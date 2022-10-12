ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, NH

Only 2 Spots in New England Named in the Top 25 Best Places to Live for Families

Sure, I might be a little biased, but I think New England is a great place to raise a family. I loved growing up in a place that experienced all four seasons! Also, there were always new places to explore and things to learn. We could head to Old Sturbridge village and learn about life in 1800s, pop into Boston and spend the day at the Science Museum, or drive up to the White Mountains and hike! It's all within driving distance. I can't imagine raising my family anywhere other than New England, but then again, it's all I know.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
nshoremag.com

Mooo in Burlington Takes Diners on a Global Tour of World-Class Steak

The menu of steaks at Mooo…., the new restaurant in Burlington, stretches across the globe from Australia to Kansas, with stops in Japan and California. So the connoisseur can explore the many differences between Wagyu sirloin from a grass-fed steer raised in Rangers Valley, Australia, and a cosseted cow raised in the Kagoshima Prefecture of Japan, or the nuances between California ribeye and dry-aged rib-eye from Kansas.
BURLINGTON, MA
Catch an Out-of-This-World Light Show in Eliot, Maine

I was scrolling on Instagram the other day, as I do, and I saw this photo that stopped me dead in my tracks. My first thought? "It's happening! Aliens are invading our planet and are going to abduct humans and bring them back to their home planet and program them to be their servants. Or maybe when they get to know us, they will see how useless we all are, and just leave us here on Earth."
ELIOT, ME
Q97.9

WATCH: Seal Spotted Going for a Swim in New Hampshire

It's always fascinating to catch a glimpse of wildlife here in New England. Whether you're surrounded by the ocean or mountains, there's never a shortage of animals you could see in their natural habitats. Now, a video uploaded by Chris Luise to the Portsmouth, NH Facebook group is shining a light on one of our favorite animals to spot on the Seacoast: seals. The clip shows a harbor seal enjoying a relaxing swim in Portsmouth Harbor, as it floats on its back with its little snout periodically sticking out of the water.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
CBS Boston

The storied history of Revere Beach

REVERE – From roller coasters to sand castles, Revere Beach has a storied history of entertaining people from all over Massachusetts and around the world.Despite all the efforts from Mother Nature, it's very hard to hold the Crescent Beach down."It's incredible. I mean it's so lively reading about the history of this area and all the amusements, the crowds that gathered here," Visitors Services supervisor Matthew Nash said.In 1896, it was made official. Revere Beach became the first public beach in the United States. Its popularity and nicknames always made the headlines"The matchless Mystic City by the Sea, the Beach...
REVERE, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Best Job Ever: Massachusetts Woman Gets Paid to Sample Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream

Ice cream is one of the most beloved desserts in America. It is a $6.8 billion dollar industry, for crying out loud! In the world of ice cream, there is a brand name that stands out from all the rest. Ben & Jerry's are to ice cream what the Ferrari is to automobiles, the iMac to laptops, and the iPhone to cell phones. There's the best and then there's the rest. But this Vermont-based ice cream conglomerate isn't getting complacent. Even in the midst of the pandemic, they released 40 different flavors.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hot969boston.com

Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!

It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New Hampshire 10-Year-Old Creates Haunted Woods Walk in His Own Backyard

The world is a better place thanks to people like this kid. Jacob Hartford, age 10, is a Halloween enthusiast hailing from Barrington, New Hampshire. He loves the holiday so much, in fact, that he's created his own haunted attraction in the woods behind his family's home. As a fellow spooky season fan, this writer just had to learn more about this kid, and reached out to his family for the scoop.
BARRINGTON, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Toys ‘R’ Us Opening 5 Locations in New Hampshire and Maine

About five years ago, a piece of many people's youth in New England was seemingly swept away. Longtime toy giant Toys 'R' Us revealed their financial problems and intentions to close their stores across the country. Despite following through on closing their brick-and-mortar stores, Toys 'R' Us left a glimmer of hope for fans of Geoffrey the Giraffe, and didn't erase the brand. They left the door open for Toys 'R' Us to return in a different form, and that time has arrived.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Dover mother, daughter create limited-edition water bottle for NH-48

There's a new water bottle for hiking enthusiasts in the White Mountains. Dover's Gabrielle Palmstrom loves hiking with her daughter Lily, and they are 20 mountains into the New Hampshire-48, the 48 summits over 4,000 feet in the Granite State. She created a stainless-steel water bottle to celebrate the journey...
DOVER, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
