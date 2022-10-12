ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Paris Baguette to Begin Construction on New Upper Darby H Mart Outpost

By Drew Pittock
What Now Philadelphia
What Now Philadelphia
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Frjty_0iWMC42800

Following last week’s report from What Now Philadelphia that Paris Baguette is working with H Mart to open an outpost in Cherry Hill , the brand is also in the process of permitting a second H Mart location at 7050 Terminal Square in Upper Darby, which is slated to open this winter, according to franchisee Jung Ahn.

“We are waiting for permits right now and should be under construction very soon,” Ahn tells What Now Philadelphia , adding that the cafe should open “somewhere between December and February.”

Ahn currently operates another Paris Baguette in University City under his Crave Concepts Group – which recently opened a Japanese fusion restaurant in the area dubbed Pace & Blossom – and says that the team is “very excited to open with the brand in Upper Darby, inside the H Mart there.”

Both the Upper Darby and Cherry Hill locations signal a larger push by Paris Baguette to partner with H Mart, a leading chain of Asian supermarkets throughout the US, as part of its ambitious expansion plans that include 1,000 new cafes by 2030.

The brand arrived stateside in 2005 and has since opened 105 locations across the country. Its menu includes everything from pastries, donuts, cakes, and bread to sandwiches and salads served alongside coffee and tea.

At the time of writing, the company has eight locations listed as “coming soon” to New Jersey on its website , with another seven currently operating in the state.



Keep up with What Now Philadelphia’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

Related
PhillyBite

Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Philadelphia

Looking for a home in one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods? Consider one of these ho Philadelphia zip codes. These areas are popular with first-time homebuyers and have some of the city's best schools. They also boast a variety of cultural, religious, and recreational activities. Grays Ferry. Grays Ferry is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Look No Further Than Clifton Heights for Good Drinks

A mango martini at the Original Clam Tavern in Clifton Heights. The Philadelphia region has plenty of variety when it comes to wetting your whistle, whether it’s a cutting-edge cocktail, a bone-dry wine, or a really good beer. A more traditional no-frill cocktail drinking experience can be found at...
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, PA
chescotimes.com

Hank’s Place to reopen in Kennett Sq., Tuesday

Hank’s Place will officially open to the public on Tuesday October 18th at its new location, 201 Birch Street in Kennett Square — in the former home on Kennett Steak and Mushroom. A community staple for over 70 years, Hank’s Place is known for its homestyle cooking, friendly...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cherry Hill, NJ
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Upper Darby, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Upper Darby, PA
Food & Drinks
Philadelphia, PA
Restaurants
Upper Darby, PA
Lifestyle
Cherry Hill, NJ
Food & Drinks
Cherry Hill, NJ
Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Business
Cherry Hill, NJ
Restaurants
State
New Jersey State
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
City
Paris, PA
Upper Darby, PA
Business
City
Cherry Hill, NJ
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Live/Work Converted Warehouse in Germantown

Why buy furniture for your new digs when you could make it yourself? This blend of living and maker space makes that possible. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Are you one of those people who want to make...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
rew-online.com

CBRE Arranges $7.4 Million Sale of Veterinary Practice in Norristown, PA

CBRE announced today the $7.4 million sale of a 25,150 sq. ft. veterinary practice located at 2626 Van Buren Avenue in Norristown, Pennsylvania. The CBRE Net Lease Team comprised of Michael Shover, Matthew Gorman, Thomas Finnegan, and Rob Thompson represented the seller, LMP Van Buren LLC, a local fund who bought the property in 2019, while also procuring the buyer, CVVF Norristown-Met LLC, who is based in Nashville, TN and has a fund dedicated to buying veterinary practices.
NORRISTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Community Rallies For Beloved Philly Restaurant Server

Guests at Booker's Restaurant and Bar in Philadelphia's Cedar Park neighborhood are on a first-name basis with Gerald Willis-Dean. The beloved restaurant server has been a part of the Booker's team for three years, and is known to regulars for his lively demeanor and infectious passion. But on Saturday, Oct....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermarkets#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Paris Baguette#Crave Concepts Group#Japanese#Pace Blossom#The H Mart#Asian
CBS Philly

Wawa to close 2 Center City stores over safety, security concerns

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wawa said Thursday afternoon it's closing two Center City locations due to safety and security challenges. The development comes on the same day a Wawa employee was pepper-sprayed during an early morning robbery in University City.The robbery happened at a Wawa near 36th and Chestnut Streets.Last month, a Wawa in Mayfair was ransacked.Wawa said over the next few weeks, it will close the Wawa stores at 12th and Market Streets and 19th and Market Streets.The company said associates from both stores will be offered continued employment at Wawa.In a statement, Wawa said, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors have made it increasingly difficult to remain open in these two locations."Wawa said it hopes to repurpose the two locations, in its words, to "further benefit Philadelphia."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
975thefanatic.com

Burger Chain to Expand in Pennsylvania

There’s always room for another burger joint in Pennsylvania, because, hey, who doesn’t love a good burger? That could be a regular, juicy meat burger or vegetarian burger, to boot. Now, a Southern California burger chain is looking to expand across America. They’re eyeing more franchise locations in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
PhillyBite

Best Pasta Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- If you're wondering where to find the best pasta restaurants in Pennsylvania, look no further. From the famous Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg to the artisanal and authentic farm-to-table restaurants in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has a wide range of options for pasta lovers. Here are a few recommendations:. Ristorante Pesto...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

7 pumpkin patches to visit in Philadelphia region this fall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Is it just us or did September fly by? Fall is in full swing and there are so many fun activities to partake in during this transitional season. It already feels as if fall is moving as quickly as summer did, so you need to get a jump on the fall fun ASAP.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

How does this Philly brunch favorite, now open in N.J., stack up? | Review

When Michael and Jeniphur Pasquarello went apartment shopping around Philadelphia in 2003, they never imagined opening a restaurant. But then the husband-wife duo stumbled upon a refurbished factory and the rest is culinary history, as the Café Lift brunchery has served Philly for almost 20 years with their seasonally evolving menu complete with sweet, savory and everything in between.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
What Now Philadelphia

What Now Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA
446
Followers
178
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Philadelphia's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowphilly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy