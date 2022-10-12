Read full article on original website
Related
Best Chicken Wings Joint in Portsmouth, NH, to Close Its Doors
Do you love chicken wings? If without hesitation you said "yes", then you'll be bummed to find out one of the best and award-winning chicken wing spots in the state will be closing soon. This joint hand-cuts its wings daily. There are several locations in New Hampshire, but the Portsmouth...
Only 2 Spots in New England Named in the Top 25 Best Places to Live for Families
Sure, I might be a little biased, but I think New England is a great place to raise a family. I loved growing up in a place that experienced all four seasons! Also, there were always new places to explore and things to learn. We could head to Old Sturbridge village and learn about life in 1800s, pop into Boston and spend the day at the Science Museum, or drive up to the White Mountains and hike! It's all within driving distance. I can't imagine raising my family anywhere other than New England, but then again, it's all I know.
This Event-Filled Pumpkin Festival in New Hampshire Will Get You in the Fall Spirit
Holy smokes. Laconia, New Hampshire, might have the most Halloween activities and events in all of New England. Now, the actual event is the New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 10 AM - 7 PM. Just because the event is listed as one day, doesn't mean...
nshoremag.com
Mooo in Burlington Takes Diners on a Global Tour of World-Class Steak
The menu of steaks at Mooo…., the new restaurant in Burlington, stretches across the globe from Australia to Kansas, with stops in Japan and California. So the connoisseur can explore the many differences between Wagyu sirloin from a grass-fed steer raised in Rangers Valley, Australia, and a cosseted cow raised in the Kagoshima Prefecture of Japan, or the nuances between California ribeye and dry-aged rib-eye from Kansas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Catch an Out-of-This-World Light Show in Eliot, Maine
I was scrolling on Instagram the other day, as I do, and I saw this photo that stopped me dead in my tracks. My first thought? "It's happening! Aliens are invading our planet and are going to abduct humans and bring them back to their home planet and program them to be their servants. Or maybe when they get to know us, they will see how useless we all are, and just leave us here on Earth."
WATCH: Seal Spotted Going for a Swim in New Hampshire
It's always fascinating to catch a glimpse of wildlife here in New England. Whether you're surrounded by the ocean or mountains, there's never a shortage of animals you could see in their natural habitats. Now, a video uploaded by Chris Luise to the Portsmouth, NH Facebook group is shining a light on one of our favorite animals to spot on the Seacoast: seals. The clip shows a harbor seal enjoying a relaxing swim in Portsmouth Harbor, as it floats on its back with its little snout periodically sticking out of the water.
Dangerous and Frustrating Intersections That Need Changing in New Hampshire
I drive by the West End Yards facility on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on a daily basis when headed to or from the traffic circle on Route 1. Daily, my blood boils when cars are turned, blocking the intersection, even though their light already turned from green to red. It infuriates me.
A New Hampshire Barber May Have Just Set a Brilliant New Standard for Weddings
It's not every day that as you're sitting in the chair at the barbershop you go to, your barber asks you to officiate his wedding. But that actually happened a couple of months ago when I walked into Route 1 Barbershop & Shave Parlour on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The storied history of Revere Beach
REVERE – From roller coasters to sand castles, Revere Beach has a storied history of entertaining people from all over Massachusetts and around the world.Despite all the efforts from Mother Nature, it's very hard to hold the Crescent Beach down."It's incredible. I mean it's so lively reading about the history of this area and all the amusements, the crowds that gathered here," Visitors Services supervisor Matthew Nash said.In 1896, it was made official. Revere Beach became the first public beach in the United States. Its popularity and nicknames always made the headlines"The matchless Mystic City by the Sea, the Beach...
Best Job Ever: Massachusetts Woman Gets Paid to Sample Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream
Ice cream is one of the most beloved desserts in America. It is a $6.8 billion dollar industry, for crying out loud! In the world of ice cream, there is a brand name that stands out from all the rest. Ben & Jerry's are to ice cream what the Ferrari is to automobiles, the iMac to laptops, and the iPhone to cell phones. There's the best and then there's the rest. But this Vermont-based ice cream conglomerate isn't getting complacent. Even in the midst of the pandemic, they released 40 different flavors.
hot969boston.com
Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!
It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
New Hampshire 10-Year-Old Creates Haunted Woods Walk in His Own Backyard
The world is a better place thanks to people like this kid. Jacob Hartford, age 10, is a Halloween enthusiast hailing from Barrington, New Hampshire. He loves the holiday so much, in fact, that he's created his own haunted attraction in the woods behind his family's home. As a fellow spooky season fan, this writer just had to learn more about this kid, and reached out to his family for the scoop.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ready for Screeemfest? New Hampshire’s Canobie Lake Park Has Updated How You Get Tickets
It is the time when everyone wants to go out at night and be scared either by scare actors or while walking through a haunted house. Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, is one of the best places to go with your family or friends during the spooky season.
Marylou’s Coffee Expands to Their Most Northern Location but When Will a New Hampshire Spot Open
Whether you like it or not, there is no denying that Marylou's Coffee has grown into one of the fastest coffee brands in New England. It's getting popular...quickly. With a slogan of "best coffee in town," it must be pretty good, or a cocky coffee. Marylou’s first opened in 1986,...
Toys ‘R’ Us Opening 5 Locations in New Hampshire and Maine
About five years ago, a piece of many people's youth in New England was seemingly swept away. Longtime toy giant Toys 'R' Us revealed their financial problems and intentions to close their stores across the country. Despite following through on closing their brick-and-mortar stores, Toys 'R' Us left a glimmer of hope for fans of Geoffrey the Giraffe, and didn't erase the brand. They left the door open for Toys 'R' Us to return in a different form, and that time has arrived.
What a Warm New England October Could Tell Us About the Upcoming Winter
In the song “Bad Moon Rising,” Creedence Clearwater Revival sings of something ominous around the corner. After speaking with longtime Boston meteorologist Mark Rosenthal about the warm weather we’ve experienced in New England this October, John Fogerty’s melodic warnings have echoed in my ears. One may...
WMUR.com
Dover mother, daughter create limited-edition water bottle for NH-48
There's a new water bottle for hiking enthusiasts in the White Mountains. Dover's Gabrielle Palmstrom loves hiking with her daughter Lily, and they are 20 mountains into the New Hampshire-48, the 48 summits over 4,000 feet in the Granite State. She created a stainless-steel water bottle to celebrate the journey...
Boston has one of the most beautiful streets in the world, according to Architectural Digest
A charming Beacon Hill street filled with cobblestones and street lamps is among the most beautiful pathways on the planet, according to Architectural Digest. The publication recently released a list of the 53 most beautiful streets in the world and included Acorn Street in Boston. “Some are notable for their...
‘Halloween Ends’ Drops Tomorrow & ‘Michael Myers’ is Celebrating in New Hampshire
Anyone can link up with a real estate agent and list a home for sale on the usual go-to real estate websites. And in those listings, anyone can plaster up pictures of every single room in the house and the yard and call it a day. But not everyone can...
country1025.com
Popular Traveling LEGO Festival Coming To Massachusetts This Month
About 70 zillion LEGOs are coming. Are you ready??. Ok, 70 zillion was my uneducated bold estimation. It may be a little bloated but there will be so many LEGOs that your eyes may pop. Ok, so your eyes will be fine. Moving on…. Brick Fest Live is coming! Brick...
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
Dover, NH
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://shark1053.com
Comments / 1