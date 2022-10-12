ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFAA

Who is Mason Marchment? Dallas Stars' new forward opens season with 2 goals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — There's some new faces making major moves for the Dallas Stars, including the team's new forward Mason Marchment. Marchment scored twice in his Stars debut, en route to a 4-1 win in the season opener against the Nashville Predators. Marchment scored the game’s first goal at 2:31 of the first. Seguin blocked Alexandre Carrier’s shot and the rebound came to Marchment in the slot. He carried the puck the length of the ice, sidestepping Roman Josi’s check before beating Saros with a wrist shot.
WFAA

'All Four One' | Dirk statue to be unveiled outside AAC on Christmas Day

DALLAS — A Dallas Mavericks legend's legacy will be etched in stone outside of the American Airlines Center forever. The Mavs announced Friday that a statue of Dirk Nowitzki will be unveiled at 11 a.m. on Christmas Day outside of the AAC. Nowitzki Way will be closed to traffic, where the outside general public will have the opportunity to celebrate this landmark Maverick milestone, team officials said in a press release.
