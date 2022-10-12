Read full article on original website
royalexaminer.com
Eugene “Gene” Wesley Smedley (1939 – 2022_
Eugene “Gene” Wesley Smedley, 83, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at his home. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Pastor John Rowe officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
royalexaminer.com
Andrew J. “Doodle” Campbell (1935 – 2022)
Andrew J. “Doodle” Campbell, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia. Per Doodle’s request, a graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 18, at 2:00 p.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery,...
royalexaminer.com
Warren Coalition’s “We See You, Warren County” charges into second year, prepares for “No Tricks, Only Treats” Halloween
With 175 engaged members promoting community throughout Warren County, and nearly 1,000 members on the We See You, Warren County Facebook group, Warren Coalition charged into the second year of the We See You, Warren County campaign with renewed vigor. After inspiring members with a theme of “Change takes courage”...
royalexaminer.com
Fresh Florida Citrus Band Fruit Fundraiser is back!
The Warren County High School Band is currently running their pre-order Fruit Campaign. If you know a band student, you may simply order from them, but if not, ordering has never been easier to do. You may enter the following link or copy and paste the link into your browser and see the wide variety of fruit available. You can order on the site and pay on the site and pick up the delivery in December when it arrives at the school. You may even choose to have it delivered to your house! There are delivery fees attached with home delivery.
royalexaminer.com
Shenandoah University to host esports event in honor of Veterans Day
Shenandoah University, in collaboration with its esports programs, SU’s Veterans, Military and Families Center (VMFC) and the Warrior GMR Foundation, is hosting a two-day esports event in honor of Veterans Day. The event centers around the Warrior GMR Veterans Day Valorant Invitational and Smash Bros Open, which will be...
royalexaminer.com
United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley celebrates 5 year anniversary of flagship program: Valley Assistance Network and goes mobile
October marks the 5th anniversary of Valley Assistance Network, flagship program of United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley. Through its VAN program, UWNSV offers essential support to families in crisis. Over the past five years, this program has provided a hand up to more than 8,800 working families across the valley.
royalexaminer.com
Mechatronics program expands with the help of an $800,000 grant
Workforce Solutions began building the mechatronics Level 1 pathway in 2019. Students who complete Level 1 earn seven certifications through five classes, and are well-rounded technicians able to efficiently operate manufacturing equipment. With their level of training, they are able to ensure that the systems are running at maximum capacity, and can identify malfunctions and make minor repairs.
royalexaminer.com
Warren County Grand Jury of October 2022 indictments
COUNT ONE: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Anthony Edward Rosario did unlawfully and feloniously sell, attempt to sell or possess with intent to sell or distribute stolen property with an aggregate value of $1000.00 or more, where the accused knew or should have known that the property was stolen, in violation of §18.2-108.01(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2303-F5.
royalexaminer.com
Valley Health files suit to recoup millions in past due reimbursement owed by Anthem
“We will continue to do our part to serve our community and ensure patients have access to the providers and services of our health system. But we must hold Anthem—one of the nation’s largest health insurers and responsible for a large portion of Valley Health’s revenue—accountable for the harmful effects of their payment delays that ultimately impact our ability to sustain quality community healthcare services,” Nantz explained. “We will not accept Anthem’s continued avoidance of the payments owed to our health system, which limits our resources to deliver the care our patients and their members pay for, expect, and deserve.”
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
royalexaminer.com
Selling a house: 3 strategies to increase your social media visibility
Whether selling your house on your own or with the help of a real estate broker, you may sell more quickly if you increase your visibility on social media. Here are three winning strategies. 1. Perfect your image. Eye-catching photos draw interest on social media. Take good quality images to...
WSET
Fentanyl-related overdose death leads to guilty plea from VA man in federal court
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Ruckersville, Virginia man, who dealt heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl even after being incarcerated for his crimes, pled guilty on Friday to dealing a fatal dose of fentanyl and illegally possessing a firearm, officials said. Michael Watkins Hayer, 41, waived his right to be indicted...
Inside Nova
Prince William mourns death of firefighter; rallies for his daughter at volleyball game
The Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue is mourning the loss of firefighter Derek Shifflett, who died Wednesday at his home in Warrenton. Shifflett joined Prince William fire and rescue in 2008, serving at stations 20, 12, 4, 25, 23, 24, and 11 through his career. He leaves behind his wife and three daughters.
At This Alexandria Community, The Challenges Of Mobile Home Ownership Are Thrown Into Sharp Relief
When Amilcar Benitez bought a mobile home at Harmony Place in Alexandria, it needed a lot of work. The flooring, insulation and plumbing in the two-bedroom home he shares with his wife and two children were damaged, prompting Benitez to invest late-night hours — and money — into home improvements. Since making the purchase in 2015, he’s put about as much cash into the property as he did to buy it, some $24,000.
Soros-backed Virginia prosecutor inadvertently freed suspect accused of murder
A Virginia prosecutor who received hundreds of thousands of dollars from George Soros-backed political action committees accidentally freed a suspect accused of murder.
Prince William Co. sued for allegedly desecrating cemetery of former enslaved, indigenous people
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A lawsuit filed against several parties, including Prince William County, alleges the desecration of a cemetery occupied by indigenous, formerly enslaved people and their descendants. The lawsuit names Prince William County Board of Supervisors, County Executive Elijah Johnson, and International Investments, LLC (also known...
WHSV
Crash caused backup on I-81 S
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crash near Harrisonburg caused delays in the south-bound lane near MM 238 earlier this evening. Backups were as far back as 3 miles at one point, but the crash has since been cleared. Stay tuned to WHSV for traffic updates and alerts.
cbs19news
Ruckersville man pleads to drug, firearm charges in federal court
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Greene County has pleaded to drug and firearm charges in a case connected to a drug-overdose death. According to a release, 41-year-old Michael Watkins Hayer of Ruckersville was in federal court on Friday. He waived his right to be indicted and pleaded...
royalexaminer.com
County Planning Commission tackles unique down-zoning request in Linden
The public hearing portion of the meeting consisted of four items. First, Ryan Wesley Eshelman has submitted a request for a CUP for a Commercial Repair Garage with Single Family Dwelling at 1034 Rivermont Dr. in the Fork Magisterial District. Eshelman’s father operated a repair garage on that site from 1987 to 2009, and the permit has since expired. The applicant plans to use the existing 36×50’ building for the business. After a brief discussion, the commissioners voted on a motion by Vice-Chairman Hugh Henry, Seconded by Commissioner Kaylee Richardson, to unanimously recommend approval of the request.
One Dead, One Airlifted To Hospital Following Violent Crash In Frederick: State Police
An 89-year-old man was killed in Southern Maryland when his Prius was struck by a pick-up truck crossing through a busy intersection in Frederick County, state police say. Donald Reineke, of Frederick, was driving north on Harmony Road shortly before 9:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 when he attempted to cross US Route 40 in his hometown when he was hit, according to investigators.
