Antioch, CA

Woman, 50, dies after late-night hit-and-run in Antioch

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

ANTIOCH, Calif. (BCN) — A 50-year-old woman died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Antioch late Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers responded around 11:05 p.m. to multiple calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway near the intersection of Contra Loma Boulevard and Buchanan Road and arrived to find the woman, who was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, Antioch police said.

Her name was not yet being released by the Contra Costa County coroner’s office. Investigators determined the woman was crossing west at the intersection when a vehicle speeding south on Contra Loma struck her in the crosswalk and then fled without stopping, according to police.

No descriptions of the driver or vehicle were immediately available Wednesday. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (925) 779-6864 or email jegan@antiochca.gov.

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

