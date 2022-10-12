ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Time for recess! Lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs says adults need playtime, as much as children do. “If you look up the definition of play you will find that most people agree it is active, produces enjoyment, and is intrinsically motivated. So, watching Netflix on our couch doesn’t count. It may be relaxing, but it’s not play,” says Scaggs. “When we play we take a break from productivity, allow ourselves to relax, and fuel our creativity. There is power in our ability to play!”

