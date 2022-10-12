Ursula A. Matulonis, MD, Reviews the Rationale Behind the SORAYA Trial of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Ovarian Cancer With High FR-α Expression

Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
The Drug Zejula Shows Important Long-Term, Progression-Free Survival Benefit For Patients With Advanced Ovarian Cancer
PARP inhibitors are a class of drugs that treat ovarian cancer at the genetic level. Maintenance therapy is intended to prolong the time that a patient is cancer free, or prevent or postpone cancer from worsening. Zejula maintenance therapy (a type of PARP inhibitor) conferred clinically significant benefit versus placebo...
Dr. LaPook on new colonoscopy screening study
A new study raises some questions about how much colonoscopy screening reduces deaths from colon cancer. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook is a gastroenterologist and explains why the evidence can be confusing to patients.
targetedonc.com
Pothuri Reviews First-line PARP Inhibition in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
During a case-based roundtable event, Bhavana Pothuri, MD, discussed the use of PARP inhibitors to treat first-line advanced ovarian cancer. Targeted OncologyTM: What is first-line maintenance therapy for advanced ovarian cancer?. POTHURI: It is treatment given to patients who’ve achieved a remission after their initial treatment, which is surgery and...
cancernetwork.com
Clinical Trials in Progress: CIRCULATE-US
Oncology, ONCOLOGY Vol 36, Issue 10, Volume 36, Issue 10. Colon Adjuvant Chemotherapy Based on Evaluation of Residual Disease (CIRCULATE-US): a prospective phase 2/3 trial of MRD-based adjuvant therapy for patients with early-stage colon cancer with intensified and deintensified adjuvant therapy approaches using ctDNA status as a surrogate for MRD status (NRG-GI008) (NCT05174169).
survivornet.com
Study Shows The Drug Lumakras Increases Progression-Free Survival For Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients, But It’s Success Increasing Overall Survival Is Still In Question
Promising Results for a Subset of Lung Cancer Patients. A potential treatment option that has shown some positive results for KRAS gene mutated non-small cell lung cancer patients is called sotorasib (brand name Lumakras). KRAS is a gene that makes a protein involved in cell growth, cell mutation, and cell...
cgtlive.com
Anti-HIV CAR-T Therapy Trial Doses First Patient
Preclinical research showed the therapy was able to reduce cellular HIV infection by up to 99% in an in vitro model and more than 97% in a mouse model. The first patient has been dosed in a phase 1/2a clinical trial (NCT04648046) of Caring Cross’s Anti-HIV DuoCAR-T cell therapy (LVgp120duoCAR-T), an investigational chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy intended to target HIV cells for elimination.1.
survivornet.com
Immunotherapy Drug Keytruda Shows Promising Event-Free Survival Results For High-Risk Melanoma Patients When Used Before And After Surgery
A new study of patients with high-risk melanoma shows using the immunotherapy agent pembrolizumab, also known as Keytruda, used before and after surgery reduces the risk of tumor recurrence. Immunotherapy given before surgery can help prime the immune system to fight off cancer cells and may lead to fewer “adjuvant”...
News-Medical.net
Rare case of COVID-19 vaccine-induced hypophysitis in a woman with central diabetes insipidus manifestations
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic brought about by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has adversely impacted public health worldwide, leading to millions of deaths. Vaccination is considered to be the most effective intervention for the reduction of COVID-19-related severe disease and death. Background. Systemic and local side...
scitechdaily.com
A Forgotten Cancer – Current Levels of Awareness Are “Very Worrying”
Experts warn awareness of bladder cancer is worryingly low. According to a recent survey from the European Association of Urology (EAU), Europe has some of the highest incidence rates of bladder cancer in the world, yet understanding of the condition is still alarmingly low. According to the poll, which looked at awareness of bladder cancer and its primary symptoms among European adults, over 60% of European people are either unfamiliar with bladder cancer or are unaware of how serious it can be.
nypressnews.com
Spider veins in five areas may signal liver ‘scarring’
In fact, the report states that the prevalence of spider angiomas in cirrhosis patients is around 33 percent. This high number can be put down to the inability of the liver to metabolise circulating oestrogen during cirrhosis. At this stage of the disease, known as end-stage liver disease, normal liver...
contagionlive.com
Moderna’s Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Elicits Superior Antibody Responses
Moderna’s new bivalent COVID-19 booster, which includes 25 micrograms each of messenger RNAs from the Wuhan-Hu-1 and Omicron B.1.1.529 variants of SARS-CoV-2, elicited antibody responses that were superior to those elicited by the original vaccine. Moderna’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine containing the Omicron variant elicited superior neutralizing antibody responses against...
ajmc.com
Quality of Life Impacted by Treatment of ESCC and Upper GI Cancer
Syma Iqbal, MD: As we’ve incorporated immunotherapy into frontline treatment, there have been evaluations of quality of life. It appears that the toxicities associated with immunotherapy are manageable and that there’s even benefit to quality of life with the incorporation of immunotherapy for these patients. There isn’t a negative impact in the context of the quality of life. Even though we’re adding another therapeutic agent, the agent itself is well tolerated and the toxicities are manageable.
nypressnews.com
Behavioural changes could be among ‘first’ signs someone has dementia
Dementia is an ongoing medical challenge. Levelling up diagnosis, however, could reduce the burden of the disease as it opens the door to timely treatment. In the minds of many, symptoms of dementia relate primarily to memory loss. Behavioural shifts are sometimes the first sign someone has the disease, however.
Heavy Drinking Versus Alcoholism
As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I want to educate people about the dangers and health issues of alcoholism. I know that education would have helped me understand my own relationship with alcohol back when I was drinking heavily. Unfortunately, current education about alcoholism and health issues is not widely available or common knowledge.
studyfinds.org
Older adults living carefree lifestyles twice as likely to end up in nursing home
SYDNEY, Australia — Older adults who lead a carefree, unhealthy lifestyle are twice as likely to end up needing a nursing home in comparison to their more active peers, a new study reveals. Researchers at the University of Sydney found smoking, physical activity, sitting, and sleep quality to have...
How a simple card game can help predict if you’ll develop dementia
A SIMPLE test could be used to spot dementia nearly a decade before doctors notice symptoms. People who get Alzheimer’s disease start flunking memory and thinking tests nearly a decade before a diagnosis, researcher has found. Cambridge University experts say simple tests which test basic memory could be used...
cancernetwork.com
Recap: Identifying Chronic Graft-Vs-Host Disease and Discussing Treatment Options
Centering discussion on two clinical scenarios, expert panelists review recent evolutions in the field of graft-vs-host disease management and provide their perspective on optimal treatment strategies. At an Around the Practice® program hosted by CancerNetwork®, experts spoke about strategies for managing and preventing graft-vs-host-disease (GVHD). The discussion was led by...
cancernetwork.com
Circulating Tumor DNA as a Marker of Minimal Residual Disease
Ben Fangman, MD, and colleagues provide an overview of the use of circulating tumor DNA levels to detect minimal residual disease in colorectal cancer. Colorectal cancer (CRC) remains the third most common cancer and second most common cause of cancer death in the United States.1 Traditionally, treatment and prognostication have been based on American Joint Committee on Cancer tumor–node-metastasis staging, relying on the extent of radiographically evident disease; locoregional disease is treated primarily with surgery, with or without adjuvant chemotherapy, and metastatic disease is primarily treated with systemic therapy. The clinical decision regarding use of adjuvant therapy has been based on lymph node status and other clinic pathological risk factors (eg grade or presence of obstruction or perforation).2 However, this risk stratification is incomplete. With increasingly widespread availability of genomic sequencing methods and subsequent greater sensitivity in detecting microscopic disease in peripheral blood, significant research has been focused on utilizing this capability to improve outcomes in CRC, particularly after curative resection.
Pfizer/BioNTech's Updated Omicron Adapted COVID-19 Shot Increases Neutralizing Antibodies Above Pre-Booster Levels
Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX have announced early data from a Phase 2/3 trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. A 30-µg booster dose of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine demonstrated a substantial increase in the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 neutralizing antibody response above...
cancernetwork.com
Barriers to Clinical Trial Participation and Potential Strategies for Enrollment of Hispanic/Latinx Patients With Cancer
In a conversation during Hispanic Heritage Month, Ruben Mesa, MD, highlights factors that may contribute to disparities in clinical trial enrollment of Hispanic and Latinx patients with cancer and strategies that may encourage study participation. Data have demonstrated that Hispanic patients with cancer are often diagnosed at later stages of...
