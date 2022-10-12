Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
LA Coffee Shops Making Awesome and Unique Versions of Pumpkin Spice LatteLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Harry Styles Mansion Hits The Market (8+ Million)Dayana SabatinLos Angeles, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Harvey Weinstein L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaCalifornia State
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in L.A.Terry MansfieldLos Angeles, CA
knewsradio.com
Disneyland Hiking Ticket Prices
ANAHEIM, CA - MAY 22: In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, GET READY TO BE DAZZLED, Disneyland park guests count down to a 24-hour party that kicks off the Disneyland Resort Diamond Celebration May 22, 2015 in Anaheim, California. Celebrating 60 years of magic, three new nighttime spectaculars will immerse guests in the worlds of Disney stories like never before with the first all-LED parade at the resort; a reinvention of the classic fireworks show that adds projections to transform the park experience; and a moving, new version of "World of Color" that celebrates Walt Disney's dream for Disneyland. (Photo by Paul Hiffmeyer/Disney Parks via Getty Images) used locally Oct 12th 2022 Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR.
Surfline
Watch: October Glory (and Carnage!) at Wedge
Mostly, surfing is a participatory sport. Unlike ball and stick sports in arenas and on fields, most surfers would rather ride waves than watch other people ride waves. (Sorry, pro surfing.) There are, however, certain waves in the world that are near-impossible to ride — and nearly impossible to look away from when people are surfing ’em. The Wedge, in Newport Beach, has long been one such wave. It is a spectacle, a freak of reflection and refraction, smack in the middle North Orange County — of one of the most innocuous and populated surf zones on earth. Hit play above to watch some highlights (and lowlights and backwash) of late season south swells and the locals and visitors who tackle ’em.
archeroracle.org
My 5 favorite bakeries in Los Angeles
Have you wondered what a cake in the shape of a giant donut would look like? Have you looked for the perfect gift for a friend that’s a little too obsessed with baking? Or have you been wanting to get your dog a personalized birthday cake? I definitely have, and finding these things at various bakeries has become one of my most entertaining (and delicious) hobbies. Here is the list of my five favorite bakeries I’ve visited across Los Angeles when looking for desserts beyond the classics.
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot Sauce
(Los Angeles, CA) - Tapatío is one of the most iconic hot sauces out there. Born in Los Angeles, Tapatio has been making mouths burn and eyes water since 1971, when it was first invented by Jose Luis Saavedra in Maywood, California.
northstarmeetingsgroup.com
Elevated Experiences In Newport Beach, California
Known as the Jewel of the California Riviera, midway between San Diego and Los Angeles, Newport Beach offers groups of up to 500 a “sea-level-meets-next-level” experience. Since the Golden Age of Hollywood, starlets and captains of industry alike would flock to the largest recreational yacht harbor on the West Coast. This serene aquatic playground, combined with a varied landscape of nature sanctuaries and quaint coastal neighborhoods, has evolved into an idyllic escape for groups seeking inspired experiences.
Classic Fashion Apparel opens first US facility, bringing hundreds of jobs to Santa Ana
Classic Fashion, an apparel company based in Jordan, is opening its first manufacturing facility in the United States right in Santa Ana.
AOL Corp
The 15 Best Spas in Los Angeles for Relaxation and Rejuvenation
Los Angeles is a city that takes wellness, self-care and pampering to new heights, and so it's no surprise that there's a spa for every type of person and need. Perhaps your body yearns for a rejuvenating soak or your face could use a glow-up. Or maybe LED light therapy or a couples massage is more your thing. Whatever it is you seek, we've got you covered with our pick of the best spas in Los Angeles, from Beverly Hills to Brentwood.
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right Now
(Los Angeles, CA) - It's amazing how much of an impact a burger can have on your life. The smell of fresh-ground beef, the sizzle of the grill, and that first bite where you get a little bit of everything in one mouthful.It's not just about the taste; it's also about the experience.
Rain, cool temperatures and thunderstorms expected in SoCal on Saturday, Sunday
Much of Southern California should see some rain on Saturday, with flash flooding possible in mountain communities.
4 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you are looking for new places to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in California that are highly praised by their absolutely delicious food and good service. Here's what made it on the list.
Free activities to do in Southern California during October
As record-high inflation, gas prices and monthly bills take a toll on Californians’ wallets, it can be hard to set money aside to do something fun. Luckily, some events in Los Angeles offer free admission throughout October, so anyone can enjoy some well-deserved downtime without breaking the bank. Grand Ave Arts: All Access Angelenos can […]
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Torrance, CA
The city of Torrance is part of Los Angeles County, California. Incorporated in 1921, Torrance's population has grown to 147,067, according to the 2020 census. Torrance's Pacific Ocean coastline is a whopping 1.5 miles long. This gorgeous Los Angeles South Bay spot is close to everything beautiful in Southern California,...
spectrumnews1.com
TV's Teri Hatcher slinks into the role of Morticia in 'The Addams Family' musical
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — They’re creepy, they’re kooky and they’re doing choreography. The Addams Family has left their mansion and moved into the Kavli Theatre in Thousand Oaks for a few weeks. The whole macabre clan is here, Uncle Fester, and, of course, the matriarch, Morticia,...
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los Angeles
If you crave a good Chinese food meal, then you've probably heard of these five best Chinese restaurants in Los Angeles. Los Angeles has a rich history with Chinese food, so it's no surprise that there are so many excellent spots to get some here.
Behind the Scenes at the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach
It’s golden hour, and I’m flying 1,200 feet over Huntington Beach in the backseat of a T-33 Shooting Star subsonic jet trainer. Former commanding officer and team lead for the Canadian Snowbirds Air Demonstration Squadron Rob “Scratch” Mitchell is in the cockpit. “Sorry I’m not very chatty, but there is a lot going on at the moment,” he says over the headset. Alongside our fellow Ace Maker T-33, a B-25 Mitchell Bomber is in lead, and there are five aircraft to our right, including a jet-powered Waco biplane. As Thursday evenings go, this one is far from average.
luxury-houses.net
Asks $87 Million, This Palatial European Estate in Beverly Hills Boasts Jaw-dropping 360 Degree Views of All of Los Angeles
The Estate in Beverly Hills, a fortress of unparalleled magnitude poised high atop a promontory overlooking the stunning gardens and city, quintessential to the highest class of luxury living and beauty in the highest regard is now available for sale. This home located at 1420 Davies Dr, Beverly Hills, California offers 8 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms with nearly 22,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Aaron Kirman (Phone: 424-249-7162) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Beverly Hills.
foxla.com
3 California neighborhoods land on 'world's coolest' list
LOS ANGELES - If you live in California, you may be residing in one of the coolest places in the world. Time Out Magazine released its fifth annual survey analyzing 20,000 city folk worldwide to find out what they each love and hate about their city. The list was based on factors including accessibility, culture and nightlife, affordable food and drink, and street life and community vibes. Top-scoring neighborhoods also got points for walkability.
This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track
Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
'Grisly' Video Shows 23 Contact Lenses Removed From California Woman's Eye
Watch the viral video here.
