Christian County, MO

Cause of death released for two killed during officer-involved shooting

By Emilee Kuschel
 3 days ago

OZARK, Mo. – The Christian County coroner has released the cause of death for 37-year-old Timothy W. Shafer and 23-year-old Donna M. Bailey as gunshot wounds.

Shafer and Bailey were involved in a police chase in Christian County on September 24. Officers attempted to pull them over on suspicion of impaired driving.

UPDATE: Man and woman identified in an officer-involved shooting after trying to run over deputy, drawing gun

After stopping the vehicle through a tactical intervention, the suspect brandished a firearm at officers, who responded by firing their weapons at the threat.

