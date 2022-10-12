34 Kansas cities get funds to improve state highways

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thirty-four Kansas cities will receive a total of $28.65 million to make improvements to state highways in their communities.

The grants come from the Kansas Department of Transportation’s (KDOT) City Connecting Link Improvement Program (CCLIP).

KDOT was able to increase CCLIP funding by more than $10 million over previous years thanks to federal funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Legislation.

The funds will be used to resurface or preserve road surfaces, add turn lanes, and make general and safety improvements to state highways within the city limits of each community. Below is a complete list of communities that will receive the grants.

Category City Highway CCLIP Funds Northeast Kansas Surface Preservation Atchison US-59 $400,000 Surface Preservation Bonner Springs K-32 $400,000 Surface Preservation Emporia US-50 $400,000 Surface Preservation Kansas City US-169 $400,000 Surface Preservation Lawrence US-59 $400,000 Pavement Restoration Marysville US-77 $1,250,000 North Central Kansas Surface Preservation Clay Center K-15 $400,000 Surface Preservation Concordia K-9 $400,000 Pavement Restoration Herington US-56B $1,250,000 Pavement Restoration Moundridge K-260 $800,000 Pavement Restoration White City K-4 $1,250,000 Northwest Kansas Surface Preservation Colby K-25 $400,000 Pavement Restoration Smith Center K-204 $1,300,000 Pavement Restoration Smith Center K-204 $1,300,000 Pavement Restoration Stockton US-24 $1,100,000 Southeast Kansas Pavement Restoration Baxter Springs US-69A $1,000,000 Geometric Improvement Fort Scott US-54 $1,500,000 Surface Preservation Independence US-160 $400,000 Surface Preservation Independence US-160 $400,000 Geometric Improvement Madison K-58 $1,500,000 Pavement Restoration Parsons US-59 $1,250,000 South Central Kansas Pavement Restoration Anthony K-44 $900,000 Surface Preservation El Dorado US-77 $400,000 Surface Preservation Great Bend US-281/US-56 $400,000 Pavement Restoration Hoisington K-4 $1,250,000 Pavement Restoration Kingman US-54 $1,250,000 Surface Preservation Larned US-56 $400,000 Pavement Restoration Pratt US-281 $750,000 Pavement Restoration Wellington US-81 $1,250,000 Surface Preservation Winfield US-160 $400,000 Southwest Kansas Surface Preservation Dodge City US-50 $400,000 Pavement Restoration Lakin K-25 $1,250,000 Pavement Restoration Ness City K-96 $1,000,000 Geometric Improvement Ulysses US-160 $1,500,000 TOTAL: $28,650,000

