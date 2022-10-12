ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

34 Kansas cities get funds to improve state highways

By Wil Day
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vl6Fz_0iWMALso00

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thirty-four Kansas cities will receive a total of $28.65 million to make improvements to state highways in their communities.

The grants come from the Kansas Department of Transportation’s (KDOT) City Connecting Link Improvement Program (CCLIP).

KDOT was able to increase CCLIP funding by more than $10 million over previous years thanks to federal funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Legislation.

The funds will be used to resurface or preserve road surfaces, add turn lanes, and make general and safety improvements to state highways within the city limits of each community. Below is a complete list of communities that will receive the grants.

How is Kansas fixing buckling roads?
Category City Highway CCLIP Funds
Northeast Kansas
Surface Preservation Atchison US-59 $400,000
Surface Preservation Bonner Springs K-32 $400,000
Surface Preservation Emporia US-50 $400,000
Surface Preservation Kansas City US-169 $400,000
Surface Preservation Lawrence US-59 $400,000
Pavement Restoration Marysville US-77 $1,250,000
North Central Kansas
Surface Preservation Clay Center K-15 $400,000
Surface Preservation Concordia K-9 $400,000
Pavement Restoration Herington US-56B $1,250,000
Pavement Restoration Moundridge K-260 $800,000
Pavement Restoration White City K-4 $1,250,000
Northwest Kansas
Surface Preservation Colby K-25 $400,000
Pavement Restoration Smith Center K-204 $1,300,000
Pavement Restoration Smith Center K-204 $1,300,000
Pavement Restoration Stockton US-24 $1,100,000
Southeast Kansas
Pavement Restoration Baxter Springs US-69A $1,000,000
Geometric Improvement Fort Scott US-54 $1,500,000
Surface Preservation Independence US-160 $400,000
Surface Preservation Independence US-160 $400,000
Geometric Improvement Madison K-58 $1,500,000
Pavement Restoration Parsons US-59 $1,250,000
South Central Kansas
Pavement Restoration Anthony K-44 $900,000
Surface Preservation El Dorado US-77 $400,000
Surface Preservation Great Bend US-281/US-56 $400,000
Pavement Restoration Hoisington K-4 $1,250,000
Pavement Restoration Kingman US-54 $1,250,000
Surface Preservation Larned US-56 $400,000
Pavement Restoration Pratt US-281 $750,000
Pavement Restoration Wellington US-81 $1,250,000
Surface Preservation Winfield US-160 $400,000
Southwest Kansas
Surface Preservation Dodge City US-50 $400,000
Pavement Restoration Lakin K-25 $1,250,000
Pavement Restoration Ness City K-96 $1,000,000
Geometric Improvement Ulysses US-160 $1,500,000
TOTAL: $28,650,000

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
fortscott.biz

Fort Scott Get $1.5 Million For U.S. Hwy. 54

FORT SCOTT – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that 34 cities across Kansas have been selected to receive a total of $28.65 million for improvements to the State Highway System located within city boundaries. The funds will be directed to preserve and improve pavement, add turn lanes, and modify intersections along essential roadways in both rural and urban areas throughout the state.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Large traffic increase on Missouri interstates – want to know why?

JOPLIN, Mo. — For those who’ve experienced the nightmare of heavy interstate traffic, the aggravation and stress it likely causes drivers, can bring on many dangerous behaviors such as Road Rage. Unfortunately, traffic congestion on U.S. interstates is expected to get worse. New data from National Transportation Research Nonprofit (TRIP) and the Missouri Department of […]
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Traffic
State
Kansas State
City
Bonner Springs, KS
City
Wichita, KS
City
El Dorado, KS
City
Herington, KS
City
Topeka, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
KSN News

Kansas to auction off surplus bison

CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at […]
CANTON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#City Limits#Construction Maintenance#Kdot#Cclip#Kansas Surface
WIBW

Keep Kansas Free coalition travels to inform Kansan voters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Keep Kansas Free coalition held four press conferences, one in each congressional district, informing voters about their main objectives for the upcoming general election. The bi-partisan group is comprised co-chairs, former Topeka mayor and democrat Joan Wagnon and former Kansas Insurance Commissioner and...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Are Kansas students ‘chronically absent’?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – New findings by the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE) revealed one in four Kansas students is chronically absent from school. According to KSDE, the number of students who are “chronically absent” from school significantly jumped from 13% in 2018, to 25.7% in 2022. Students are considered “chronically absent” when they miss more […]
KANSAS STATE
wichitabyeb.com

Yuengling brewery is coming to Wichita!

There’s an excitement in the air today and it’s probably not just because it’s fall. Yuengling Brewery announced this week their beer will be available in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma (yes, that includes Wichita). Starting in early 2023, Kansas will be the farthest west that the brewery...
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
kcur.org

Unconscious patients in Missouri and Kansas could receive invasive medical exams without consent

Allowing a medical student to be involved in your patient care might involve an intimate exam without your explicit consent or knowledge, a KSHB-41 report discovered. Medical students in Missouri and Kansas are able to perform pelvic and prostate exams on unconscious patients. In 21 states, the practice is banned unless patients have given explicit consent. Because the procedure is often done for educational purposes and not charted as part of the patient's care, it's unknown how common the examinations are.
MISSOURI STATE
KSN News

Michigan man accused of setting trucks on fire in 8 states

(KRQE) – A Michigan man has been accused of a cross-country arson spree that included more than two dozen semi-truck fires in at least eight states, the Department of Justice announced. Viorel Pricop, 64, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce. Federal investigators believe that Pricop, […]
ALLEN PARK, MI
tkmagazine.com

Coolest Thing Made In Kansas Announces Coolest Innovation Winner

"The KMC is excited to celebrate the CoolView Aircraft Window as the 2022 Coolest Innovation," said KMC Executive Director Brandie McPherson. "Our panel of judges had a very difficult job in narrowing it down from the 40 products nominated to just one." Presented by FORVIS, the KMC added this new...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy