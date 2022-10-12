DeKALB – The Leishman Center for Culinary Health at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital is offering free virtual cooking classes. Classes will be broadcasted live from the main floor of Kishwaukee Hospital and may be accessed via Zoom. Classes will range from 30 minutes to an hour. Cooking demonstrations will take place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays as well as 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays. Upcoming classes are scheduled until the end of October.

