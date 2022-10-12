NFL: International Series-New York Giants at Green Bay Packers

Related
49ers 'hoping' DE Nick Bosa can play Sunday
The San Francisco 49ers already have ruled out two defensive linemen but are hopeful Nick Bosa will be available on Sunday at Atlanta. Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed on KNBR Thursday night that defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw will not play in the Week 6 contest due to a knee injury. Defensive tackle Arik Armstead already was ruled out with foot and ankle injuries. Bosa did not practice Wednesday or Thursday...
Browns' Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward out vs. Patriots
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Denzel Ward have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting New England Patriots. Clowney has been dealing with ankle, knee and elbow issues. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that the three-time Pro Bowler didn't feel ready to compete in this weekend's game. Ward, a two-time Pro Bowler, didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday after sustaining a concussion while making a tackle...
QB Andy Dalton to get third-straight start for Saints
The New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen named veteran backup quarterback Andy Dalton as the team's starter for a third consecutive week as Jameis Winston continues to battle injuries. Dalton, 34, has gone 1-1 as the Saints starter, throwing for 236 yards and a touchdown Oct. 2 in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings on in London, then guiding a victory over the Seattle Seahawks last week with 187 yards, one TD and an interception. ...
Rams RB Cam Akers out Sunday amid personal issue
Running back Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams Sunday because of personal reasons, while his future with the team suddenly is clouded. The third-year back out of Florida State did not practice Thursday and on Friday. Head coach Sean McVay pronounced Akers out of the upcoming home game against the Carolina Panthers. McVay was asked if team still has plans for Akers down the road. ...
Report: Commanders QB Carson Wentz has fractured finger
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz's availability is in question after fracturing the ring finger on his throwing hand in Thursday's victory over the Chicago Bears, NFL Network reported Saturday. Per the report, Wentz is headed to Los Angeles to see a hand specialist to assess the situation. Wentz completed 12 of 22 passes for 99 yards without a touchdown or interception in Washington's 12-7 win over Chicago on Thursday night. ...
Report: NFL fining Tom Brady $11K for kicking player
Tom Brady has made a fortune with his arm, but his leg reportedly will cost him $11,139. ESPN reported Friday that the NFL has informed the Buccaneers quarterback he will be fined that much for kicking Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on Sunday. Jarrett was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play late in the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay's 21-15 win. Brady swung his leg at Jarrett as both players were getting up but did not make contact. Brady, 45, has passed for 1,409 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception in five starts this season, the seven-time Super Bowl champion's 23rd NFL campaign. --Field Level Media
Bucs rule out three defensive players vs. Steelers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Logan Ryan, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the host Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Todd Bowles announced Friday. Ryan and Hicks are dealing with foot injuries, while Murphy-Bunting is nursing a quad injury. All three players did not practice this week for the Buccaneers (3-2). Safety Mike Edwards (elbow) will be a game-time decision, Bowles said. ...
Falcons TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) questionable vs. 49ers
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is listed as questionable to play in Sunday's game against the visiting San Francisco 49ers. Pitts was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday while nursing a hamstring injury. He sat out the first game of his career in Atlanta's 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday. Pitts, 22, has 10 catches for 150 yards for the Falcons (2-3), who...
Colts RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines out vs. Jaguars
Indianapolis Colts running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines have been downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's game against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars. Deon Jackson is in line to handle the bulk of the rushing duties for the Colts (2-2-1) on Sunday against the Jaguars (2-3). Jackson, 23, rushed 13 times for 62 yards in Indianapolis' 12-9 overtime win over the Denver Broncos on Oct. 6. Also on Saturday,...
Bengals WR Tee Higgins practices, status vs. Saints in question
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins returned to practice Friday, however coach Zac Taylor said the team will hold on announcing his playing status against the New Orleans Saints until later this weekend. Higgins was limited to just 10 snaps due to an ankle injury during the Bengals' 19-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday. He then missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. "We'll just take it day-to-day,"...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to rest sore thumb Friday
Dak Prescott participated in individual drills and was more involved in Thursday's practice than the Dallas Cowboys anticipated. Prescott was upgraded to limited participation Thursday, his first practice in more than four weeks. Head coach Mike McCarthy said the result is a sore surgically repaired right thumb, which prompted the Cowboys to rest Prescott and keep him out of Friday's practice. McCarthy said the Cowboys consider Prescott in "regeneration" mode. ...
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield doubtful, secondary hurting
Baker Mayfield was on the practice field with the Carolina Panthers on Friday, but only to attempt to run and throw a few passes on the side. He's officially doubtful with a high-ankle sprain, leaving the door open to the slimming possibility he could suit up on Sunday to face the Los Angeles Rams. Days after head coach Matt Rhule was fired, interim coach Steve Wilks likely will be leaning...
