Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
GG Jackson opens up on biggest adjustment he's had to make at college level
The South Carolina men’s basketball team will feature highly touted freshman GG Jackson this season. The 6-foot-9 power forward is a native of Columbia who is the No. 1 prospect at his position and the best recruit in South Carolina, according to 247Sports. The heralded local prodigy recently met with the media on Wednesday for the first time since becoming a Gamecock.
4 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina of you live to go there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places that you should visit the next time you are in the area and you are craving tasty burgers because if there's one thing that these restaurants really know how to make, that is absolutely delicious burgers that keep you coming back for more.
Columbia Star
School District Five student selected to serve on Shrine Bowl athletic training staff
Contributed by Disctrict Five of Lexington and Richland Counties. An Irmo High School athletic training student aide has been selected to serve on the 2022 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas’ athletic training staff for the 84th annual game. Aryana Stokes is one of only two students in the entire...
live5news.com
Lowcountry High School Football - Week 8
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 8 of high school football in the Lowcountry is underway. Check back here throughout the weekend for highlights, scores and more!. John Paul II 43, Northwood Academy 6 - The Chargers fall to 0-8 on the season. 10/14. Oceanside Collegiate 55, Academic Magnet 0 -...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina target, 4-star OL, reportedly decommits from Clemson
Four-star offensive tackle Zechariah Owens is re-opening his commitment after he had committed to Clemson in early July. The McDonough, Ga., product hasn’t listed a frontrunner, but On3 reported that he’s been looking into multiple programs and that South Carolina was among the contenders during the 1st round of the recruitment process.
High School Standouts: MJ Bennett, Tyler Brown, Greenville WRs
Greenville receivers MJ Bennett and Tyler Brown accounted for three touchdowns in the Red Raiders' home game against Berea, helping secure an early lead as the team went on to an 85-0 win.
South Carolinians swarm roasted corn stand at State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There's a lot to see at the South Carolina State Fair this week. But one food stand, in particular, is drawing big crowds - roasted corn. "I'm strictly a cobb girl. I don't do a cup. If you're going to do it, you've got to do it right," customer Madison Benton said.
coladaily.com
Famously Hot South Carolina Pride returns this weekend to downtown Columbia
South Carolina’s capital city is gearing up to host the annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride this weekend. Festivities are held each October, holding strong as one of the largest outdoor festivals in the city and the largest LGBTQ+ event in the state. The South Carolina Pride Movement first...
RELATED PEOPLE
Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"
Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
HBCU President Accuses South Carolina Cops Of Racial Profiling For Searching Students’ Bus
Shaw University President Paulette Dillard accused Spartanburg County deputies of racial profiling for stopping the HBCU's bus in South Carolina. The post HBCU President Accuses South Carolina Cops Of Racial Profiling For Searching Students’ Bus appeared first on NewsOne.
WLTX.com
Who is in charge of overseeing school district P-card use in South Carolina?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The recent indictment of a former Richland School District One employee has brought the subject of purchasing cards, or P-cards, back to the forefront. P-cards are used by government agencies to make it easier for employees to purchase needed items like supplies, equipment, and gas. Most...
WRDW-TV
S.C. State University leader visits Butler High School
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The chairman of the South Carolina State University Board of Trustees was in Augusta visiting Butler High School. He talked to seniors about the programs his university offers as students start applying for colleges. “One of the big reasons why many kids don’t choose a college...
IN THIS ARTICLE
crbjbizwire.com
United Bank Invests $250,000 with South Carolina Community Loan Fund for Statewide Small Business and Affordable Housing Loan Efforts
CHARLESTON, SC – United Bank, a subsidiary of United Bankshares, Inc., is proud to partner with and support the South Carolina Community Loan Fund (SCCLF), investing $250,000 with the nonprofit to support their small business and affordable housing lending efforts. Additionally, United recently provided a $25,000 grant to SCCLF for marketing and loan deployment efforts.
Bulldogs defeat Rebels in county rivalry
PROSPERITY — Newberry High School tied a team series high Friday evening at Lon Armstrong Stadium with their 11th straight win over Mid-Carolina. While the Rebels’ first two possessions ended in fumbles, their first punt of the evening was returned by Jamel House down to the Rebels’ 33 yard line.
live5news.com
Dwindling attendance leads to proposal for change for Charleston high school
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A new proposal to restore Burke High School to its former glory would see it turned into a magnet school. The Charleston County School District 20 Constituent Board floated the idea at the district’s consolidated board meeting on Monday saying the school is unable to provide the same opportunities other high school students have because of dwindling attendance.
crbjbizwire.com
Charleston Mom Launches Bodysuit Biz For Women Like Her
CHARLESTON, S.C. - After having her first child, Charleston local Katie Maniscalco found herself with limited options for her body type and set out on an unexpected journey to launch her first business. Meet Kitty VALE, a fashion brand specializing in bodysuits meticulously designed to fit long torsos. In 2021, Katie Maniscalco, found herself frustrated with the lack of bodysuits on the market that offered enough length in the torso to fit her body type.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Charleston City Paper
Our View: Pick Cunningham to be South Carolina’s next governor
What we like about former Congressman Joe Cunningham’s race to unseat a longtime Republican incumbent is how the Charleston resident focuses on South Carolina issues, not the mess that goes on in Washington. While the incumbent fills the airwaves with garbage about Washington, it’s important to remember that South...
McMaster signs executive order on rollout of electric vehicle infrastructure in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order Thursday to formalize efforts to coordinate the rollout of electric vehicle infrastructure in the state, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Part of the executive order is to create a working group that would develop a plan “strategic deployment […]
bcsdschools.net
BCSD works to support its multilingual learners
BCSD photo / Mia Grimm : Students enjoy Goose Creek Elementary's Hispanic. There is no skill that one can give to another person that is more powerful than language. As a former ESOL teacher, Robert Gouthro knows firsthand that when non-English speaking students, and their families, learn how to speak English, it impacts all other areas of their education, including their ability to participate in science, English/language arts, physical sports and extracurricular clubs and activities.
The Post and Courier
Tentative date set for opening of Goose Creek park
Goose Creek's new barrier-free Central Creek Park is tentatively scheduled for a Dec. 16 public opening, according to local public information officer Frank Johnson. The new $9 million park site will consist of a 13-acre, all-abilities outdoor recreation facility that is reportedly benefitting from the generosity of community-based donors. These...
Comments / 0