WANE-TV

PFW College Democrats hosts 3 Indiana candidates for meet and greet

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The College Democrats organization at Purdue University Fort Wayne hosted three candidates on the Democratic ticket for a meet and greet event Thursday evening. The candidates were Gary Snyder, candidate for 3rd District U.S. House of Representatives; Jessica McClellan, candidate for state treasurer; and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Power restored to over 1K residents in New Haven, southeast Fort Wayne

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Over 1,000 Allen County residents regained power after losing it for a period of time Wednesday night. An outage map from Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative Inc., an electric company based in Paulding, Ohio, showed at 9:42 p.m. that 969 customers in Adams Township were without power, as well as an additional 71 residents in Jefferson Township.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
The Lima News

Fatal crash in Van Wert County

VAN WERT — Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s office reportedly received a call at 10:03 a.m. from a driver who was following a blue SUV. The caller reported the vehicle was driving all over the road heading southbound on U.S. Route 127. The SUV hit a semi driving northbound while the caller was talking with police. SUV driver Wiliam Stanton was pronounced dead on the scene. Semi driver Thomas Biving had no apparent injuries. Both vehicles were towed after the crash.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

TRAA: 80 percent compliance on ‘Priority 1’ calls

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Three Rivers Ambulance Authority reached an 80 percent compliance on “Priority 1” calls for the month of September, officials touted in a media release on Friday. It’s the first month since April 2021 that the organization’s response time has been at...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Thursday night stabbing victim identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Just past 6:00 p.m. Thursday, the Fort Wayne Police Department was notified of a stabbing victim who showed up at Fort Wayne Fire Station #1 looking for help. The stabbing victim has been identified by the Allen County Coroner as 38-year-old Robert...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Rainbow trout to be stocked in Fort Wayne, Huntington

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Roughly 2,000 rainbow trout will be stocked in seven different Indiana locations by the end of the month. DNR plans to stock two locations in Fort Wayne and one in Huntington with trout measuring 12-14 inches long. At the Fort Wayne locations, fishing can take place after 3 p.m. on Oct. 14.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Columbia City receives $600K grant for new park

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel announced on his Facebook page that the city will receive a $600,000 grant for the development of a new park called Eagle Park. The grant will come from the National Parks Service Land and Water Conservation fund. “We are...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
WANE-TV

Allen County Coroner identifies two stabbing victims from Thursday evening and Friday morning.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Coroner has identified the two stabbing victims who died in separate incidents Thursday evening and Friday morning. Robert Lee Higginbotham, 38 of Fort Wayne, who sought aid at the downtown Fort Wayne fire station on Main Street Thursday around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, died from a stab wound to the torso, the coroner said. His death is the 20th homicide in Allen County this year.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

AC Coroner: Monroeville man ID’d in New Haven crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s office says a Monroeville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash in New Haven early Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to the area of State Rd. 930 and Maplecrest Road where they found...
NEW HAVEN, IN
WANE-TV

Driver killed when SUV sideswipes semi outside Van Wert

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A southwest Ohio man was killed in a crash with a semi Thursday morning in Van Wert County. The crash happened around 10 a.m. along U.S. Route 127 near Snyder Road, about 7 miles south of Van Wert. According to a report from...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Police: 5 sent to hospital in crash in southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Police responded to a crash in southeast Fort Wayne that sent five people to the hospital and left one person with life-threatening injuries. Officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road at approximately 7:27 p.m. on a report of a vehicle collision.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Leef peep: A look at Fall in Fort Wayne

Fall is well underway in northeast Indiana, with the leaves on trees turning from green to shades of orange, yellow and red across the region. Take a look at some of the beauty of fall in Fort Wayne in the video above.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Zombies invade downtown Fort Wayne for 13th annual Fright Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For a lucky- or unlucky- 13th year, Fright Night is back in Fort Wayne, and that means so are zombies. The annual Halloween event invites the public to come dressed in costume for the Zombie Walk. Starting at the plaza outside I&M Power Center, zombies will be lurking the streets of downtown.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Carroll Chargers host regional marching band competition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time Saturday, Carroll High School hosted the regional marching band competition for the Indiana State School Music Association. The ISSMA Regionals included performances with bands from Fort Wayne high schools Carroll, Concordia, and Homestead, along with schools from around the state.
FORT WAYNE, IN

