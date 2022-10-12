ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

‘Dragons’ from around the world to be on display at the Sacramento Zoo

By Jose Fabian
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JBxnK_0iWMDALs00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Zoo will have dragon figures that are observed in regions around the world on display for several months starting in October.

Zoo administrators announced that the Dragon Discovery event will begin on Oct. 28 and continue until early 2023.

“From the fire-breathing dragons of Europe to the silent killers of Africa and the ocean’s serpent kings, dragons have converged on the Sacramento Zoo,” the zoo said on its website.

There will be fifteen animatronic dragons at the zoo.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

News & Headlines from FOX 40

“Avoid the deadly gazes of the basilisk and the cockatrice. Get some good luck from a Chinese dragon. Admire the plumed serpent form of Quetzalcóatl,” the zoo said.

The Dragon Discovery event was created by Dino Don, Inc.

“Dino Don advised Steven Spielberg on the original Jurassic Park film and the Universal and Disney theme parks,” the zoo said.

Josephine the armadillo found after escaping from Sacramento Zoo

The event is sponsored by First 5 California , a state program “dedicated to improving the lives of California’s young children and their families through a comprehensive system of education, health services, childcare, and other crucial programs.”

The event is free with admission to the zoo or with a membership. Tickets vary in price.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Finding the fall colors along historic Highway 49

SIERRA FOOTHILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — As we enter into the final months of the year it is time to start looking for those fiery fall colors and there aren’t many places like California’s Gold Country. With the significant variation in elevations between Calaveras, Placer, El Dorado and Nevada counties, it means trees may not turn […]
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Odesza moves postponed Sacramento show to different venue

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After Odesza’s September tour stop at Cal Expo was canceled, they are coming back to Northern California, but are performing outside of Sacramento.  The Seattle-based electronic music duo announced on social media they will now perform at the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland, about a 45-minute drive north of Sacramento. The duo […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentocityexpress.com

These streets in Sacramento are closing for IRONMAN California

Thousands of athletes are expected to participate in the 2022 IRONMAN California race in Sacramento on Sunday, Oct. 23. The triathlon competition will temporarily close several streets in downtown and midtown Sacramento. The Oct. 23 event ends at the California State Capitol. Some streets will close as soon as Monday,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento-area music venue The Boardwalk reopens under new ownership

ORANGEVALE, Calif. — A popular music venue in Orangevale is reopening on Thursday, 10 months after it was shut down. The Boardwalk closed in January after 35 years. It hosted nearly 2,000 concerts featuring local and national acts. The owners of “Palm Tree Brewing Company” in Orangevale purchased the...
ORANGEVALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Sacramento, CA
Lifestyle
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Spielberg
FOX40

Caltrans holding ‘Dump Day’ event in Linda

LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans is hosting a “Dump Day” event in Linda on Saturday, Oct. 15.  The “Dump Day” will give residents in Sutter and Yuba counties a chance to dispose of waste for free.  The Oct. 15 event will be at 1001 North Beale Road in Linda from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. […]
LINDA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Former Natomas hotel converted to housing community for the homeless

NATOMAS — A former North Natomas hotel will now put a roof over homeless families. Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby unveiled the new housing project called "Vista Nueva" in what used to be Staybridge Suites. The permanent housing community, created in partnership with Jamboree Housing Corporation and the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency, will soon be home to over 100 Sacramento families. "Vista Nueva" means "new view" or "new perspective" in Spanish. For those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless, the converted hotel could be the answer. "Folks cannot find housing," Jamboree CEO Laura Archuleta said. "If you earn $25,000 a year...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Linus Travel#At The Zoo#Africa#The Sacramento Zoo#Chinese#The Universal And Disney#Nexstar Media Inc
Fox40

Be Our Guest – Jet’s American Grill & Bar

Jet’s American Grill & Bar is located in the heart of Midtown Sacramento. Founded by 21 year old Jet Bonanno in May of 2020, when he began cooking food from his parents kitchen and selling the food on Doordash. Instantly Jet’s was a popular late night spot to order from. Within two months, Doordash drivers were lined up down the street at all hours of the night, as the whole Bonanno family worked to get the orders out.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Adam Sandler adds Sacramento tour date at Golden 1 Center

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Adam Sandler will bring his brand of comedy to Sacramento.  The Golden 1 Center announced that Sandler extended his sold-out standup tour with seven new dates, including a stop at the downtown Sacramento venue on Dec. 7.  A surprise guest will also join Sandler, according to a tweet from the Golden […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

More than 2,000 homes and apartments to be built in West Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Once finished, a new community in West Roseville will include more than 2,000 new homes and apartments. Located near the major cross streets of Blue Oaks Boulevard and Westbrook Boulevard, the 500-acre Winding Creek community will also include an elementary school, four parks, and a retail center among other trails and protected land.
ROSEVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Elk Grove Citizen

Sky River Casino to expand parking

Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino will have a new, 250,000-square-foot parking area before Oct. 31. This new, $1.6 million parking lot is being constructed by the 26-year-old Sacramento business, Martin Brothers Construction, which is owned by Elk Grove resident Felipe Martin. He is also a candidate for the Elk...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

FOX40

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy