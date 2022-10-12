ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ike Rivers Appointed to Top Security Board in Industry

ALEXANDRIA, VA – Isaiah “Ike” Rivers, chief security officer for the Institute for Defense Analyses (IDA), was appointed to serve as a board member of the National Industrial Security Program Policy Advisory Committee (NISPPAC). His four-year term began October 1, 2022. NISPPAC recommends changes in industrial security...
SCAN of Nova Receives $45K Check from 2022 RUN! GEEK! RUN! Race

ALEXANDRIA, VA – Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 11), RUN! GEEK! RUN! hosted a post-race celebration and pizza lunch in Old Town North and presented Stop Child Abuse Now (SCAN) of Northern Virginia with a check for $45K, the proceeds from the 2022 RUN! GEEK! RUN! 5K. Rita Foss, co-founder and advisor of Ironistic, the host of the race, shared her gratitude for the sponsors and volunteers, noting it wouldn’t be possible without their amazing support.
Tatte Bakery & Café Expands Its Footprint to Old Town Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, VA – With Israeli influence, Boston roots and a growing presence in the DMV region, Tatte Bakery & Café is expanding its footprint to Alexandria. As reported by the Washington Business Journal, the business is slated to move into the former SunTrust bank branch at 515 King Street in Old Town.
Social Security, SSI Benefits To Increase by 8.7% in 2023

ALEXANDRIA, VA – Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits for approximately 70 million Americans will increase 8.7 percent in 2023, the Social Security Administration announced today. On average, Social Security benefits will increase by more than $140 per month starting in January. The 8.7 percent cost-of-living adjustment...
