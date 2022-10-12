ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Ciara Shows Off Her Dance Moves in New Video to Announce She's 'Going Country'

By Devon Forward
 3 days ago
Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Ciara dropped some unexpected news on social media, announcing to her fans that "CC’s going Country Ya’ll!🤟🏽."

In a video, Ciara dances around on what looks like an airport runway to the song "Y'all Life" by Walker Hayes.

In the caption, she revealed, "Ahhhh!! Performing with my boy @WalkerHayes on Friday! @CMT Artist of the Year Awards! Tune in!"

Many fans were hyped about the news in the comments, with one writing, "Ok lemme get my outfit ready for the hoedown 😂."

Another person revealed that they're big fans of both Ciara and Hayes, making this the perfect collaboration, commenting, "Yaassss🔥🔥🔥this is going to be amazing!!! Best Collab ever!!!! I Love Walker Hayes!!"

While this might just be one song (for now), it seems like fans would definitely support Ciara exploring country music even more.

One person commented in support, saying, "Conquering one genre at a time ‼️"

Ciara and Hayes' performance will take place at the CMT Artists of the Year Awards on Oct. 14.

Neither artist has revealed any details about what the performance will sound like, although Hayes posted a video on Instagram of the two meeting in order to work on the new collaboration.

In the video, Ciara meets Hayes for the first time in-person, as well as his whole family.

She also states how excited she is for the project, saying, "This is major, you don't understand. It's been a dream to like do something..."

Hayes then finishes the sentence for her, saying, "Do something country?" and she agrees.

Hayes is one of five people being honored at the ceremony as the Artists of the Year, including Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, and Carly Pearce.

Other honorees include Lainey Wilson as Breakout Artist of the Year and Alan Jackson as Artist of a Lifetime.

