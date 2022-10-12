Cause of death released for two killed during officer-involved shooting
OZARK, Mo. – The Christian County coroner has released the cause of death for 37-year-old Timothy W. Shafer and 23-year-old Donna M. Bailey as gunshot wounds.
Shafer and Bailey were involved in a police chase in Christian County on September 24. Officers attempted to pull them over on suspicion of impaired driving.UPDATE: Man and woman identified in an officer-involved shooting after trying to run over deputy, drawing gun
After stopping the vehicle through a tactical intervention, the suspect brandished a firearm at officers, who responded by firing their weapons at the threat.
