State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
New CSU Spur partnership focuses on global food securityMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
New site lets NoCo utility customers determine electric vehicle costsMatt WhittakerFort Collins, CO
3 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Denver Public Schools provide naloxone to nurses
Denver Public Schools will provide naloxone, a drug that reverses opioid overdoses, to its middle and high schools starting Monday. School nurses will have naloxone available as an added safety measure similarly to the way schools have Epipens and fire extinguishers, said Scott Pribble, a Denver Public Schools spokesperson. Pribble said the process of training nurses to administer naloxone is very simple and requires nurses to watch a video. ...
Application opens for college aid, but most Colorado students leave money on the table
COLORADO, USA — In the Manual High School cafeteria Wednesday, senior Lyasia Pyles filled out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, better known as FAFSA. Completing the form makes her unique: In Colorado, more than half of her peers don't typically fill it out. According to the state...
Laydon opens up about personal journey with sexuality
Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon announced he is a member of the LGBTQ+ community and released a statement on Twitter on National Coming Out Day. Laydon’s statement, which he posted on Oct. 11 on National Coming Out Day, says he identifies as an aesthete, which he defines as appreciating and being drawn to “internal and external beauty in humans irrespective of gender.”
Voodoo donuts opening 4th Colorado store
Voodoo Doughnut is launching its 15th store in Boulder, Colorado, marking the state's fourth location. The Portland, Oregon-based store is hiring 75 employees from the local community and will offer competitive wages, affordable health care and liberal PTO in an environment where no name tag or uniform is required, according to a company press release.
Larimer Co. pledges $1.5M for homeless shelter in Fort Collins
Larimer County will pony up $1.5 million to help construct a new 24/7 shelter in Fort Collins for those experiencing homelessness. The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports commissioners approved the expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act funds at their meeting this week. The funds will be given to Fort Collins Rescue Mission, which has reached capacity at its existing site. Last year, the mission served 71,000 meals. It has just 48,000 beds. Construction on the new shelter is slated to start in 2025, but the funds won’t be distributed until the rescue mission secures all of the money it needs and has a design in place. For more on this story, check out https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
Indoor Sports dome In Windsor, Colorado Will be Ready for Public Use this Winter
Windsor residents may have noticed a new addition to their skyline when they woke up on Wednesday—a 96-foot-high, 167,000-square-foot dome that now sits at the northern edge of the Future Legends Complex. The dome, which was inflated early Wednesday morning and is one of the largest ever built, is...
An Identity Crisis
You’ve probably sat in a class this week and witnessed about 30 students without their IDs on full display. “Disgraceful,” you think to yourself, “wow, these people are below me.” Then you look down and see that you, in fact, are not sporting one either.
Winner of Colorado St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway announced
The winner of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway was announced on Thursday morning.
Colorado city ranked as 3rd 'best place for sleep' nationwide
According to Sleep Foundation, three Colorado cities are among the best spots to get a good night's sleep in the country. In order to make the determination, Sleep Foundation partnered with Sleep Cycle, which is a sleep tracking device, to literally quantify quality of sleep by looking at factors like time spent in bed, time spent in deep sleep, and snoring. They also considered data from the CDC and US Census, including factors like health insurance rates and doctor visitation.
Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in Denver
Before I experienced homelessness due to untreated mental illness in 2019, I never gave a second thought as to where people experiencing homelessness sleep at night. In Denver, some sleep in the woods down by the Platte River. I went there a lot because it felt safer than the city streets. But I used to worry about critters snuggling up against me. On two occasions I saw a porcupine down there.
'Not all egg producers are women' trans science teacher insists during DOE webinar
DENVER (TND) — A transgender science teacher has become the subject of criticism after a video of him insisting it was important to “clean up” language, like “women produce eggs” and “males are more likely to be colorblind,” in order to be more “accurate” and “precise,” resurfaced from a webinar series held earlier this year.
After Fellow Republicans Called It ‘Arrogant’ & Inappropriate, Kirkmeyer Still Billed Taxpayers for Driving to Work
“I’ve always had this test as an elected official that, you know, if you can’t go home and look yourself in the mirror, you probably shouldn’t be doing it, right?” said Colorado congressional candidate Barbara Kirkmeyer earlier this year. “If your children would be embarrassed by what you’ve done, you probably shouldn’t be doing it. I’ve tried to live by that test.”
EDITORIAL: Vote NO on these Denver ballot issues
We urged a NO vote recently for Initiated Ordinance 305 on Denver’s municipal ballot. Dubbed the “eviction tax,” it’s a $12 million-a-year tax increase that will add even more to the price of renting in Denver — placing a $75 annual excise tax on nearly every rental apartment, townhome, mobile home and house in the city. It’s just what Denver doesn’t need — another rent hike. And the tax dollars it would collect would be used to hire lawyers for people facing eviction — a service Denver City Hall already provides. It’s an easy “no” vote.
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities
(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
What’s baking on Santa Fe Drive’s Tortillas Mexico block?
If you’ve been to Santa Fe Drive, between 10th and 11th avenues, you’ve seen the construction. Workers are digging up the roads. New buildings have risen. And the old ones there will soon be gone. What’s happening?. Last year, we wrote about a building on the southwest...
Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alan O’Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he’s learned is that...
When Denver residents can see the upcoming total lunar eclipse
A total lunar eclipse will be visible from Denver in early November, and it will be the last time this celestial event happens for several years.
9NEWS celebrates 70 years on the air in Denver
Wednesday marks 70 years of 9NEWS on the air in Denver. At a recent celebration, we asked old friends what 9NEWS means to them.
Boulder Valley School District bus involved in crash
The Boulder Valley School District says a bus with students on board was involved in a crash on Thursday morning.
Denver-based anti-bullying group sues District 51 for negligence following severe beating
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two years ago, video of an altercation between two students at Orchard Mesa Middle School surfaced on social media. The video shows one student repeatedly punching a special needs student in the face. Now, two years later, the student’s parents are suing District 51 with the help of Bullying Recovery Resource Center, a Denver-based advocacy group.
