Malta man accused of helping steal catalytic converter, faces grand larceny charge

WILTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Malta man was arrested on Friday. Donald Clark, 35, allegedly worked with Michael Dillard to help steal a catalytic converter on April 6.

Clark was released from the Orleans Correctional Facility on an unrelated matter, then arrested upon his release. Police did not specify why he was originally held at the Orleans Correctional Facility. He was taken to Wilton police headquarters for processing. He was arraigned at the Wilton Town Court and is being held at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility.

Charges:

Third-degree grand larceny

Third-degree auto stripping

Second-degree criminal mischief

