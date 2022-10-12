ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Multi-million dollar lotto win made Michigan man’s head spin — and ‘it hasn’t stopped’

By Mike Stunson
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qpbmw_0iWMCVXG00

With $280 in his online lottery account, a Michigan man decided to play a Michigan Lottery game he hadn’t played in a while.

His decision to try his luck at the Lotto 47 game — and purchase 15 tickets — paid significant dividends for the 69-year-old from Wayne County. With the winning numbers 02-05-14-30-32-42, he won a whopping $5.42 million , according to Michigan Lottery officials.

It neared the largest prize ever won online in the Michigan Lottery, which was $5.75 million twice in 2021.

“The next day, I was going through my email and had one from the lottery that said I won a prize, but it didn’t say how much,” said the lottery winner, who chose to remain anonymous. “I logged in to my online account, and when I saw I hit the jackpot my head started spinning and it hasn’t stopped!”

It’s the sixth time the Lotto 47 jackpot was hit this year. But the most recent win is more than $2 million higher than any of the previous jackpots, according to lottery officials.

He chose to receive a one-time lump sum payment of $3.8 million, which he plans to use to pay bills and save for retirement.

“We certainly weren’t struggling financially, but winning this jackpot means we won’t have to worry about money in our retirement,” the winner said.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

‘Last minute’ decision to buy a lottery ticket brings Indiana woman ‘sense of relief’

He was ‘very calm’ when he won huge in Missouri lottery. But the calm didn’t last

Man buys lottery ticket while in Michigan for work — and ‘went numb’ when he saw prize

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Howell man wins over $100K prize from Michigan Lottery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 63-year-old Howell man wins $104,730 Monthly Jackpot progressive prize from the Michigan Lottery. David Uhrin, won after he was selected in a random drawing that took place on Sept. 7. He earned entries into the giveaway by playing the Monthly Jackpot game online. “I have been...
HOWELL, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Wayne, MI
Wayne County, MI
Lifestyle
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
County
Wayne County, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wayne County man wins $5.42 million from Michigan Lottery

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Wayne County man didn't know how much the prize was when he saw an email from the Michigan Lottery saying he won. The 69-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous had purchased 15 Lotto 47 tickets with about $280 he had in his online account from a recent win, he said.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
WKHM

Jackson man wins Lucky for Life lottery

From the Michigan State Lottery — Beginner’s luck led to a Jackson County man winning $25,000 a year for life from the Michigan Lottery playing the Lucky For Life game. Mark Watson, 77, matched the five white balls drawn Sept. 20 – 05-26-28-37-42 – to win the big prize. He bought his ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Lottery#Missouri Lottery#Lotto#Gambling Addiction
My Magic GR

Michigan Weatherization Program Available For The Needy In The State

Did you know that the State of Michigan has a weatherization program that can help you save hundreds of dollars in energy costs every year?. The Michigan Weatherization program helps needy Michigan residents weatherize their homes to help save on heating and cooling costs. The program helps those in need update qualified homes to be more energy-efficient.
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and like to go out with your family and friends from to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious food, and also providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week, which make them a good choice for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

14-Year-Old Jumps Off I-75 Bridge in Detroit After Stealing Ford Mustang

A 14-year-old boy tried to avoid being arrested for stealing a Ford Mustang by jumping off an I-75 overpass bridge in Brownstown Township, just south of Detroit. The incident happened just after 7 pm Wednesday (10/12) when police began chasing three stolen Mustangs that had been reported stolen on Tuesday from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant lot in Woodhaven.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan man accused of running dog fighting ring, using Facebook to promote it

DETROIT – A Michigan man is accused of running a dog fighting ring in Metro Detroit and using Facebook to promote it, authorities announced. Kevin Lewis Warren, 52, of River Rouge, is accused of running an organized dog fighting ring, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Attorney General. He allegedly used Facebook accounts to post videos and pictures of animals for dog fights, and to communicate about breeding, selling, and fighting dogs.
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

What Horror Movie Is Michigan Obsessed with?

Halloween? Hellraiser? Good guesses but the horror movie that Michigan is obsessed with goes back to the beginning of a new horror master. According to hotdog.com, Michigan is loving The Devil’s Backbone as of 2021. In 2018, Michigan liked Near Dark the best per soda.com (perhaps they should get together and I’d have lunch, soda and a hotdog). Michigan’s interest in Horror movies is average but not as high as Alaska and Oregon. I would have never guessed in a million years, Alaska or Oregon being so into horror movies. Two very popular movies, The Ring (takes place in Oregon) and 30 Days of Night (an area of Alaska that doesn’t have sun for months) take place in those states, so perhaps there is something to that).
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Why More People Could Be Moving to Michigan in the Future

Michigan could see a spike in population in the coming years. Climate change is a touchy topic with a lot of people, especially those that don't believe it's a real issue. We're not here to debate climate change or anything of that. We're simply telling you what some scientists predict will happen.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy