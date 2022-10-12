ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ring Magazine

Fight Night Program – Week of October 13-18

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.
The Ring Magazine

Weigh-in alert: Mikaela Mayer 129.5 Alycia Baumgardner 129.5

This one has already gone ninja. Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner have weighed in ahead of Saturday’s eagerly anticipated unified junior lightweight clash at the O2 Arena in London and the bad blood continues. Mayer, who holds Ring, IBF and WBO titles, came in at 129.5 pounds and looked...
The Ring Magazine

Zelfa Barrett to face Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov for vacant IBF 130-pound belt, November 5

Zelfa Barrett will face Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov for the vacant IBF junior lightweight title on November 5, Matchroom Boxing announced Friday morning. The 12-round bout will take place at Etihad Arena, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and will precede the main event between WBA light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol and mandatory challenger Gilberto Ramirez.
The Ring Magazine

Meet Joey Scott, the power behind Deontay Wilder’s power

We always see the finished product. We hardly ever see what goes into making it. For world-class fighters, the days of a team consisting of just a trainer and his fighter are long gone. So, too, are the days of the processional entourage of do-nothings that linger when a fighter is on top.
The Ring Magazine

Robert Helenius poses a major threat to Deontay Wilder

Robert Helenius is powerfully transparent. The “The Nordic Nightmare” knows why he was put in the ring with Adam Kownacki in March 2020—to lose. When Helenius surprised the boxing world, and possibly a little himself, by stopping Kownacki in four, and then again in six in their October 2021 rematch, the Finnish heavyweight found himself in the realms of respectability once again.
The Ring Magazine

Anabel Ortiz-Maria Santizo set for Oct. 20 at Fantasy Springs

Former world titleholder Anabel Ortiz of Mexico City will face Maria Santizo next Thursday night, Golden Boy Promotions has announced. The 10-round junior flyweight bout will take place at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California and will precede the main event between unbeaten lightweight prospect Floyd Schofield and Daniel Rosas.
The Ring Magazine

Liam Paro scores stunning one-round win over Brock Jarvis

Brisbane southpaw Liam Paro scored a huge first-round win in the highly-anticipated all Australia super-lightweight showdown with fellow unbeaten Brock Jarvis. Paro, a skilled southpaw, uncorked a huge left hook on the chin that dropped Jarvis down and out. Jarvis tried to clamber back to his feet but he couldn’t make it and the fight was waved off.
