Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
15-year-old boy stabbed multiple times at Waverly park, authorities say
A 15-year-old boy has been hospitalized and a 14-year-old boy is in custody after a reported stabbing Thursday in Waverly's Wayne Park. Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies responded to the park, a green space located near all of the town's schools, shortly before noon Thursday. The 14-year-old stabbed the older boy...
Sioux City Journal
South Sioux City seeks damages from consultant over role in opioid crisis
SOUTH SIOUX CITY — The city of South Sioux City is seeking damages from a national consulting firm for its role in marketing the addictive opioid painkiller OxyContin. In a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in Omaha, the city, along with Sarpy County, Nebraska, says it is has incurred "substantial costs" because of opioid addiction that resulted from a "broad scheme to deceptively market opioids" by drug manufacturers with the help of McKinsey & Company, a New York-based consulting company hired by OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma to increase sales of the powerful painkiller.
Sioux City Journal
Beck's shows off plans for Seward County operation
Beck's Hybrids hosted a ceremonial "flag-raising" ceremony Thursday near Seward where it plans to expand an agricultural operation that it bought last year from Syngenta. Beck's, which bills itself as the largest family-owned retail seed company and the third-largest seed brand in the United States, bought the 150-acre site right off of Interstate 80 at the Goehner exit in December.
Sioux City Journal
Logan-Magnolia controls the action and Lawton-Bronson 48-13
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Logan-Magnolia did exactly that with a 48-13 win against Lawton-Bronson in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 14. Recently on September 30, Lawton-Bronson squared off with Neola Tri-Center in a football game. We covered the game. For a full...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux City Journal
PREP ROUNDUP: North boys, Heelan girls win MRAC Meet
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – The North boys, led by Katnael Kifle, and Heelan girls, led by Brooklyn Stanley, won the team titles at the Missouri River Conference cross country meet Thursday afternoon. North totaled 17 points as a team, placing six runners inside the top 10 to win the...
Sioux City Journal
Pretty portrait: Neola Tri-Center paints a victorious picture in win over Sloan Westwood 40-29
Saddled up and ready to go, Neola Tri-Center spurred past Sloan Westwood 40-29 in Iowa high school football on October 14. Neola Tri-Center opened with a 20-14 advantage over Sloan Westwood through the first quarter. The Trojans opened a meager 28-21 gap over the Rebels at halftime. Neola Tri-Center jumped...
Comments / 0