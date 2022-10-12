Warner Bros. Discovery has backed off of a plan to shutter workshops for ascendant writers and directors after industry backlash. The company said in a statement Wednesday that it was transferring the Directors’ Workshop and Writers’ Workshop programs from its previous home at Warner Bros. Television to the corporate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion division after the conclusion of the current writers’ workshop, which ends in March 2023. WBD added that the DEI unit will “grow the Workshop programs through its existing Pipeline Programs division.” More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Discovery's Karen Horne on Workshop Reversal: "This Was Always Our Plan"Warner...

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO