NASHVILLE, Tenn. — There's some new faces making major moves for the Dallas Stars, including the team's new forward Mason Marchment. Marchment scored twice in his Stars debut, en route to a 4-1 win in the season opener against the Nashville Predators. Marchment scored the game’s first goal at 2:31 of the first. Seguin blocked Alexandre Carrier’s shot and the rebound came to Marchment in the slot. He carried the puck the length of the ice, sidestepping Roman Josi’s check before beating Saros with a wrist shot.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO