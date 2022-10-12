Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Here are the questions the Fort Wayne City Council president has about Mayor Tom Henry’s OWI arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne City Council President Jason Arp has sent a letter to the City Attorney “regarding policy, procedure, and financial accountability” in response to the arrest of Mayor Tom Henry for allegedly driving drunk last weekend. The letter sent to City Attorney...
fortwaynesnbc.com
City Council President pens letter to City attorney seeking answers to questions in Mayor Henry’s OWI arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne City Council President has written a letter to the City’s attorney, asking a series of questions related to Mayor Tom Henry’s OWI crash and subsequent arrest over the weekend. CRASH REPORT: Driver told police she believed the...
WANE-TV
PFW College Democrats hosts 3 Indiana candidates for meet and greet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The College Democrats organization at Purdue University Fort Wayne hosted three candidates on the Democratic ticket for a meet and greet event Thursday evening. The candidates were Gary Snyder, candidate for 3rd District U.S. House of Representatives; Jessica McClellan, candidate for state treasurer; and...
WANE-TV
Power restored to over 1K residents in New Haven, southeast Fort Wayne
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Over 1,000 Allen County residents regained power after losing it for a period of time Wednesday night. An outage map from Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative Inc., an electric company based in Paulding, Ohio, showed at 9:42 p.m. that 969 customers in Adams Township were without power, as well as an additional 71 residents in Jefferson Township.
Fatal crash in Van Wert County
VAN WERT — Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s office reportedly received a call at 10:03 a.m. from a driver who was following a blue SUV. The caller reported the vehicle was driving all over the road heading southbound on U.S. Route 127. The SUV hit a semi driving northbound while the caller was talking with police. SUV driver Wiliam Stanton was pronounced dead on the scene. Semi driver Thomas Biving had no apparent injuries. Both vehicles were towed after the crash.
WANE-TV
TRAA: 80 percent compliance on ‘Priority 1’ calls
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Three Rivers Ambulance Authority reached an 80 percent compliance on “Priority 1” calls for the month of September, officials touted in a media release on Friday. It’s the first month since April 2021 that the organization’s response time has been at...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Thursday night stabbing victim identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Just past 6:00 p.m. Thursday, the Fort Wayne Police Department was notified of a stabbing victim who showed up at Fort Wayne Fire Station #1 looking for help. The stabbing victim has been identified by the Allen County Coroner as 38-year-old Robert...
WANE-TV
Rainbow trout to be stocked in Fort Wayne, Huntington
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Roughly 2,000 rainbow trout will be stocked in seven different Indiana locations by the end of the month. DNR plans to stock two locations in Fort Wayne and one in Huntington with trout measuring 12-14 inches long. At the Fort Wayne locations, fishing can take place after 3 p.m. on Oct. 14.
WANE-TV
Who will pay for damage from Mayor Tom Henry’s crash? City officials can’t answer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Through a Contact Us submission on wane.com, a WANE 15 viewer sent us several questions they thought we should ask Mayor Tom Henry following his OWI arrest over the weekend. WANE 15 brought some of the questions to the mayor’s administration. The following questions...
WANE-TV
Columbia City receives $600K grant for new park
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel announced on his Facebook page that the city will receive a $600,000 grant for the development of a new park called Eagle Park. The grant will come from the National Parks Service Land and Water Conservation fund. “We are...
WANE-TV
Allen County Coroner identifies two stabbing victims from Thursday evening and Friday morning.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Coroner has identified the two stabbing victims who died in separate incidents Thursday evening and Friday morning. Robert Lee Higginbotham, 38 of Fort Wayne, who sought aid at the downtown Fort Wayne fire station on Main Street Thursday around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, died from a stab wound to the torso, the coroner said. His death is the 20th homicide in Allen County this year.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Civil War nurse known as the ‘Angel of Mercy’ to be honored at Lindenwood Cemetery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum will hold an event honoring the life of Civil War nurse and Fort Wayne native Eliza E. George Oct. 22. Better known as “Mother George” or the “Angel of Mercy,” George accompanied Indiana regiments during the Civil...
fortwaynesnbc.com
AC Coroner: Monroeville man ID’d in New Haven crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s office says a Monroeville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash in New Haven early Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to the area of State Rd. 930 and Maplecrest Road where they found...
WANE-TV
Driver killed when SUV sideswipes semi outside Van Wert
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A southwest Ohio man was killed in a crash with a semi Thursday morning in Van Wert County. The crash happened around 10 a.m. along U.S. Route 127 near Snyder Road, about 7 miles south of Van Wert. According to a report from...
WANE-TV
Police: 5 sent to hospital in crash in southeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Police responded to a crash in southeast Fort Wayne that sent five people to the hospital and left one person with life-threatening injuries. Officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road at approximately 7:27 p.m. on a report of a vehicle collision.
WANE-TV
Police investigate rollover crash at intersection of Covington, Getz roads
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are currently investigating a Fort Wayne crash that left a vehicle on its side. A car was seen on its side nearly in the middle of the intersection of Covington and Getz roads. Multiple officers, a firefighter, and an ambulance were at the...
WANE-TV
Leef peep: A look at Fall in Fort Wayne
Fall is well underway in northeast Indiana, with the leaves on trees turning from green to shades of orange, yellow and red across the region. Take a look at some of the beauty of fall in Fort Wayne in the video above.
WANE-TV
Zombies invade downtown Fort Wayne for 13th annual Fright Night
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For a lucky- or unlucky- 13th year, Fright Night is back in Fort Wayne, and that means so are zombies. The annual Halloween event invites the public to come dressed in costume for the Zombie Walk. Starting at the plaza outside I&M Power Center, zombies will be lurking the streets of downtown.
WANE-TV
Carroll Chargers host regional marching band competition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time Saturday, Carroll High School hosted the regional marching band competition for the Indiana State School Music Association. The ISSMA Regionals included performances with bands from Fort Wayne high schools Carroll, Concordia, and Homestead, along with schools from around the state.
