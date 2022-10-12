Reprinted from the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper. As someone who spends lots of time on the Susquehanna River as a professional fishing guide and owner of Southside Sports bait shop in Sunbury, Ken Maurer is increasingly concerned about the number of cormorants he sees regularly at the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam below Sunbury. “We have a flock of about a hundred that live at the fabridam,” he said. “They are...

SUNBURY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO