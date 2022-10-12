Ursula A. Matulonis, MD, Reviews the Rationale Behind the SORAYA Trial of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Ovarian Cancer With High FR-α Expression

Ben Fangman, MD, and colleagues provide an overview of the use of circulating tumor DNA levels to detect minimal residual disease in colorectal cancer. Colorectal cancer (CRC) remains the third most common cancer and second most common cause of cancer death in the United States.1 Traditionally, treatment and prognostication have been based on American Joint Committee on Cancer tumor–node-metastasis staging, relying on the extent of radiographically evident disease; locoregional disease is treated primarily with surgery, with or without adjuvant chemotherapy, and metastatic disease is primarily treated with systemic therapy. The clinical decision regarding use of adjuvant therapy has been based on lymph node status and other clinic pathological risk factors (eg grade or presence of obstruction or perforation).2 However, this risk stratification is incomplete. With increasingly widespread availability of genomic sequencing methods and subsequent greater sensitivity in detecting microscopic disease in peripheral blood, significant research has been focused on utilizing this capability to improve outcomes in CRC, particularly after curative resection.

CANCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO