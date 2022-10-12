Minnesota Trump Fan Admits to Staging Antifa-Inspired Arson Attack

GoFundMe/Dennis Molla

A Minnesota Trump supporter has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after staging a fake Black Lives Matter-inspired arson attack at the height of racial justice protests in 2020. Dennis Molla also spray painted graffiti onto his camper saying, “Biden 2020,” “BLM” and an Antifa symbol, telling authorities at the time that he felt he’d been targeted because of his Trump 2020 flag. But all along, he had simply targeted himself. Molla submitted more than $300,000 in fraudulent insurance claims, and raked in more than $17,000 in GoFundMe donations. When his insurance company declined some of his claims, Molla reportedly accused the company of defrauding him—something he would know a thing or two about, to be fair. A sentencing date for Molla hasn’t yet been set.