

Andrew J. “Doodle” Campbell, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia. Per Doodle’s request, a graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 18, at 2:00 p.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery,...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Warren Coalition’s “We See You, Warren County” charges into second year, prepares for “No Tricks, Only Treats” Halloween

With 175 engaged members promoting community throughout Warren County, and nearly 1,000 members on the We See You, Warren County Facebook group, Warren Coalition charged into the second year of the We See You, Warren County campaign with renewed vigor. After inspiring members with a theme of “Change takes courage”...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Fresh Florida Citrus Band Fruit Fundraiser is back!

The Warren County High School Band is currently running their pre-order Fruit Campaign. If you know a band student, you may simply order from them, but if not, ordering has never been easier to do. You may enter the following link or copy and paste the link into your browser and see the wide variety of fruit available. You can order on the site and pay on the site and pick up the delivery in December when it arrives at the school. You may even choose to have it delivered to your house! There are delivery fees attached with home delivery.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesburg, FL
City
Luray, VA
City
Front Royal, VA
City
Leesburg, VA
Front Royal, VA
Obituaries
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
Leesburg, FL
Obituaries
City
Fredericksburg, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Obituaries
royalexaminer.com

Shenandoah University to host esports event in honor of Veterans Day

Shenandoah University, in collaboration with its esports programs, SU’s Veterans, Military and Families Center (VMFC) and the Warrior GMR Foundation, is hosting a two-day esports event in honor of Veterans Day. The event centers around the Warrior GMR Veterans Day Valorant Invitational and Smash Bros Open, which will be...
WINCHESTER, VA
royalexaminer.com

United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley celebrates 5 year anniversary of flagship program: Valley Assistance Network and goes mobile

October marks the 5th anniversary of Valley Assistance Network, flagship program of United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley. Through its VAN program, UWNSV offers essential support to families in crisis. Over the past five years, this program has provided a hand up to more than 8,800 working families across the valley.
WOODSTOCK, VA
royalexaminer.com

Mechatronics program expands with the help of an $800,000 grant

Workforce Solutions began building the mechatronics Level 1 pathway in 2019. Students who complete Level 1 earn seven certifications through five classes, and are well-rounded technicians able to efficiently operate manufacturing equipment. With their level of training, they are able to ensure that the systems are running at maximum capacity, and can identify malfunctions and make minor repairs.
WINCHESTER, VA
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Grand Jury of October 2022 indictments

COUNT ONE: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Anthony Edward Rosario did unlawfully and feloniously sell, attempt to sell or possess with intent to sell or distribute stolen property with an aggregate value of $1000.00 or more, where the accused knew or should have known that the property was stolen, in violation of §18.2-108.01(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2303-F5.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wesley Taylor
Person
Connie Clark
Person
Matthew Bennett
royalexaminer.com

Valley Health files suit to recoup millions in past due reimbursement owed by Anthem

“We will continue to do our part to serve our community and ensure patients have access to the providers and services of our health system. But we must hold Anthem—one of the nation’s largest health insurers and responsible for a large portion of Valley Health’s revenue—accountable for the harmful effects of their payment delays that ultimately impact our ability to sustain quality community healthcare services,” Nantz explained. “We will not accept Anthem’s continued avoidance of the payments owed to our health system, which limits our resources to deliver the care our patients and their members pay for, expect, and deserve.”
FRONT ROYAL, VA
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Judy Emerson#The U S Army#Cia#The National Archives#Maddox Funeral Home
DCist

At This Alexandria Community, The Challenges Of Mobile Home Ownership Are Thrown Into Sharp Relief

When Amilcar Benitez bought a mobile home at Harmony Place in Alexandria, it needed a lot of work. The flooring, insulation and plumbing in the two-bedroom home he shares with his wife and two children were damaged, prompting Benitez to invest late-night hours — and money — into home improvements. Since making the purchase in 2015, he’s put about as much cash into the property as he did to buy it, some $24,000.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

Prince William Co. sued for allegedly desecrating cemetery of former enslaved, indigenous people

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A lawsuit filed against several parties, including Prince William County, alleges the desecration of a cemetery occupied by indigenous, formerly enslaved people and their descendants. The lawsuit names Prince William County Board of Supervisors, County Executive Elijah Johnson, and International Investments, LLC (also known...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WHSV

Crash caused backup on I-81 S

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crash near Harrisonburg caused delays in the south-bound lane near MM 238 earlier this evening. Backups were as far back as 3 miles at one point, but the crash has since been cleared. Stay tuned to WHSV for traffic updates and alerts.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Ruckersville man pleads to drug, firearm charges in federal court

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Greene County has pleaded to drug and firearm charges in a case connected to a drug-overdose death. According to a release, 41-year-old Michael Watkins Hayer of Ruckersville was in federal court on Friday. He waived his right to be indicted and pleaded...
RUCKERSVILLE, VA
royalexaminer.com

County Planning Commission tackles unique down-zoning request in Linden

The public hearing portion of the meeting consisted of four items. First, Ryan Wesley Eshelman has submitted a request for a CUP for a Commercial Repair Garage with Single Family Dwelling at 1034 Rivermont Dr. in the Fork Magisterial District. Eshelman’s father operated a repair garage on that site from 1987 to 2009, and the permit has since expired. The applicant plans to use the existing 36×50’ building for the business. After a brief discussion, the commissioners voted on a motion by Vice-Chairman Hugh Henry, Seconded by Commissioner Kaylee Richardson, to unanimously recommend approval of the request.
LINDEN, VA
Daily Voice

One Dead, One Airlifted To Hospital Following Violent Crash In Frederick: State Police

An 89-year-old man was killed in Southern Maryland when his Prius was struck by a pick-up truck crossing through a busy intersection in Frederick County, state police say. Donald Reineke, of Frederick, was driving north on Harmony Road shortly before 9:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 when he attempted to cross US Route 40 in his hometown when he was hit, according to investigators.
FREDERICK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy