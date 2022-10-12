34 Kansas cities get funds to improve state highways
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thirty-four Kansas cities will receive a total of $28.65 million to make improvements to state highways in their communities.
The grants come from the Kansas Department of Transportation’s (KDOT) City Connecting Link Improvement Program (CCLIP).
KDOT was able to increase CCLIP funding by more than $10 million over previous years thanks to federal funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Legislation.
The funds will be used to resurface or preserve road surfaces, add turn lanes, and make general and safety improvements to state highways within the city limits of each community. Below is a complete list of communities that will receive the grants.How is Kansas fixing buckling roads?
|Category
|City
|Highway
|CCLIP Funds
|Northeast Kansas
|Surface Preservation
|Atchison
|US-59
|$400,000
|Surface Preservation
|Bonner Springs
|K-32
|$400,000
|Surface Preservation
|Emporia
|US-50
|$400,000
|Surface Preservation
|Kansas City
|US-169
|$400,000
|Surface Preservation
|Lawrence
|US-59
|$400,000
|Pavement Restoration
|Marysville
|US-77
|$1,250,000
|North Central Kansas
|Surface Preservation
|Clay Center
|K-15
|$400,000
|Surface Preservation
|Concordia
|K-9
|$400,000
|Pavement Restoration
|Herington
|US-56B
|$1,250,000
|Pavement Restoration
|Moundridge
|K-260
|$800,000
|Pavement Restoration
|White City
|K-4
|$1,250,000
|Northwest Kansas
|Surface Preservation
|Colby
|K-25
|$400,000
|Pavement Restoration
|Smith Center
|K-204
|$1,300,000
|Pavement Restoration
|Smith Center
|K-204
|$1,300,000
|Pavement Restoration
|Stockton
|US-24
|$1,100,000
|Southeast Kansas
|Pavement Restoration
|Baxter Springs
|US-69A
|$1,000,000
|Geometric Improvement
|Fort Scott
|US-54
|$1,500,000
|Surface Preservation
|Independence
|US-160
|$400,000
|Surface Preservation
|Independence
|US-160
|$400,000
|Geometric Improvement
|Madison
|K-58
|$1,500,000
|Pavement Restoration
|Parsons
|US-59
|$1,250,000
|South Central Kansas
|Pavement Restoration
|Anthony
|K-44
|$900,000
|Surface Preservation
|El Dorado
|US-77
|$400,000
|Surface Preservation
|Great Bend
|US-281/US-56
|$400,000
|Pavement Restoration
|Hoisington
|K-4
|$1,250,000
|Pavement Restoration
|Kingman
|US-54
|$1,250,000
|Surface Preservation
|Larned
|US-56
|$400,000
|Pavement Restoration
|Pratt
|US-281
|$750,000
|Pavement Restoration
|Wellington
|US-81
|$1,250,000
|Surface Preservation
|Winfield
|US-160
|$400,000
|Southwest Kansas
|Surface Preservation
|Dodge City
|US-50
|$400,000
|Pavement Restoration
|Lakin
|K-25
|$1,250,000
|Pavement Restoration
|Ness City
|K-96
|$1,000,000
|Geometric Improvement
|Ulysses
|US-160
|$1,500,000
|TOTAL:
|$28,650,000
Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand
Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.
Comments / 1