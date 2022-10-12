Read full article on original website
Warner Bros. Discovery to Reinstate Pipeline Programs for Writers and Directors
Warner Bros. Discovery has backed off of a plan to shutter workshops for ascendant writers and directors after industry backlash. The company said in a statement Wednesday that it was transferring the Directors’ Workshop and Writers’ Workshop programs from its previous home at Warner Bros. Television to the corporate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion division after the conclusion of the current writers’ workshop, which ends in March 2023. WBD added that the DEI unit will “grow the Workshop programs through its existing Pipeline Programs division.” More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Discovery's Karen Horne on Workshop Reversal: "This Was Always Our Plan"Warner...
Warner Bros. Discovery Layoffs Hit Cartoon Network, Adult Swim Marketing Execs
Two key marketing executives in the kids, young adults and classics division of Warner Bros. Discovery are the latest to depart the recently merged company, Marketing Chief Tricia Melton and Senior VP at Cartoon Network and Adult Swim Jill King, according to multiple reports. They’ll be gone by the end of the year.
Cartoon Network is not dead, says Warner Bros. — but its future is uncertain
On Wednesday, Warner Bros. TV Group laid off 82 staffers across scripted, unscripted, and animation divisions, a Warner Bros. representative confirmed to Polygon. The company will leave 43 of the currently unfilled positions empty. While the three brand labels Warner Bros. Animation (WBA), Cartoon Network Studios (CNS), and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe will remain distinct, WBA and CNS development and production teams will be brought under one division.
