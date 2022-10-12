Read full article on original website
The Ring Magazine
Claressa Shields outpoints Savannah Marshall in a thriller, undisputed at 160 once again
Self-proclaimed GWOAT or has that distinction now been fully earned inside the ring?. Claressa Shields once again emerged as undisputed middleweight champion of the world by scoring a 10-round unanimous decision over England’s Savannah Marshall at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday. The official scores were 97-93, 96-94 and 96-94.
The Ring Magazine
Welterweight hopeful Ivan Golub returns to action, DiBella sings fighter’s praises
The welterweight division is one of the deepest in boxing and several fighters are hoping to be in the mix within the year. Ivan Golub has quietly put together an impressive record as a pro and faces Wesley Tucker on Friday at Sony Hall in New York City (BXNG TV, 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT).
The Ring Magazine
Fight Night Program – Week of October 13-18
The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.
The Ring Magazine
On this day: Nonito Donaire halts Toshiaki Nishioka, wins Ring 122-pound championship
It was “The Filipino Flash” at his very best. On October 13, 2012, Nonito Donaire successfully defended the WBO junior featherweight title, and claimed the vacant Ring championship, by scoring a ninth-round stoppage over Toshiaki Nishioka at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California. The official time was 1:54.
The Ring Magazine
Weigh-in alert: Mikaela Mayer 129.5 Alycia Baumgardner 129.5
This one has already gone ninja. Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner have weighed in ahead of Saturday’s eagerly anticipated unified junior lightweight clash at the O2 Arena in London and the bad blood continues. Mayer, who holds Ring, IBF and WBO titles, came in at 129.5 pounds and looked...
The Ring Magazine
Shields-Marshall, Mayer-Baumgardner final press conference quotes, photo gallery
LONDON (October 13, 2022) – There’s unfinished business in the world of women’s boxing, and it will finally be settled in a historic doubleheader this Saturday at The O2 Arena. In the main event, two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields, the WBC/WBA/IBF/Ring Magazine middleweight champion, will face...
The Ring Magazine
Zelfa Barrett to face Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov for vacant IBF 130-pound belt, November 5
Zelfa Barrett will face Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov for the vacant IBF junior lightweight title on November 5, Matchroom Boxing announced Friday morning. The 12-round bout will take place at Etihad Arena, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and will precede the main event between WBA light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol and mandatory challenger Gilberto Ramirez.
The Ring Magazine
Meet Joey Scott, the power behind Deontay Wilder’s power
We always see the finished product. We hardly ever see what goes into making it. For world-class fighters, the days of a team consisting of just a trainer and his fighter are long gone. So, too, are the days of the processional entourage of do-nothings that linger when a fighter is on top.
The Ring Magazine
Robert Helenius poses a major threat to Deontay Wilder
Robert Helenius is powerfully transparent. The “The Nordic Nightmare” knows why he was put in the ring with Adam Kownacki in March 2020—to lose. When Helenius surprised the boxing world, and possibly a little himself, by stopping Kownacki in four, and then again in six in their October 2021 rematch, the Finnish heavyweight found himself in the realms of respectability once again.
The Ring Magazine
Anabel Ortiz-Maria Santizo set for Oct. 20 at Fantasy Springs
Former world titleholder Anabel Ortiz of Mexico City will face Maria Santizo next Thursday night, Golden Boy Promotions has announced. The 10-round junior flyweight bout will take place at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California and will precede the main event between unbeaten lightweight prospect Floyd Schofield and Daniel Rosas.
The Ring Magazine
Liam Paro scores stunning one-round win over Brock Jarvis
Brisbane southpaw Liam Paro scored a huge first-round win in the highly-anticipated all Australia super-lightweight showdown with fellow unbeaten Brock Jarvis. Paro, a skilled southpaw, uncorked a huge left hook on the chin that dropped Jarvis down and out. Jarvis tried to clamber back to his feet but he couldn’t make it and the fight was waved off.
