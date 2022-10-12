ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nova Wav on Working With Beyoncé and How They’re Forging a Path for Female Music Producers (Video)

Nova Wav is the Grammy-winning producing duo behind eight of the tracks on Beyoncé’s “Act I: Renaissance” album, including “Cuff It” and “Alien Superstar.” They’ve worked with artists including Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj. Their talent is undeniable, but the pair credit several leaps of faith for their success in the music industry.
How Mike Flanagan Cracked YA Horror With ‘The Midnight Club’ and Why He’s Eager to Make Another Movie

Mike Flanagan is not one to repeat himself. The horror filmmaker hand been cranking out excellent horror films like “Oculus,” “Ouija: Origin of Evil” and “Gerald’s Game” when he started crafting horror shows for Netflix, carving out a niche with binge-worthy limited series like the Shirley Jackson adaptation “The Haunting of Hill House,” the Henry James love story “The Haunting of Bly Manor” and the religion-centric vampire drama “Midnight Mass.” And for his next trick, Flanagan is trying something he’s never done before: kick off an ongoing series.
‘Barbarian’ Editor Explains Why a ‘Gory, Sick, Funny’ Scene Involving a Rat Was Cut From Film

Spoiler warning: The following article reveals the plot and ending of “Barbarian”. Rodents have made a decent name for themselves in movies like “Stuart Little,” “The Secret of NIMH,” “The Great Mouse Detective” and of course “Ratatouille.” But the horror hit “Barbarian” will not be joining that list, because a mid-movie scene involving Justin Long and a basement rat was left on the cutting room floor.
