VAN WERT — Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s office reportedly received a call at 10:03 a.m. from a driver who was following a blue SUV. The caller reported the vehicle was driving all over the road heading southbound on U.S. Route 127. The SUV hit a semi driving northbound while the caller was talking with police. SUV driver Wiliam Stanton was pronounced dead on the scene. Semi driver Thomas Biving had no apparent injuries. Both vehicles were towed after the crash.

VAN WERT COUNTY, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO