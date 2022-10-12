Read full article on original website
Kyle Shanahan saw this 49ers flaw in rout of Panthers
As a team, the San Francisco 49ers outclass the Carolina Panthers by a significant margin. That showed on Sunday when the former dismantled the latter 37-15. Kyle Shanahan's squad has looked improved over the last two games, much more so than compared to their Week 3 outing against the Denver Broncos. The Niners outscored the Los Angeles Rams and the Panthers, their next two opponents, by a combined score of 61-24 and currently sit atop the NFC West standings.
Yardbarker
Can the San Francisco 49ers hand the Atlanta Falcons its first ATS loss? Week 6, 2022 odds and pick
The San Francisco 49ers secured another big win but again sustained big injuries in dominating the Panthers in Carolina, one day before Matt Rhule was dismissed. The Niners stayed on the east coast for a second straight road game as they try to be the first team to cover a spread against the Atlanta Falcons. Here we discuss the odds and analysis from a betting perspective.
NFL Odds: 49ers vs. Falcons prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The San Francisco 49ers will continue their two-game Southeast swing as they head to Georgia to take on the Atlanta Falcons. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a 49ers-Falcons prediction and pick. The 49ers are coming off a 37-15 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Jimmy Garoppolo...
San Francisco 49ers Announce Troubling Injury News Ahead Of Week 6
The San Francisco 49ers will not be anywhere close to full strength when they play the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday. The NFC West's first-place team announced this Friday morning that five key players will miss Sunday's game. The list includes: defensive tackle Arik Armstead, defensive ...
Yardbarker
Former Bears RB signed by Saints to practice squad
The Saints signed a former Chicago Bears running back Wednesday. On Tuesday, reports came out former Bears running back Jordan Howard was working out with the New Orleans Saints. The Saints waived running back Tony Jones last Saturday, and the Seattle Seahawks picked up that player. The Saints invited several running backs to try out for an open practice squad position this week.
NBC Sports
49ers place Kinlaw on IR; 49ers again turn to defensive back Johnson
ATLANTA — Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw was dealt another setback to his young NFL career. The 49ers on Saturday placed Kinlaw on injured reserve due to a troublesome knee condition. Kinlaw was inactive for the past two games. He now must miss at least four more games while on injured reserve.
numberfire.com
Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, expected to start Week 7 for Pittsburgh
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Tagovailoa won't play in Sunday's Week 6 matchup with Minnesota, as he wasn't able to practice all week. Skylar Thompson is going to line up under center as the start. However, it appears as though Tagovailoa will be ready to assume his starting job the following week against Pittsburgh. Teddy Bridgewater has also cleared protocol and will back up Thompson versus the Vikings.
Yardbarker
Report: Panthers listening to trade offers for RB Christian McCaffery
After firing head coach Matt Rhule on Monday, the 1-4 Carolina Panthers may be preparing for another franchise-altering move. With the Panthers seemingly headed nowhere fast, speculation began to arise about possibly shopping former All-Pro running back Christian McCaffery. According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the time has...
numberfire.com
Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ruled out for Colts in Week 6; Phillip Lindsay elevated from practice squad
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Taylor was able to get in limited practice sessions on Thursday and Friday. Despite that, the team has decided to rule him out of action a full 24 hours in advance of Sunday's contest. Nyheim Hines, dealing with a concussion, has also been ruled out. Deon Jackson and the newly elevated Phillip Lindsay will split the workload in the backfield.
numberfire.com
Denver's Melvin Gordon (neck) questionable in Week 6
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (neck) is questionable to play in Week Six's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. After a week of limited practices, Gordon's status is currently in limbo against their division rivals. Expect Mike Boone to see more touches against a Chargers' defense ranked last in FanDuel points (28.9) allowed per game to running backs if Gordon is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Teddy Bridgewater clears concussion protocol, to back up Skylar Thompson for Dolphins in Week 6
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Brdgewater has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. He will be active Sunday in the team's Week 6 game against Minnesota. Despite that change in status, Bridgewater - having missed practice all week - will not start. That job will go to Sklyar Thompson. The man who entered the season as the starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, is expected to be back in the lineup next week against Pittsburgh.
numberfire.com
Keenan Allen (hamstring) doubtful for Chargers' Week 6 matchup versus Denver
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) is doubtful for Week Six's contest against the Denver Broncos. Despite practicing in limited sessions, Allen is unlikely to suit up for Monday night's divisional showdown against the Broncos. Look for Josh Palmer to play more snaps versus a Denver unit allowing 20.2 FanDuel points per game to receivers.
numberfire.com
Raheem Mostert (knee) questionable for Dolphins in Week 6
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) is questionable to play in Week Six's contest against the Minnesota Vikings. Mostert's availability is currently in limbo after he followed a missed practice on Wednesday with two limited sessions. Look for Chase Edmonds to see more touches against a VIkings' defense allowing 22.0 FanDuel points per game to running backs if Mostert is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Allen: Saints to start Andy Dalton at quarterback in Week 6
According to head coach Dennis Allen, New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will start in Week Six's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Dalton will make his third start this season while Jameis Winston recovers from his multiple back injuries. In a revenge opportunity against a Cincinnati defense ranked fifth (12.5) in FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks, Dalton's FanDuel salary stands at $6,400.
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill (quad, foot) available for Week 6
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quad, foot) is available for Week 6's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Hill has been removed from the injury report and will be good to go for Sunday's clash with Minnesota. Jaylen Waddle (groin) was also removed from the injury report after logging a week of full practices. Our models expect Hill to see 9.2 targets on Sunday, with Waddle projected to see 8.9.
numberfire.com
Baker Mayfield (ankle) officially doubtful for Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Mayfield "had a great workout" on Friday and that he could be available against the Rams, but P.J. Walker will still make his first start of the season. Walker isn't the most attractive option for fantasy owners in a tough matchup, but he is a more aggressive passer than Mayfield, so it could be a potential upgrade for D.J. Moore and Robbie Anderson.
numberfire.com
Michael Thomas (toe) out for Saints in Week 6
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) is ruled out for Week Six's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Thomas will miss his third game after he was unable to participate in this week's practices with a toe injury. Expect Marquez Callaway to play an increased role against a Bengals' secondary allowing 22.7 FanDuel points per game to wideouts.
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) doubtful for Buccaneers in Week 6
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is doubtful for Week 6's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jones is dealing with a knee injury and is not expected to play against the Steelers. Russell Gage, who practiced in full on Friday, could see more targets with Jones sidelined again in Week 6.
numberfire.com
Saints' Jarvis Landry (ankle) remains out in Week 6
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) will not play in Week Six's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Landry will sit for the second straight contest with an ankle injury. Expect Tre'Quan Smith to see more time in the slot against a Cincinnati defense ranked fifth (22.7) in FanDuel points allowed per game to receivers.
numberfire.com
Dalton Schultz (knee) available for Dallas in Week 6
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) is available for Week 6's game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Schultz was removed from the injury report and will not carry an injury designation into Sunday's showdown with the Eagles. Our models expect him to see 2.2 targets against Philadelphia.
