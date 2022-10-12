Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Office Leasing Declines Even as Asking Rents Tick Upward
After a slow recovery this year, Brooklyn’s office market struggled in the third quarter, with leasing activity dipping 30 percent, according to Colliers’ latest market report. The amount of office space leased slid from 380,751 square feet last quarter to 265,132 square feet in the third quarter of...
Broadway Production Company Stays Put at 630 Ninth Avenue
Big League Productions, a theatrical production outfit involved in multiple Broadway musicals, has extended the lease for its offices at 630 Ninth Avenue, according to landlord GFP Real Estate. The firm, which specializes in musical theater productions, inked a three-year lease extension for 1,200 square feet on the 12th floor...
Spot and Company Signs 11K-SF Lease at 10 Times Square
L.H. Charney Associates added a new tenant to the roster at 1441 Broadway, also known as 10 Times Square, and renewed two others since the busy month of August, Commercial Observer has learned. Berkshire Hathaway-owned HH Brown Shoe Company renewed the 22,516 square feet it leases in the building. Meanwhile,...
Former AIG HQ at 175 Water Street Sells for $252M
Vanbarton Group has officially sold the 31-story office tower at 175 Water Street for $252 million, Commercial Observer has learned. The building, which previously served as AIG’s headquarters, was purchased by 99c LLC, a real estate investment firm that specializes in prime office, hospitality and manufacturing assets. 99c purchased...
