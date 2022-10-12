ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham Norton Rails on John Cleese for Having a Hard Time With Cancel Culture: ‘Suddenly, There’s Some Accountability’ (Video)

”It’s free speech, but it’s not consequence-free,“ the TV stalwart said. Graham Norton understands why a certain U.K. comedy legend is having a difficult time adjusting to modern expectations of ethics in comedy. In a wide-ranging sit-down interview with Radio Times posted Wednesday, the late night host and television fixture railed on “Monty Python” icon John Cleese for not getting with the times and deriding so-called “cancel culture.”
How Mike Flanagan Cracked YA Horror With ‘The Midnight Club’ and Why He’s Eager to Make Another Movie

Mike Flanagan is not one to repeat himself. The horror filmmaker hand been cranking out excellent horror films like “Oculus,” “Ouija: Origin of Evil” and “Gerald’s Game” when he started crafting horror shows for Netflix, carving out a niche with binge-worthy limited series like the Shirley Jackson adaptation “The Haunting of Hill House,” the Henry James love story “The Haunting of Bly Manor” and the religion-centric vampire drama “Midnight Mass.” And for his next trick, Flanagan is trying something he’s never done before: kick off an ongoing series.
‘Barbarian’ Editor Explains Why a ‘Gory, Sick, Funny’ Scene Involving a Rat Was Cut From Film

Spoiler warning: The following article reveals the plot and ending of “Barbarian”. Rodents have made a decent name for themselves in movies like “Stuart Little,” “The Secret of NIMH,” “The Great Mouse Detective” and of course “Ratatouille.” But the horror hit “Barbarian” will not be joining that list, because a mid-movie scene involving Justin Long and a basement rat was left on the cutting room floor.
