Darlene L. Quartman, 68
Darlene L. Quartman, 68, of Williamsport PA, passed away on October 11, 2022. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of Elizabeth Miller (Washington) and Sylvester Quartman. Darlene was employed and retired from ShopVac Corp. She enjoyed doing crafts, spending time with her family, and spoiling her dog, Davis.
Greg Lange, beloved delivery driver for Renovo area retires
RENOVO, PA – There is no shortage of love in the Borough of Renovo this week. Adding to that showcase of love is the thanks and appreciation for many years of service to western Clinton County. The Record was made aware of posts to social media earlier this week...
Penn State responds to Proud Boys booking
Penn State University officials criticized a student organization’s plans to host an event with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, but has no plans to cancel the event. The student organization Uncensored America is scheduled to host McInnes and BlazeTV contributor Alex Stein’s “Stand Back & Stand By” on Oct. 24. University officials released a statement that despite requests to cancel the event, they must uphold the right to free speech, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
Cabinetworks plans $23 million expansion to Pennsylvania plant
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Cabinetworks Group working in collaboration with the State of Pennsylvania, plans to expand its Mount Union facility in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania, and add 300 jobs to its current roster of 1,694 quality manufacturing jobs. Cabinetworks is investing $23 million to transform its 206,000-square-feet Mount Union...
Local radio stations set to change ownership with new deal
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many radio stations in the area will be getting a shake-up of owners after a new deal by two media companies. In the deal, 34 radio stations and 12 translators from Forever Media will change ownership and be under Seven Mountains Media. Stations from the Altoona/Johnstown/State College area will all see new […]
Maryland, Penn State to Play at Little League Field in Williamsport
The Maryland Terrapins and the Penn State Nittany Lions will face off in a fall-ball exhibition matchup this weekend. More than just an ordinary fall game, the showdown between Big 10 rivals will take place at Howard J. Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the famous home of the Little League World Series.
Popular central Pennsylvania hawk watch donated to Pennsylvania Game Commission
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently approved the transfer of Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch near Carlisle into the Game Commission’s state game lands system. The 137 acres in Lower Frankford Township, Cumberland County, and Spring Township, Perry County, has been an active site for migratory bird data collection for 68 years. It is the second-oldest hawk watch in the U.S. after Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
Wolf Administration Highlights $8.65 Million Investment in 3,105 Central PA Manufacturing Jobs at Fresh Roasted Coffee, Sivana Converting Tours in Sunbury
Sunbury, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Executive Deputy Secretary Mike Hanna toured Fresh Roasted Coffee and Sivana Converting in Northumberland County to see firsthand operations supported by Governor Tom Wolf’s investments to create good paying manufacturing jobs in the commonwealth during Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania.
Renewed efforts to solve cold case in Union County
NEW COLUMBIA, Pa. — If you live in north-central Pennsylvania, chances are you've seen his picture — 2-year-old Corey Edkin went missing 36 years ago, and his family still has no answers. "I had heard bits and pieces about the rumors and what may have happened," Whitney Trump...
When are Halloween trick-or-treat times for Centre County? We’ve got the list here
Most municipalities are hosting trick or treating events on Monday, Oct. 31 but some are opting to celebrate over the weekend.
Cormorant numbers rebound along the Susquehanna River
Reprinted from the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper. As someone who spends lots of time on the Susquehanna River as a professional fishing guide and owner of Southside Sports bait shop in Sunbury, Ken Maurer is increasingly concerned about the number of cormorants he sees regularly at the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam below Sunbury. “We have a flock of about a hundred that live at the fabridam,” he said. “They are...
Lycoming County native continues journey on The Voice
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On The Voice, a Lycoming County native preformed in the battle rounds. Morgan Myles, who is on Team Camila, preformed against Steven McMorran. The two sang Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus and all the judges agreed the Williamsport native has what it takes to go all the way In the end, […]
Teen missing for nearly 10 days in Northumberland County
WEST CAMERON TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a runaway from Northumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Angel Gonzalez, 17, from Shamokin was last seen around 1:00 a.m. on October 2 nearly ten days ago. Police say Gonzalez was last wearing a white t-shirt and black […]
Montoursville wins key late season match over two-time defending State Champion
Catawissa, Pa. — A late season matchup pitted a two-time defending State Champion against a team just two wins away from completing an undefeated regular season. Montoursville has a slew of young talent littered throughout the team. Southern Columbia entered Wednesday night’s match with experience and the hardware to back it up. It was a gem in the middle of the Catawissa as the two teams kicked off a highly...
1 flown to the hospital in Clearfield County crash
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man was flown to Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown after crashing into a tree Sunday. On Oct. 9 around 1:42 p.m., a man was driving south on SR 2019 in Bell Township when he left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree on the west side […]
Clearfield County Assistant Da Arrested
In Clearfield County, Assistant District Attorney Steven Johnston has resigned after being arrested for driving under the influence. Johnston has been charged with DUI, and obstruction, for an incident on September 14th in Spring Township. According to the affidavit, police saw an SUV swerving on Valentine Hill Road. They say...
Investigation into 1986 disappearance of Pa. toddler remains active: state police
Today marks 36 years since 2-year-old Corey James Edkin disappeared from his mother’s home in Union County. Outside of confirming there is an active investigation, state police have revealed virtually nothing about the cold case since a June 2020 news release that expressed confidence it would be solved and those who “perpetrated this tragedy” would be brought to justice.
Pa. Woman arrested after Tioga County vehicle theft
CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced the arrest of a woman who they claim stole a vehicle earlier this month. According to police, a 23-year-old woman from Stroudsburg, Pa. was arrested after an investigation in which they believe she had stolen a vehicle and ended up across state lines. Police responded […]
Intoxicated man pulls knife on friend during argument
Montgomery, Pa. — A man in Clinton Township who was intoxicated allegedly pulled a knife on his friend during an argument and then fled the scene. State police at Montoursville say Leonidez Garcia Ponce, 41, of Muncy, was at a home on Bishop Lane early the morning of Oct. 7 when he got into an argument with a friend and pulled the knife. The accuser contacted police, but Garcia Ponce fled the scene in his red pickup truck before they arrived. ...
Varsity football team suffers first loss of season
The varsity football team suffered their first loss this season on Friday, Sept. 16 against State College 55-14. The team had three wins back to back. “We had a good start. We won our first three games and just had a slip up against State College… We didn’t prepare our kids well enough for that,” head coach Vince Nedimyer said.
