Agriculture

USDA cuts corn and soybean production forecasts in October WASDE report

Iowa corn production is forecast at 2.49 billion bushels, down 2 percent from the previous year, according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Crop Production report. Based on conditions as of October 1, yields are expected to average 200.0 bushels per acre, unchanged from the September 1 forecast but down 4.0 bushels per acre from last year. Corn planted acreage is estimated at 12.9 million acres. An estimated 12.5 million of the acres planted will be harvested for grain.
IOWA STATE
Ethanol Producer Magazine

EIA: Ethanol production up 5%, stocks up 1%

U.S. fuel ethanol production expanded by nearly 5 percent the week ending Oct. 7, according to date released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Oct. 13. Ethanol stocks were up by nearly 1 percent. Fuel ethanol production averaged 932,000 barrels per day the week ending Oct. 7, up 43,000...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Corn and soybean harvest finally ahead

The USDA released its 28th Crop Progress report of the growing season Tuesday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of Oct. 9, 87% of corn has reached maturity,...
AGRICULTURE
agupdate.com

Corn demand lags behind as harvest continues

Harvest season continues around the Midwest, and while the crop comes out of the field, demand worries are weighing on the markets. Recent export reports have been weaker, and yield expectations are not as low as many expected early on in the season, which is a poor formula for prices, said Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.
AGRICULTURE
Washington Examiner

This Thanksgiving staple may be hard to find due to an impending shortage

Shoppers may find themselves in a bind this fall when they begin looking for cranberry sauce, a dish classically served during Thanksgiving dinner in America. Massachusetts, which is the second-largest cranberry producer in the United States behind Wisconsin, is experiencing a "critical drought" in most of the state and a "significant drought" in other areas.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
BUSINESS
Money

Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

The Housing Market Is About to Be Hammered

The housing market has made a remarkable recovery from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prices have surged nationally year over year most months by 20%, according to the carefully followed S&P Case Shiller price index. The rise was fired by low interest rates and the mobility of Americans helped by the “work from home” economy. Those days may be over, as the housing market moves onto shaky ground.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

To Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy This Food

After a 10-year period when inflation in America ran about 2% year over previous year, the cost of living in America has surged over 8% so far in 2022, based on the BLS’s Consumer Price Index. A few items have price jumps so high that they have helped pull overall prices up. Among foods, eggs […]
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
STOCKS

