Dustin Johnson “Really Regretting” LIV Golf Jump After Winning $30 Million
Currently ranked 24th in the Official World Golf Ranking after finishing 2021 at No. 3, LIV Golf defector Dustin Johnson has 30 million reasons not to care. And, based on the way Johnson answered questions at this week’s LIV event in Saudi Arabia, it sounds like he doesn’t.
Max Homa comes up with NEW NAME for LIV Golf after Phil Mickelson comments
Max Homa may be fully committed to the PGA Tour but he has taken to Twitter to reveal his admiration at all the interviews coming out of LIV Golf. So much so after listening to Phil Mickelson's rather biizarre comments ahead of LIV Golf Jeddah this week, Homa has come up with a brand new name for the Saudi-bankrolled circuit led by CEO Greg Norman.
PGA TOUR® 2K23 Now Available Worldwide, Bringing Players “More Golf. More Game.”
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2022-- Today, 2K announced PGA TOUR® 2K23, the latest entry in the golf simulation video game franchise from HB Studios, is now available worldwide on PlayStation®5 (PS5™), PlayStation®4 (PS4™), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam. Featuring PGA TOUR icon and all-time sports great Tiger Woods as cover athlete, PGA TOUR 2K23 celebrates Woods’ legacy by introducing him as both a playable in-game pro and an Executive Director advising the game’s development team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005070/en/ Today, 2K announced PGA TOUR® 2K23, the latest entry in the golf simulation video game franchise from HB Studios, is now available worldwide on PlayStation®5 (PS5™), PlayStation®4 (PS4™), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam. Featuring PGA TOUR icon and all-time sports great Tiger Woods as cover athlete, PGA TOUR 2K23 celebrates Woods’ legacy by introducing him as both a playable in-game pro and an Executive Director advising the game’s development team. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Phil Mickelson claims LIV Golf is ‘loved around the world’ and US audiences will eventually appreciate it
LIV GOLF may have some of the worlds best golfers amongst its ranks, but that isn't to say its won everyone over just yet. However, according to former world number two Phil Mickelson, the U.K. and the U.S. will "soon come around" to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour. The tour,...
How to Get Fallout 3 for Free
Fallout 3 is set to be free later this month. Here's how to claim it.
Apex Legends Players Pinpoint Seemingly Needed Seer Nerf
Apex Legends players have never shied from speaking their thoughts on how to improve the game, and with the launch of Season 15 looming, those thoughts have arrived fast and furious in recent days. One discussion in particular that seems to be gaining steam involves the kit of Seer. Although...
5 ascending players on the verge of winning 1st TOUR event
Few moments in professional golf inspire as much as witnessing a player finally achieving their lifelong dream of becoming a TOUR winner after knocking on the door of victory for some time. Last season, Matt Fitzpatrick grabbed his first professional win in America at the U.S. Open, Will Zalatoris' long...
Average KD in Apex Legends: What's a Good Kill/Death Ratio?
Confused about where your kill-death ratio should be in Apex Legends? Don't worry, we've got the breakdown you need. Countless gamers have competed in Apex Legends over the years and the games popularity is not coming to an end anytime soon. Players looking to get into the competitive scene might be wondering what it takes to get to the top of leaderboards. Usually, the marks of an elite player are their high kill-death ratio. This stat showcases their destructive capabilities in matches and can serve as a benchmark for others looking to reach that level of efficiency in the game.
David Alaba FIFA 23: How to Complete the Rulebreakers Player Pick SBC
David Alaba's Rulebreakers cards are live in FIFA 23 Squad Building Challenges as part of the newest team of cards in the FUT Rulebreakers promo. Here's how to complete the David Alaba Rulebreakers Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23. How to Complete the David Alaba Rulebreakers SBC in FIFA 23.
Is PGA Tour 2K23 Cross-Platform?
Here's a breakdown of whether or not PGA Tour 2K23 has crossplay.
Does Scorn Have Auto Save?
Auto save has prevented countless gamers from losing precious in-game progress and now that Scorn has finally released gamers might be wondering if it will feature this helpful system.
Apex Legends Oct. 13 Update Patch Notes Fix Skins, More
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment published a patch for the battle royale Thursday that addresses bugs tied to two Devotion skins, a skin for Loba, and the ring itself. The patch was relatively light, containing just three fixes. The official Respawn Entertainment account enumerated the changes in the update:. "Good...
How to Earn Free Reaper Skin for Overwatch 2
The debut of Overwatch 2 has been chaotic, to say the least. From requiring players to have to enter their cellphone numbers to many having to wait hours to find a match in the queue. To top it all off a large portion of the rooster had to be removed from the game. Besides promising to quickly patch and iron out these numerous issues Blizzard is offering an apology skin for Reaper.
Will Call of Duty Points Transfer to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2?
Wondering whether your hard-earned Call of Duty Points will transfer over to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II? Don't worry, we got the answers you're looking for. Initially revealed during a September Call of Duty Next event, Activision has players eagerly awaiting the Nov 16 release date...
How to Get Legacy Credits in Overwatch 2
Wondering how to get Legacy Credits in Overwatch 2? We've got you covered. With the transition to a free-to-play model and the removal of Loot Boxes in Overwatch 2, Blizzard has introduced a new premium currency, Overwatch Coins, to quite drastically shake up how cosmetics can be purchased in-game. As such, here's a breakdown of what Legacy Credits are and how they're used in Overwatch 2.
What's the Best Aim Assist Setting for Apex Legends?
Many Apex Legends players use aim assist to better secure kills when using a controller. While the debate between mouse and keyboard versus controller rages on, many players have taken to using aim assist to help them secure kills and win games. Players using controller already have their aim assist turned on but settings can be changed to better take advantage of the aim assist.
5 Best Bot Lane Duos in League of Legends Patch 12.19
With the arrival of League of Legends Patch 12.19, many of the meta bot lane duos have been changed as a great number of buffs and nerfs were distributed with the arrival of the new patch. For players wondering which bot lane duo is currently the new meta, look no further as this list is for you.
‘What it’s done is made the PGA Tour almost two tiers’: Jack Nicklaus questions Tour
Jack Nicklaus, after learning of the news of elevated PGA Tour tournaments, is wondering about the elevated-nots. In a story published this week by the Associated Press, the all-time major winner questioned the Tour’s recent move to give 12 events more lofty status, with purses between $15 million and $20 million, and the promise of having the circuit’s “top players.” Nicklaus’ concern centered on the Tour’s other tournaments.
FNCS Invitational 2022 Details
With the FNCS Invitational 2022 just around the corner, new details surrounding the big Fortnite event were released. The Fortnite Championship Series Invitational takes place yearly with competitors from around the world competing to be named the best of the best. With a prize pool of $1,000,000 this certainly is a must watch the event for fans of the game.
