The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. Discovery to Reinstate Pipeline Programs for Writers and Directors

Warner Bros. Discovery has backed off of a plan to shutter workshops for ascendant writers and directors after industry backlash. The company said in a statement Wednesday that it was transferring the Directors’ Workshop and Writers’ Workshop programs from its previous home at Warner Bros. Television to the corporate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion division after the conclusion of the current writers’ workshop, which ends in March 2023. WBD added that the DEI unit will “grow the Workshop programs through its existing Pipeline Programs division.” More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Discovery's Karen Horne on Workshop Reversal: "This Was Always Our Plan"Warner...
Polygon

Cartoon Network is not dead, says Warner Bros. — but its future is uncertain

On Wednesday, Warner Bros. TV Group laid off 82 staffers across scripted, unscripted, and animation divisions, a Warner Bros. representative confirmed to Polygon. The company will leave 43 of the currently unfilled positions empty. While the three brand labels Warner Bros. Animation (WBA), Cartoon Network Studios (CNS), and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe will remain distinct, WBA and CNS development and production teams will be brought under one division.
TheWrap

