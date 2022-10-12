Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Roper St. Francis unveils plans for new facility in Summerville mixed-use development
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A new mixed-use development is coming to Summerville. Roper St. Francis Healthcare says it plans to construct a 40,000-square-foot healthcare facility in the development as the first tenant. Located in the heart of Summerville, right across from Brickyard Crossing, a new multi-use property will open its...
counton2.com
Cool School: Hunley Park Elementary
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Hunley Park bees are all the buzz!. The neighborhood school is celebrating significant academic gains. The halls of Hunley Park are lined with words to motivate and inspire. Principal Dr. Katchia Gethers says, “Hunley Park is a gem of a school tucked away...
bcsdschools.net
BCSD works to support its multilingual learners
BCSD photo / Mia Grimm : Students enjoy Goose Creek Elementary's Hispanic. There is no skill that one can give to another person that is more powerful than language. As a former ESOL teacher, Robert Gouthro knows firsthand that when non-English speaking students, and their families, learn how to speak English, it impacts all other areas of their education, including their ability to participate in science, English/language arts, physical sports and extracurricular clubs and activities.
Sawmill development in Summerville to include medical, shops and residential space
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A new mixed-use development – set to provide housing, shops, and medical services – was unveiled Friday in Summerville. “This is a big project,” said Summerville Mayor Rickey Waring. “There’s a lot of stuff in it, you know, with Roper coming in. That was very exciting.” A 40,000-square-foot medical facility for […]
live5news.com
Dwindling attendance leads to proposal for change for Charleston high school
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A new proposal to restore Burke High School to its former glory would see it turned into a magnet school. The Charleston County School District 20 Constituent Board floated the idea at the district’s consolidated board meeting on Monday saying the school is unable to provide the same opportunities other high school students have because of dwindling attendance.
holycitysinner.com
New Charleston Restaurants (2022)
Last updated on: 10/14/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
Summerville neighborhood still dealing with flooding four years after study was approved
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents in one Summerville neighborhood say something needs to be done about ongoing flood problems near Eagle Creek. The creek which runs near the Summerwood subdivision has flooded over several times in recent years. News 2 first reported on the issue four years ago after a flood study was approved […]
Johns Island one step closer to becoming its own district
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Johns Island is one step closer to becoming its own district within the City of Charleston. On Tuesday, City Council approved the first reading of a new redistricting map that would move District Three from the Peninsula to Johns Island. The other option officials considered, was to move District Six to […]
The Post and Courier
Delivering smiles one child at a time: Moncks Corner child care center the go-to spot for growth opportunities
Following a long career of teaching at both the elementary and high school levels —as well as raising three daughters of her own — Jerlean Holmes never set her heart on sipping piña coladas on the deck of a cruise ship upon her retirement in 2004. Instead the dedicated educator planted the seeds of her second act in life as the owner/operator of new child care venue committed to providing young children with playing/learning opportunities in a loving and nurturing environment in Downtown Moncks Corner.
bcsdschools.net
Video: Addy Robinson embodies student leadership
"People will remember her for a long time long after she's graduated." For many of the new students at Goose Creek High, Addy Robinson is the first friendly face they see. As a Gator Ambassador, member of the National Honor Society and National Beta Club, she is committed to making her school and community a better place.
RMC opens only outpatient neurology clinic in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Regional Medical Center (RMC) is opening a new outpatient neurology facility in Orangeburg. Hospital officials say prior to this facility, there was an absence of a neurology clinic, and it was felt among many patients in the area. “It was a big disparity or gap...
Charleston City Paper
Thursday headlines: Great news for seniors: Social Security checks to rise
Recipients of Social Security are expected to get a big boost in their benefits in the coming months in an effort to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services. This cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, will be announced today and is expected to be the...
crbjbizwire.com
Charleston Mom Launches Bodysuit Biz For Women Like Her
CHARLESTON, S.C. - After having her first child, Charleston local Katie Maniscalco found herself with limited options for her body type and set out on an unexpected journey to launch her first business. Meet Kitty VALE, a fashion brand specializing in bodysuits meticulously designed to fit long torsos. In 2021, Katie Maniscalco, found herself frustrated with the lack of bodysuits on the market that offered enough length in the torso to fit her body type.
abcnews4.com
Turf war between Charleston, North Charleston continues over property in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Today marks a new chapter in the turf war between two cities, as the City of Charleston and the City of North Charleston will go to court to over a plot of land in West Ashley, which could shake up the landscape of the town.
counton2.com
Threats prompt Erica Cokley to withdraw from CCSD Board race
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston County School District (CCSD) Board member is withdrawing from the race less than a month before elections due to safety concerns. Erica Cokley announced Tuesday that she plans to file the necessary paperwork to withdraw from the race, saying that she no longer feels safe in office.
Summerville Skates not returning for 2022 season
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A portable ice skating rink will not return to Summerville this holiday season. The attraction, Summerville Skates, was put on by Summerville DREAM over the past three years to bring more visitors to the town between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays while also providing a fun winter activity for area residents. […]
WIS-TV
Orangeburg roads closed following train, tractor-trailer incident
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - City of Orangeburg officials said that multiple roads were closed Friday morning after an incident involving a train and a tractor-trailer. No injuries have been reported. The incident happened at Whaley Street and Magnolia Street. The following roads were closed as of 7:30 a.m.: Broughton at...
Weekend parking limitations on King St. to become permanent
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Limited parking on King Street during the weekend is here to stay. Parking is prohibited on King between Spring and Calhoun Streets from 6:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. This has been in place since May 2021, as part of a pilot program. City officials said new […]
Charleston City Paper
What it takes to harvest Charleston oysters
Early on the coldest mornings, Jodie Holder dons neoprene waders and big rubber boots. In her gloved right hand she holds a hammer. Her left hand is encased in a tough chain mail glove. Holder harvests oysters and is part of the backstory most of us never think about as...
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Mimosa Festival Scheduled for Saturday at Johnson Hagood Stadium
On Saturday, October 15th, Charleston Wine Festivals presents the Charleston Mimosa Festival at Johnson Hagood Stadium from 1 pm to 5 pm. This is a 21 and up event. The event includes traditional Mimosas, some different Mimosa flavors, Brunch, punch, beer, wine, live music, and a DJ. Tickets include entry, entertainment, souvenir cup, and all drinks from 1 pm to 4:45 pm. Food costs extra.
