Paris Baguette to Begin Construction on New Upper Darby H Mart Outpost

Following last week’s report from What Now Philadelphia that Paris Baguette is working with H Mart to open an outpost in Cherry Hill , the brand is also in the process of permitting a second H Mart location at 7050 Terminal Square in Upper Darby, which is slated to open this winter, according to franchisee Jung Ahn.

“We are waiting for permits right now and should be under construction very soon,” Ahn tells What Now Philadelphia , adding that the cafe should open “somewhere between December and February.”

Ahn currently operates another Paris Baguette in University City under his Crave Concepts Group – which recently opened a Japanese fusion restaurant in the area dubbed Pace & Blossom – and says that the team is “very excited to open with the brand in Upper Darby, inside the H Mart there.”

Both the Upper Darby and Cherry Hill locations signal a larger push by Paris Baguette to partner with H Mart, a leading chain of Asian supermarkets throughout the US, as part of its ambitious expansion plans that include 1,000 new cafes by 2030.

The brand arrived stateside in 2005 and has since opened 105 locations across the country. Its menu includes everything from pastries, donuts, cakes, and bread to sandwiches and salads served alongside coffee and tea.

At the time of writing, the company has eight locations listed as “coming soon” to New Jersey on its website , with another seven currently operating in the state.

Keep up with What Now Philadelphia’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .