Woman, 50, dies after late-night hit-and-run in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (BCN) — A 50-year-old woman died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Antioch late Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers responded around 11:05 p.m. to multiple calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway near the intersection of Contra Loma Boulevard and Buchanan Road and arrived to find the woman, who was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, Antioch police said.

Her name was not yet being released by the Contra Costa County coroner’s office. Investigators determined the woman was crossing west at the intersection when a vehicle speeding south on Contra Loma struck her in the crosswalk and then fled without stopping, according to police.

KRON On is streaming news live now

No descriptions of the driver or vehicle were immediately available Wednesday. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (925) 779-6864 or email jegan@antiochca.gov.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.