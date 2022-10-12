NFL: Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16Adrian HolmanHomer Glen, IL
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Report: Commanders QB Carson Wentz has fractured finger
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz's availability is in question after fracturing the ring finger on his throwing hand in Thursday's victory over the Chicago Bears, NFL Network reported Saturday. Per the report, Wentz is headed to Los Angeles to see a hand specialist to assess the situation. Wentz completed 12 of 22 passes for 99 yards without a touchdown or interception in Washington's 12-7 win over Chicago on Thursday night. ...
49ers 'hoping' DE Nick Bosa can play Sunday
The San Francisco 49ers already have ruled out two defensive linemen but are hopeful Nick Bosa will be available on Sunday at Atlanta. Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed on KNBR Thursday night that defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw will not play in the Week 6 contest due to a knee injury. Defensive tackle Arik Armstead already was ruled out with foot and ankle injuries. Bosa did not practice Wednesday or Thursday...
Colts RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines out vs. Jaguars
Indianapolis Colts running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines have been downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's game against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars. Deon Jackson is in line to handle the bulk of the rushing duties for the Colts (2-2-1) on Sunday against the Jaguars (2-3). Jackson, 23, rushed 13 times for 62 yards in Indianapolis' 12-9 overtime win over the Denver Broncos on Oct. 6. Also on Saturday,...
Browns' Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward out vs. Patriots
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Denzel Ward have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting New England Patriots. Clowney has been dealing with ankle, knee and elbow issues. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that the three-time Pro Bowler didn't feel ready to compete in this weekend's game. Ward, a two-time Pro Bowler, didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday after sustaining a concussion while making a tackle...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to rest sore thumb Friday
Dak Prescott participated in individual drills and was more involved in Thursday's practice than the Dallas Cowboys anticipated. Prescott was upgraded to limited participation Thursday, his first practice in more than four weeks. Head coach Mike McCarthy said the result is a sore surgically repaired right thumb, which prompted the Cowboys to rest Prescott and keep him out of Friday's practice. McCarthy said the Cowboys consider Prescott in "regeneration" mode. ...
QB Andy Dalton to get third-straight start for Saints
The New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen named veteran backup quarterback Andy Dalton as the team's starter for a third consecutive week as Jameis Winston continues to battle injuries. Dalton, 34, has gone 1-1 as the Saints starter, throwing for 236 yards and a touchdown Oct. 2 in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings on in London, then guiding a victory over the Seattle Seahawks last week with 187 yards, one TD and an interception. ...
Giants WRs Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney out vs. Ravens
The New York Giants ruled out wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney and three defensive backs for Sunday's game against the visiting Baltimore Ravens. The team confirmed Friday that Golladay (knee) and Toney (hamstring) will sit out, as will safeties Tony Jefferson (foot) and Jason Pinnock (ankle) and cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (calf). Linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf) is doubtful, while tight end Tanner Hudson (illness), wideout Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee) are all questionable. Neither Golladay nor Toney has caught a pass since the season opener, yet the Giants are 4-1 heading into their Week 6 contest against the Ravens (3-2). --Field Level Media
Rams RB Cam Akers out Sunday amid personal issue
Running back Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams Sunday because of personal reasons, while his future with the team suddenly is clouded. The third-year back out of Florida State did not practice Thursday and on Friday. Head coach Sean McVay pronounced Akers out of the upcoming home game against the Carolina Panthers. McVay was asked if team still has plans for Akers down the road. ...
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield doubtful, secondary hurting
Baker Mayfield was on the practice field with the Carolina Panthers on Friday, but only to attempt to run and throw a few passes on the side. He's officially doubtful with a high-ankle sprain, leaving the door open to the slimming possibility he could suit up on Sunday to face the Los Angeles Rams. Days after head coach Matt Rhule was fired, interim coach Steve Wilks likely will be leaning...
Report: NFL fining Tom Brady $11K for kicking player
Tom Brady has made a fortune with his arm, but his leg reportedly will cost him $11,139. ESPN reported Friday that the NFL has informed the Buccaneers quarterback he will be fined that much for kicking Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on Sunday. Jarrett was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play late in the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay's 21-15 win. Brady swung his leg at Jarrett as both players were getting up but did not make contact. Brady, 45, has passed for 1,409 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception in five starts this season, the seven-time Super Bowl champion's 23rd NFL campaign. --Field Level Media
Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa carted off field with apparent knee injury
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was carted off the field during the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington, Ind., with an apparent right knee injury. Tagovailoa went down in obvious pain when an Indiana defender fell into his knee as he completed a throw to Jacob Copeland. Freshman Billy Edwards Jr., a transfer from Wake Forest, entered for Tagovailoa with roughly 12 minutes left in regulation...
Bucs rule out three defensive players vs. Steelers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Logan Ryan, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the host Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Todd Bowles announced Friday. Ryan and Hicks are dealing with foot injuries, while Murphy-Bunting is nursing a quad injury. All three players did not practice this week for the Buccaneers (3-2). Safety Mike Edwards (elbow) will be a game-time decision, Bowles said. ...
