ALEXANDRIA, VA – Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 11), RUN! GEEK! RUN! hosted a post-race celebration and pizza lunch in Old Town North and presented Stop Child Abuse Now (SCAN) of Northern Virginia with a check for $45K, the proceeds from the 2022 RUN! GEEK! RUN! 5K. Rita Foss, co-founder and advisor of Ironistic, the host of the race, shared her gratitude for the sponsors and volunteers, noting it wouldn’t be possible without their amazing support.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO