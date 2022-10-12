Read full article on original website
Related
texomashomepage.com
Convicted shoplifter with over 30 cases back in jail
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who, with an accomplice, has plagued local merchants for years with shoplifting is back in jail with two more charges from September. Chelsea Hoyt, who in April cleared two dozen cases filed against her by pleading guilty to five and having 19 dismissed, was arrested Thursday, October 12, on her new charges.
kswo.com
Charges filed against woman accused of harboring Michael Timms
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Charges have been filed against a Lawton woman in connection to the arrest of Michael Timms on Oct. 3. According to court documents, Tenasha Haith was arrested on Oct. 3, after officers with the Lawton Police Department found her harboring Michael Timms, a fugitive charged with murder in the second degree.
texomashomepage.com
One sister sentenced, other awaiting trial
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One sister is sentenced in a bank fraud scheme that targeted a 94-year-old woman and the other sister’s case is still pending. Both sisters were charged in so called check kiting schemes and police said the pair targeted victims for decades with forgeries and theft.
texomashomepage.com
Fentanyl, heroin, Xanax found after Kemp traffic stop
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A traffic stop on Kemp turns up meth, heroin, Xanax pills, and fentanyl. The occupant of the Chevy Impala, Christopher Sartin, is jailed on three counts of possession of a controlled substance. A Wichita County deputy said the driver failed to signal a lane change...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
texomashomepage.com
2-year-old dies from crash on Southwest Parkway
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – A family is grieving after the loss of their 2-year-old boy Friday night. Saturday morning Wichita Falls Police sent out a release that said the toddler died Friday night at Cook Children’s Hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash. According to police spokesman...
texomashomepage.com
Details of Vernon shooting revealed in affidavit
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The arrest affidavit for the Vernon man accused of firing multiple shots and killing a 27-year-old father does not shed much light on what led to the shooting or reveal many new details. André Sandoval was found with multiple gunshot wounds lying in a vacant lot...
newschannel6now.com
Family speaks out on shooting fatality in Vernon
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Family members are speaking out about the murder of a 27-year-old man, who was gunned down on October 12th in Vernon. Vernon police say just before 7pm, 54-year-old Bradford Allen Thompson shot Andre Sandoval multiple times. Thompson is now in jail facing murder charges. Family members...
newschannel6now.com
2 kids, mother injured in crash on Southwest Parkway
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a Friday car crash which sent multiple people to a hospital. WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said the injured include a 25-year-old woman, a five-year-old and a two-year-old. Eipper said the youngest victim suffered a severe head injury and was flown to Cook Medical Center in Fort Worth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
texomashomepage.com
Suspect identified, charged with murder in Vernon homicide
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Vernon Police Department has identified the suspect of a Tuesday night shooting that left one Vernon man dead. According to Vernon Police Chief Randall Agan, after officers responded to the 1800 block of Deaf Smith for gunshots on Tuesday, October 11, they found a man with what appeared to be several gunshot wounds lying face-down in a vacant lot.
texomashomepage.com
Vernon police investigating homicide
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Vernon police are currently investigating a homicide where it’s believed a man was shot several times Tuesday night. It happened in a field across the street from the American Legion, right off Marshall Street. A witness on the scene says the victim had been walking...
texomashomepage.com
2-year-old careflighted to Cook, two others hospitalized after Friday morning wreck
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Friday morning wreck on Southwest Parkway near Shepherds Glen sent three people, a mother and her two children 5 and under, to the hospital. According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded shortly after 6:30 a.m. to the 2600 block of SW Parkway for an injury crash after a black 2010 GMC Denali rear-ended a dark green 2000 Dodge Caravan.
texomashomepage.com
Porch pirate sentenced to prison
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man found in a stolen car with a dozen stolen ID items and credit cards is sentenced to prison today, Oct. 11, 2022. Samuel Barnett pleaded guilty in 78th District Court to two charges involving stolen cars and one charge of ID theft with 12 different items of identifying information.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bowienewsonline.com
Gowan jailed for aggravated assault with a knife
A 41-year-old Bowie man was arrested by local police this past week accused of aggravated assault with knife. Josiah James Gowan was jailed on Oct. 5 for complaints of aggravated assault of a date/family/household member, plus unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and credit/debit card abuse. Police Chief Guy Green...
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week October 14, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
texomashomepage.com
Overpowering air freshener leads to large drug bust
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An overpowering odor of air freshener in a van prompted a Clay County deputy to conduct a search that revealed almost 250 pounds of marijuana in several large garbage bags. Sheriff Jeff Lyde said Deputy Demonte Brooks stopped a Dodge Caravan with Arizona plates Sunday...
bowienewsonline.com
Montague County Grand Jury indicts six
A total of six indictments were returned by the Montague County Grand Jury during its October session Monday. Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
texomashomepage.com
Better Business Bureau raises identity theft awareness with Secure Your Identity Day
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To prevent identity theft, the Better Business Bureau held its free Secure Your ID Day. People arrived at the BBB office on Kemp and brought their boxes and bags of personal documents to be secure shredding. The Paper Pig had thei truck there dumping those...
newschannel6now.com
Mother of fentanyl overdose victim speaks out
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls mother is remembering her son who she lost to fentanyl at the beginning of summer. Antoinette Bray spoke about the horrible phone call she received that changed her life. Bray remembers her son Isaia Turner, the oldest of her three boys, as...
archercountynews.com
Archer County Sheriff 's Report
The Sheriff’s Office received 157 calls for service this past week. As this report is being written there are 15 inmates and three being female in the Archer County Jail. On Monday, deputies were called to the Scotland area in reference to dead livestock. The caller stated that the neighbors two pit bulls had come onto his property and killed his show pigs. This case is still under investigation…
kswo.com
Cotton County grassfire started by 4-wheeler
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple fire departments were dispatched to a grass fire in Cotton County around 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning near North 2450 road and 1810 road. Officials with Cotton County Emergency Management said a 4-wheeler started the fire by accident. The grass fire burned a portion of...
Comments / 5