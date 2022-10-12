Mavs Training Camp Update: Dallas Waives 4 Players

The Dallas Mavericks made four cuts to their roster on Wednesday. One more cut will have to be made before the start of the season since there are still 16 players on the roster.

As the Dallas Mavericks continue to gear up for the 2022-23 NBA season – they'll officially tip things off at the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 19 – there's still some housecleaning to do when it comes to the roster. Dallas brought 20 rostered players to training camp, and that has to be trimmed to 15 before the start of the season.

On Wednesday, the Mavs announced that they have requested waivers on Marcus Bingham Jr., Mouhamadou Gueye, Tyler Hall and D.J. Stewart Jr.

One name missing from that group is 23-year-old point guard McKinley Wright IV, who has had a decent training camp and preseason. The rookie from Colorado is a prime candidate to receive a two-way contract from the Mavs in the coming days.

The Mavs are allowed to have two two-way contract spots on top of 15 guaranteed roster spots. Tyler Dorsey, who is 27 years old and played well for Greece over the summer, currently occupies one of those spots ... but according to a recent report , the Mavs might be waiving him soon as well.

In other Mavs' roster news, the team is in "advanced talks" with free-agent point guard Facundo Campazzo on a one-year deal. Campazzo, who is a friend and former teammate of Luka Doncic, has averaged 3.5 assists in 20.1 minutes per game through 130 career NBA games for the Denver Nuggets.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.