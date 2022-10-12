Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Fall Choral Fest To Be Held Oct. 22
WINONA LAKE — Classic Arts Programs and Grace College will be hosting a Fall Choral Fest at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, at Winona Lake Community Church, 902 College Ave., Winona Lake. Directed by Dr. Ardis Faber, this concert will feature world music and spirituals. Performing groups include:. Classic...
inkfreenews.com
Robert Joseph Tauteris Sr.
Robert Joseph Tauteris Sr., 79, Winamac, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Northwest Health Hospital in LaPorte. Robert was born Nov. 10, 1942. Robert is survived by one son Thomas William (Jennie) Tauteris, Goshen; and one daughter, Tammy Sue (Rick) Robertson, Alabama. Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary in...
inkfreenews.com
Robert ‘Bob’ Lewis Wulliman — PENDING
Robert “Bob” Lewis Wulliman, 86, Winona Lake, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in his home in Winona Lake. Funeral arrangements are pending at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
inkfreenews.com
Jon Thomas Denney
Jon Thomas Denney, 65, Wabash, died at 6:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 4, 1957. He married Tracey Bever on Nov. 10, 1984. He is survived by his wife, Tracey Denney of Wabash; two children, Zac (Ashley) Denney and Zoe Denney, both of Fort Wayne; father, Donald Denney of Wabash; brother, Michael (Terri) Denney of Wabash; and his sister, Jane (John) DeJong of Granger.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inkfreenews.com
Two-Day Trail Fest This Weekend In Winona Lake
WINONA LAKE — The Winona Lake Trail Fest, a fundraiser for the future Winona Lake Bike Park, is set for this weekend. The event is presented by K21 Health Foundation and Bikereg.com and organized by KCV Cycling Club. All activities will be at the Hauth Trailhead where the future...
inkfreenews.com
Grants Support Organizations’ Work With Children
KENDALLVILLE, IN — The Dekko Foundation, a private family foundation located in Kendallville, with a mission of fostering economic freedom through education, awarded more than $1.7 million in grants to 14 youth-serving organizations during its most recent round of grant making. The foundation, started in 1981 by the late...
inkfreenews.com
Marjorie Ellen Troutman
Marjorie E. Troutman, 96, Fort Wayne, formerly of Lake Wawasee, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, died her home in Fort Wayne. She was born Aug. 1, 1926. Marge married Robert F. Troutman on Jan. 22, 1949; he preceded her in death. Marge is survived by daughters, Julie Gore, Powell, Ohio, Barbara...
inkfreenews.com
Grace Offers County Students A Minimum Of $12k In Support
WINONA LAKE — Grace College recently announced its latest cost-savings measure called the “Grace Guarantee.”. Through the initiative, the institution is guaranteeing Kosciusko County residents a minimum of $12,000 in grants and scholarships for Grace College’s traditional undergraduate programs in Winona Lake. “While it’s a popular notion...
IN THIS ARTICLE
inkfreenews.com
Rev. Merle Holden
The Rev. Merle Ross Holden, 76, Nappanee, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. He was born Dec. 13, 1945. He married Judith Grace Swihart on April 3, 1971; she survives. Merle is also survived by one sister, Sharon (Charles) Vaughan, Angola; and one brother, Richard Holden, Lake...
inkfreenews.com
Come And Participate In Flight For The Fight: Raising Awareness
WARSAW — Now that you have your work done and the evening is setting in, make your way to the north gate at Warsaw Airport off CR 300N, across from The Dells, and help “Flight For The Fight: Raising Awareness” for Rochelle Devenney and other families battling sarcoma cancer.
inkfreenews.com
Cathy Arlene Janiszyn
Cathy Arlene Janiszyn, 68, Wabash, died at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Dec. 26, 1953. She is survived by two children, Daniel (Stephanie) Hueston and Barbara (Sean) Garrett, both of Wabash; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her brother, Thomas Eakright, LaFontaine.
inkfreenews.com
Ciriello, Lewis Vie To Represent County Council District 3
WARSAW — Two candidates are vying to represent Kosciusko County Council District 3 in the upcoming election. Republican Anthony “Tony” Ciriello is going up against Libertarian candidate David Lewis. Ciriello currently serves as the elected coroner of Kosciusko County. In addition to his coroner duties, Ciriello is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inkfreenews.com
Patricia Majewski — PENDING
Patricia Majewski, 84, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
inkfreenews.com
New Pickleball Courts Open At Bixler Park
WARSAW — There’s a new spot in Warsaw for pickleball players to enjoy the sport. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of K21 Courts at Bixler Park, 503 N. Detroit St., with a ribbon-cutting on Friday, Oct. 14. People have been able to use the facility since Oct. 1.
inkfreenews.com
Edgewood Middle School Opens ‘Caring Closet,’ Seeks Support
WARSAW — Edgewood Middle School staff recently announced the opening of a caring closet that is a donation-based store located in the school to provide food, clothing, and self-care items for students and their families who may have unmet needs. “Our eighth-grade HOPE group has been instrumental in helping...
inkfreenews.com
Freaky 5K To Benefit Cancer Care Fund
Registration is open for the Freaky 5K Family Halloween Run/Walk on Oct. 29, hosted by Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital will host the Freaky 5K Family Halloween Run/Walk, Oct. 29, to benefit the Kosciusko County Cancer Care Fund. Shown from left are Carolyn Kirchenstien, manager LKH Cancer Care Center; Charles Josey, LKH...
inkfreenews.com
Michael John Wais — UPDATED
Michael “Mike” John Wais, 76, died Oct. 10, 2022, at Parkview Warsaw Hospital, Warsaw. He was born June 7, 1946. He married Nancy; she survives. He is also survived by three daughters, Amy (Jim) Selle, Carolyn (Jim) Mathis and Brenda Wais (Jeff Mathefs); and two grandchildren. Titus Funeral...
inkfreenews.com
Eugene L. ‘Sonny’ Dutoi
Eugene L. “Sonny” Dutoi, 89, Bremen, died at 3:42 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at South Bend Memorial Hospital. He was born May 3, 1933. On December 27, 1992, he married Kathryn Bandy; she survives. Additional survivors include children, Kathy Lynch, Angola, Leslie (Zacc) Hutchings, Plymouth; nine grandchildren;...
inkfreenews.com
Allison Haimbaugh Jr.
Allison Haimbaugh Jr. 89, Rochester, died at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at his residence. He was born on April 3, 1933 in Rochester. He married Sharlene Kay Shull, on April 5, 1963. She preceded him in death on Oct. 20, 2020. Survivors include sons, Neal Haimbaugh, Culver, and...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Jonathan L. Harness and Norma J. Harness, $9,240.23. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Michael P. Hackworth, $7,594.13. Lisa G. Hall, $5,957.74. Angeline A. Keene, $4,731.30.
Comments / 0