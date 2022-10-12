ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

saturdaydownsouth.com

GG Jackson opens up on biggest adjustment he's had to make at college level

The South Carolina men’s basketball team will feature highly touted freshman GG Jackson this season. The 6-foot-9 power forward is a native of Columbia who is the No. 1 prospect at his position and the best recruit in South Carolina, according to 247Sports. The heralded local prodigy recently met with the media on Wednesday for the first time since becoming a Gamecock.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina of you live to go there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places that you should visit the next time you are in the area and you are craving tasty burgers because if there's one thing that these restaurants really know how to make, that is absolutely delicious burgers that keep you coming back for more.
live5news.com

Lowcountry High School Football - Week 8

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 8 of high school football in the Lowcountry is underway. Check back here throughout the weekend for highlights, scores and more!. John Paul II 43, Northwood Academy 6 - The Chargers fall to 0-8 on the season. 10/14. Oceanside Collegiate 55, Academic Magnet 0 -...
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina target, 4-star OL, reportedly decommits from Clemson

Four-star offensive tackle Zechariah Owens is re-opening his commitment after he had committed to Clemson in early July. The McDonough, Ga., product hasn’t listed a frontrunner, but On3 reported that he’s been looking into multiple programs and that South Carolina was among the contenders during the 1st round of the recruitment process.
Kennardo G. James

Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"

Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
WRDW-TV

S.C. State University leader visits Butler High School

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The chairman of the South Carolina State University Board of Trustees was in Augusta visiting Butler High School. He talked to seniors about the programs his university offers as students start applying for colleges. “One of the big reasons why many kids don’t choose a college...
crbjbizwire.com

United Bank Invests $250,000 with South Carolina Community Loan Fund for Statewide Small Business and Affordable Housing Loan Efforts

CHARLESTON, SC – United Bank, a subsidiary of United Bankshares, Inc., is proud to partner with and support the South Carolina Community Loan Fund (SCCLF), investing $250,000 with the nonprofit to support their small business and affordable housing lending efforts. Additionally, United recently provided a $25,000 grant to SCCLF for marketing and loan deployment efforts.
Newberry Observer

Bulldogs defeat Rebels in county rivalry

PROSPERITY — Newberry High School tied a team series high Friday evening at Lon Armstrong Stadium with their 11th straight win over Mid-Carolina. While the Rebels’ first two possessions ended in fumbles, their first punt of the evening was returned by Jamel House down to the Rebels’ 33 yard line.
live5news.com

Dwindling attendance leads to proposal for change for Charleston high school

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A new proposal to restore Burke High School to its former glory would see it turned into a magnet school. The Charleston County School District 20 Constituent Board floated the idea at the district’s consolidated board meeting on Monday saying the school is unable to provide the same opportunities other high school students have because of dwindling attendance.
crbjbizwire.com

Charleston Mom Launches Bodysuit Biz For Women Like Her

CHARLESTON, S.C. - After having her first child, Charleston local Katie Maniscalco found herself with limited options for her body type and set out on an unexpected journey to launch her first business. Meet Kitty VALE, a fashion brand specializing in bodysuits meticulously designed to fit long torsos. In 2021, Katie Maniscalco, found herself frustrated with the lack of bodysuits on the market that offered enough length in the torso to fit her body type.
Charleston City Paper

Our View: Pick Cunningham to be South Carolina’s next governor

What we like about former Congressman Joe Cunningham’s race to unseat a longtime Republican incumbent is how the Charleston resident focuses on South Carolina issues, not the mess that goes on in Washington. While the incumbent fills the airwaves with garbage about Washington, it’s important to remember that South...
bcsdschools.net

BCSD works to support its multilingual learners

BCSD photo / Mia Grimm : Students enjoy Goose Creek Elementary's Hispanic. There is no skill that one can give to another person that is more powerful than language. As a former ESOL teacher, Robert Gouthro knows firsthand that when non-English speaking students, and their families, learn how to speak English, it impacts all other areas of their education, including their ability to participate in science, English/language arts, physical sports and extracurricular clubs and activities.
The Post and Courier

Tentative date set for opening of Goose Creek park

Goose Creek's new barrier-free Central Creek Park is tentatively scheduled for a Dec. 16 public opening, according to local public information officer Frank Johnson. The new $9 million park site will consist of a 13-acre, all-abilities outdoor recreation facility that is reportedly benefitting from the generosity of community-based donors. These...
