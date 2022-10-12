Read full article on original website
Diversity Execs Tout ‘Impactful’ Pipelines for Underrepresented Talent: ‘That’s What Has Longevity’ (Video)
TheGrill 2022: Equity and inclusion officers from Warner Bros. Discovery, Starz, NBCUniversal and more talked about moving past conversations toward action
‘House of the Dragon’ Executive Producer Sara Hess Extends Overall Deal With HBO
Hess, who also writes for the series, will continue in her role for Season 2 as well as develop new projects
Nova Wav on Working With Beyoncé and How They’re Forging a Path for Female Music Producers (Video)
Nova Wav is the Grammy-winning producing duo behind eight of the tracks on Beyoncé’s “Act I: Renaissance” album, including “Cuff It” and “Alien Superstar.” They’ve worked with artists including Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj. Their talent is undeniable, but the pair credit several leaps of faith for their success in the music industry.
Streaming Execs Discuss the Industry’s Advertising Pivot: ‘We’re in the Second Inning Era’ (Video)
TheGrill 2022: Heads of Paramount Streaming and AMC Networks join others in discussing retaining viewership and tailoring content to specific audiences
Emily Blunt Is Out for Revenge in Rollicking, Violent Trailer for Prime Video Western ‘The English’ (Video)
If “Emily Blunt in a Western revenge action-thriller” isn’t enough of a sell for you, Amazon Prime Video has released the first trailer for “The English” as further enticement. The six-episode limited series is an epic chase Western from writer-director Hugo Blick (“The Honourable Woman”)...
Why Producers’ Fights for Abortion Protection and Diversity on Sets Are Intertwined (Video)
TheGrill 2022: "It shook us and the women on set into thinking, are we in a space where we'd be taken care of," "Reservation Dogs" producer Tazbah Chavez says of filming in Oklahoma
TheGrill 2022 Event (Exclusive Photos)
Participants at the Oct. 12 event included "Reboot" creator Steven Levitan, Jason Richmond of IMAX Entertainment, and Annenberg Inclusion Initiative founder Dr. Stacy Smith
How Mike Flanagan Cracked YA Horror With ‘The Midnight Club’ and Why He’s Eager to Make Another Movie
Mike Flanagan is not one to repeat himself. The horror filmmaker hand been cranking out excellent horror films like “Oculus,” “Ouija: Origin of Evil” and “Gerald’s Game” when he started crafting horror shows for Netflix, carving out a niche with binge-worthy limited series like the Shirley Jackson adaptation “The Haunting of Hill House,” the Henry James love story “The Haunting of Bly Manor” and the religion-centric vampire drama “Midnight Mass.” And for his next trick, Flanagan is trying something he’s never done before: kick off an ongoing series.
‘Reboot’ Creator Steven Levitan Saw a Way to ‘Change Expectations’ With His New Comedy (Video)
TheGrill 2022: "It just started out as an idea of a bunch of people coming back to a show and how interesting that is," Levitan said
Warner Bros. Discovery Layoffs Hit Cartoon Network, Adult Swim Marketing Execs
Two key marketing executives in the kids, young adults and classics division of Warner Bros. Discovery are the latest to depart the recently merged company, Marketing Chief Tricia Melton and Senior VP at Cartoon Network and Adult Swim Jill King, according to multiple reports. They’ll be gone by the end of the year.
Issa Rae Condemns Hollywood’s Efforts to Save ‘The Flash’ and Ezra Miller to ‘Save Itself and to Protect Offenders’
The star of the DC superhero film faces felony charges and abuse allegations yet remains involved with the production
6 Takeaways From TheGrill 2022: Hybrid Models Work, Content Still Rules and Abortion Worries Loom
At the moment, it's all about content - and streaming had better get flexible
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Review: Bold, Dark and Funny Reimagining Dances to Its Own Tune
BFI London 2022 Review: Brave children (and brave adults) will embrace this gorgeous and sinister stop-motion version that's far more del Toro than Disney
George Clooney Applauds Universal for Taking a ‘Gamble’ on ‘Ticket to Paradise’ and Putting It in Theaters: ‘I’m Really Proud’
Julia Roberts also weighed in on why she thinks the genre that made her a screen star is having a resurgence
Streaming Churn to Only Get Worse With Rise of ‘Subscription Cyclers,’ Samba TV SVP Says (Video)
TheGrill 2022: With more people jumping on and off the services, Dallas Lawrence has ideas on how Hollywood can respond
‘Barbarian’ Editor Explains Why a ‘Gory, Sick, Funny’ Scene Involving a Rat Was Cut From Film
Spoiler warning: The following article reveals the plot and ending of “Barbarian”. Rodents have made a decent name for themselves in movies like “Stuart Little,” “The Secret of NIMH,” “The Great Mouse Detective” and of course “Ratatouille.” But the horror hit “Barbarian” will not be joining that list, because a mid-movie scene involving Justin Long and a basement rat was left on the cutting room floor.
‘The Watcher’ Review: Ryan Murphy’s Next True Crime Netflix Series Is a Joyless Camp Fest
Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale lead the seven-episode series that's as subtle as a sledgehammer
‘Blue Beetle’ Star Adriana Barraza Joins Jean Reno in ‘The Penguin and the Fisherman’ (Exclusive)
Film is directed by David Schurmann ("Little Secrets")
‘She-Hulk’ Head Writer Says That K.E.V.I.N. Was Almost Played by a Real Guest Star ‘Like George Clooney’
"And he'd be in a tuxedo holding like a glass of scotch, and that would be Kevin," Jessica Gao told TheWrap
