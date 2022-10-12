Read full article on original website
northernstar.info
Huskies bested by Wildcats in rainy home stand
DeKALB – The Huskies faced off against Northwestern University Wednesday evening that ended with the Wildcats winning 3-1. NIU head coach Ryan Swan spoke on how he felt his team put out a lackluster performance. “I thought it was an embarrassing performance,” Swan said. “The decision was terrible on...
NIU student dies in Patterson Hall
DeKALB – An NIU student died at approximately 1 p.m. Friday at Patterson Hall, located in the Fanny Ruth Patterson Complex, according to an official university statement sent to the Northern Star. The student’s name has not been confirmed by the Northern Star at this time. The cause of...
STEM Fest to be held Saturday on campus
NIU STEAM’s annual STEM Fest will be held Oct. 15. STEM Fest is a festival dedicated to the fields of technology, engineering, science and mathematics. The event will be held in the MLK Commons, Founders Memorial Library, the Holmes Student Center and Anderson Hall. There is no cost for...
On-campus suicide awareness display halted due to weather
DeKALB – A display organized by the non-profit Active Minds, Send Silence Packing, took place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, featuring over a thousand backpacks spread across the MLK Commons to represent the amount of college students who die by suicide every year. The event was supposed to end at 4 p.m., but was cut short due to inclement weather.
Award-winning author and illustrator pair hold first lecture in a series at NIU
Award-winning author and illustrator team, James Ransome and his wife Lesa Cline-Ransome, gave the first lecture in a series on Wednesday in the Music Building. Throughout his three-decade career, Ransome has received an NAACP Image Award and a Coretta Scott King award for his illustrations. Ransome also has a history...
Kishwaukee Hospital to host free virtual cooking classes
DeKALB – The Leishman Center for Culinary Health at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital is offering free virtual cooking classes. Classes will be broadcasted live from the main floor of Kishwaukee Hospital and may be accessed via Zoom. Classes will range from 30 minutes to an hour. Cooking demonstrations will take place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays as well as 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays. Upcoming classes are scheduled until the end of October.
