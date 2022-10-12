Read full article on original website
Here @ Home showcases trout salad recipe
(WDBJ) - We showed you how to cook a whole bone-in trout; now, what do you do with the leftovers?. Nate Sloan, owner of Bloom Restaurant on Main Street, Roanoke, shows Natalie how easy it is to make a beautiful and delicious dish to use all those leftovers. He uses...
Roanoke businesses excited for boost in foot traffic Go Fest brings
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Anthem Go Outside Festival brings out thousands every year. But when the crowds aren’t enjoying the event, many make their way to Roanoke’s downtown businesses. “It should be bringing in a lot of people,” said Olivia King, general manager of Mast General...
Family hopes to bring locally raised trout to more tables
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A family in Craig County has transformed an old fish hatchery into a new business, with the goal to bring sustainably raised trout to tables across our region. Ty Walker and his family started raising rainbow, brook, and brown trout about three years ago after...
Hometown Eats: Jack’s Quick Snack
GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - Believe it or not, there’s a little place in Gretna that has a few things in common with Disney. It’s generational, full of memories, and has a cast of unforgettable characters. “Jack’s Quick Snack and Walt Disney, celebrating 50 years. We a little up...
Goodwill offers tips on Halloween costumes and shopping on budget
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Halloween will be here soon, and in case you’re looking for some great costume ideas, Goodwill has you covered. Goodwill’s Chelsea Moran stopped by 7@four to talk about shopping on a budget and some DIY Halloween costume ideas.
Roanoke public skating and bumper cars return for fall and winter
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Berglund Center has announced the dates for the 2022 return of Public Skate and Ice Bumper Cars. After selling out their first season, bumper cars on ice are back with more dates. With the ability to spin 360 degrees, Berglund says, “It’s a safe and fun way to provide excitement and entertainment for the whole family!”
Saint Francis dogs get ready to graduate
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It takes years of hard work and dedication for trainers and their dogs to be ready to be paired with their special friends, who may have physical and/or developmental disabilities. Saint Francis Service Dogs are specially trained and taught a wide range of commands to assist...
Fall Festival hits Glade Hill this weekend
GLADE HILL, Va. (WDBJ) - The Redwood Community Farmers’ Market in Glade Hill is hosting its Fall Festival Saturday, October 15. The event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. will include 18 vendors and three food trucks. Organizer Liz White and Bonnie Altice with Appalachian Tumblers dropped by 7@four...
WSET
Craving a warm cookie? Insomnia Cookies is opening in Lynchburg!
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Insomnia Cookies is opening in Lynchburg!. Insomnia Cookies, the beloved brand known for serving warm cookies, ice cream, and more sweets all day and late into the night, is set to open its newest store in Lynchburg, Insomnia Cookies said. The new location, conveniently located...
wfxrtv.com
Urgent need for pet adopters in the Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Starting Thursday, Oct. 13 the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) and its rescue partners will be hosting an Adoption event. According to the RCACP, the amount of animals being surrendered is increasing and adoptions are decreasing. They say the reason for the...
Piedmont Arts hosts fifth annual Blues, Brews and Stews event
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Piedmont Arts hosted its fifth annual Blues, Brews and Stews event Friday night. There were craft beer and wine, Brunswick stew and The Griffin Haley Band. A fire pit was also going to keep people warm and to roast marshmallows. The event began at 6 p.m....
Roanoke Valley animal shelters host adoption event for over 500 pets
ROANOKE, Va. – Five local shelters in the Roanoke Valley are teaming up this weekend to find forever homes for hundreds of animals. The shelters said they’ve seen an increase in pets being surrendered and a decrease in the number of adoptions. The shift in adoption rates has...
7@four previews 11th anniversary of Art in the Country
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Open Studios-Botetourt Art in the Country 11th Anniversary tour is set for Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23. Artists Judy Lochbrunner and Vera Dickerson joined us with a preview; watch the video to check it out. Botetourt County is home to many of the...
Learn to ‘curl’ with Roanoke Valley Curling Club
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Curling, also known as the “roaring game,” has returned to the Roanoke Valley. The Roanoke Valley Curling Club is gearing up for another season on the ice. According to the club, curling is a sport played on ice that began in Scotland. The traditional...
MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Adults need playtime, too, for better mental and emotional health
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Time for recess! Lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs says adults need playtime, as much as children do. “If you look up the definition of play you will find that most people agree it is active, produces enjoyment, and is intrinsically motivated. So, watching Netflix on our couch doesn’t count. It may be relaxing, but it’s not play,” says Scaggs. “When we play we take a break from productivity, allow ourselves to relax, and fuel our creativity. There is power in our ability to play!”
Lynchburg firefighters teach kids about fire safety
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Fire Department held a story hour for kids at the library Wednesday in an effort to teach children about fire safety. Families spent an hour with firefighters, who taught them some important life lessons. The Fire Department says kids should know what a firefighter...
All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
Changes! Tracking a pair of cold fronts within the next few days
ROANOKE, Va. – ‘Tis the season for cold fronts, and we’ll be sent a pair of them within a span of 4-5 days. Wednesday is the pre-front day, when clouds increase. Temperatures rise from the 40s in the morning to the 60s and 70s by the afternoon.
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
