Multi-million dollar lotto win made Michigan man’s head spin — and ‘it hasn’t stopped’

With $280 in his online lottery account, a Michigan man decided to play a Michigan Lottery game he hadn’t played in a while.

His decision to try his luck at the Lotto 47 game — and purchase 15 tickets — paid significant dividends for the 69-year-old from Wayne County. With the winning numbers 02-05-14-30-32-42, he won a whopping $5.42 million , according to Michigan Lottery officials.

It neared the largest prize ever won online in the Michigan Lottery, which was $5.75 million twice in 2021.

“The next day, I was going through my email and had one from the lottery that said I won a prize, but it didn’t say how much,” said the lottery winner, who chose to remain anonymous. “I logged in to my online account, and when I saw I hit the jackpot my head started spinning and it hasn’t stopped!”

It’s the sixth time the Lotto 47 jackpot was hit this year. But the most recent win is more than $2 million higher than any of the previous jackpots, according to lottery officials.

He chose to receive a one-time lump sum payment of $3.8 million, which he plans to use to pay bills and save for retirement.

“We certainly weren’t struggling financially, but winning this jackpot means we won’t have to worry about money in our retirement,” the winner said.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

