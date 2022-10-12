TSTA President Molina calls Gov. Abbott's teacher earnings vows, "pie in the sky promises"

Read full article on original website
Abandoned "dry hole" oil wells polluting Texas farms, ranches and groundwater.
This headline was shorted for length. It originally appeared in the Texas Tribune as "Abandoned “dry hole” oil wells are polluting Texas farms, ranches and groundwater. The state won’t fix them." Schuyler Wight is a fourth-generation rancher who has raised longhorn cattle outside Midland for decades. Wight...
Powerful cold front arrives this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Our next weather maker will move into the desert southwest this weekend. While there is still some uncertainty in the overall forecast, it does look like a stout cold front along with cooler weather and rain chances will kick start next week on Sunday and Monday.
I-27 northbound reopened after deadly early morning crash
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — The Texas Department of Transportation said on Twitter that I-27 northbound has been reopened after a deadly crash early Thursday. Preliminary information from the Department of Public Safety said a truck was driving southbound in the northbound lane around 2:30 a.m. The truck then...
