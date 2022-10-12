ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

knewsradio.com

Disneyland Hiking Ticket Prices

ANAHEIM, CA - MAY 22: In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, GET READY TO BE DAZZLED, Disneyland park guests count down to a 24-hour party that kicks off the Disneyland Resort Diamond Celebration May 22, 2015 in Anaheim, California. Celebrating 60 years of magic, three new nighttime spectaculars will immerse guests in the worlds of Disney stories like never before with the first all-LED parade at the resort; a reinvention of the classic fireworks show that adds projections to transform the park experience; and a moving, new version of "World of Color" that celebrates Walt Disney's dream for Disneyland. (Photo by Paul Hiffmeyer/Disney Parks via Getty Images) used locally Oct 12th 2022 Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR.
ANAHEIM, CA
Surfline

Watch: October Glory (and Carnage!) at Wedge

Mostly, surfing is a participatory sport. Unlike ball and stick sports in arenas and on fields, most surfers would rather ride waves than watch other people ride waves. (Sorry, pro surfing.) There are, however, certain waves in the world that are near-impossible to ride — and nearly impossible to look away from when people are surfing ’em. The Wedge, in Newport Beach, has long been one such wave. It is a spectacle, a freak of reflection and refraction, smack in the middle North Orange County — of one of the most innocuous and populated surf zones on earth. Hit play above to watch some highlights (and lowlights and backwash) of late season south swells and the locals and visitors who tackle ’em.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
archeroracle.org

My 5 favorite bakeries in Los Angeles

Have you wondered what a cake in the shape of a giant donut would look like? Have you looked for the perfect gift for a friend that’s a little too obsessed with baking? Or have you been wanting to get your dog a personalized birthday cake? I definitely have, and finding these things at various bakeries has become one of my most entertaining (and delicious) hobbies. Here is the list of my five favorite bakeries I’ve visited across Los Angeles when looking for desserts beyond the classics.
LOS ANGELES, CA
City
Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
northstarmeetingsgroup.com

Elevated Experiences In Newport Beach, California

Known as the Jewel of the California Riviera, midway between San Diego and Los Angeles, Newport Beach offers groups of up to 500 a “sea-level-meets-next-level” experience. Since the Golden Age of Hollywood, starlets and captains of industry alike would flock to the largest recreational yacht harbor on the West Coast. This serene aquatic playground, combined with a varied landscape of nature sanctuaries and quaint coastal neighborhoods, has evolved into an idyllic escape for groups seeking inspired experiences.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
AOL Corp

The 15 Best Spas in Los Angeles for Relaxation and Rejuvenation

Los Angeles is a city that takes wellness, self-care and pampering to new heights, and so it's no surprise that there's a spa for every type of person and need. Perhaps your body yearns for a rejuvenating soak or your face could use a glow-up. Or maybe LED light therapy or a couples massage is more your thing. Whatever it is you seek, we've got you covered with our pick of the best spas in Los Angeles, from Beverly Hills to Brentwood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Person
Walt Disney
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in California

If you live in California and you are looking for new places to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in California that are highly praised by their absolutely delicious food and good service. Here's what made it on the list.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Free activities to do in Southern California during October

As record-high inflation, gas prices and monthly bills take a toll on Californians’ wallets, it can be hard to set money aside to do something fun. Luckily, some events in Los Angeles offer free admission throughout October, so anyone can enjoy some well-deserved downtime without breaking the bank. Grand Ave Arts: All Access Angelenos can […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Torrance, CA

The city of Torrance is part of Los Angeles County, California. Incorporated in 1921, Torrance's population has grown to 147,067, according to the 2020 census. Torrance's Pacific Ocean coastline is a whopping 1.5 miles long. This gorgeous Los Angeles South Bay spot is close to everything beautiful in Southern California,...
TORRANCE, CA
#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Ne Disneyland#Travel Destinations#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Magicband#Walt Disney World#Mymagic#Rfid
InsideHook

Behind the Scenes at the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach

It’s golden hour, and I’m flying 1,200 feet over Huntington Beach in the backseat of a T-33 Shooting Star subsonic jet trainer. Former commanding officer and team lead for the Canadian Snowbirds Air Demonstration Squadron Rob “Scratch” Mitchell is in the cockpit. “Sorry I’m not very chatty, but there is a lot going on at the moment,” he says over the headset. Alongside our fellow Ace Maker T-33, a B-25 Mitchell Bomber is in lead, and there are five aircraft to our right, including a jet-powered Waco biplane. As Thursday evenings go, this one is far from average.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
luxury-houses.net

Asks $87 Million, This Palatial European Estate in Beverly Hills Boasts Jaw-dropping 360 Degree Views of All of Los Angeles

The Estate in Beverly Hills, a fortress of unparalleled magnitude poised high atop a promontory overlooking the stunning gardens and city, quintessential to the highest class of luxury living and beauty in the highest regard is now available for sale. This home located at 1420 Davies Dr, Beverly Hills, California offers 8 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms with nearly 22,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Aaron Kirman (Phone: 424-249-7162) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Beverly Hills.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
foxla.com

3 California neighborhoods land on 'world's coolest' list

LOS ANGELES - If you live in California, you may be residing in one of the coolest places in the world. Time Out Magazine released its fifth annual survey analyzing 20,000 city folk worldwide to find out what they each love and hate about their city. The list was based on factors including accessibility, culture and nightlife, affordable food and drink, and street life and community vibes. Top-scoring neighborhoods also got points for walkability.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track

Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
LOS ANGELES, CA

