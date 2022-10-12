ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Comments / 0

Related
inkfreenews.com

Fall Choral Fest To Be Held Oct. 22

WINONA LAKE — Classic Arts Programs and Grace College will be hosting a Fall Choral Fest at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, at Winona Lake Community Church, 902 College Ave., Winona Lake. Directed by Dr. Ardis Faber, this concert will feature world music and spirituals. Performing groups include:. Classic...
WINONA LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Robert Joseph Tauteris Sr.

Robert Joseph Tauteris Sr., 79, Winamac, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Northwest Health Hospital in LaPorte. Robert was born Nov. 10, 1942. Robert is survived by one son Thomas William (Jennie) Tauteris, Goshen; and one daughter, Tammy Sue (Rick) Robertson, Alabama. Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary in...
WINAMAC, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jon Thomas Denney

Jon Thomas Denney, 65, Wabash, died at 6:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 4, 1957. He married Tracey Bever on Nov. 10, 1984. He is survived by his wife, Tracey Denney of Wabash; two children, Zac (Ashley) Denney and Zoe Denney, both of Fort Wayne; father, Donald Denney of Wabash; brother, Michael (Terri) Denney of Wabash; and his sister, Jane (John) DeJong of Granger.
WABASH, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
City
Winona Lake, IN
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Winona Lake, IN
Society
Warsaw, IN
Society
City
Warsaw, IN
Kosciusko County, IN
Society
City
Santa Claus, IN
County
Kosciusko County, IN
inkfreenews.com

Two-Day Trail Fest This Weekend In Winona Lake

WINONA LAKE — The Winona Lake Trail Fest, a fundraiser for the future Winona Lake Bike Park, is set for this weekend. The event is presented by K21 Health Foundation and Bikereg.com and organized by KCV Cycling Club. All activities will be at the Hauth Trailhead where the future...
WINONA LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Grants Support Organizations’ Work With Children

KENDALLVILLE, IN — The Dekko Foundation, a private family foundation located in Kendallville, with a mission of fostering economic freedom through education, awarded more than $1.7 million in grants to 14 youth-serving organizations during its most recent round of grant making. The foundation, started in 1981 by the late...
KENDALLVILLE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Marjorie Ellen Troutman

Marjorie E. Troutman, 96, Fort Wayne, formerly of Lake Wawasee, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, died her home in Fort Wayne. She was born Aug. 1, 1926. Marge married Robert F. Troutman on Jan. 22, 1949; he preceded her in death. Marge is survived by daughters, Julie Gore, Powell, Ohio, Barbara...
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Grace Offers County Students A Minimum Of $12k In Support

WINONA LAKE — Grace College recently announced its latest cost-savings measure called the “Grace Guarantee.”. Through the initiative, the institution is guaranteeing Kosciusko County residents a minimum of $12,000 in grants and scholarships for Grace College’s traditional undergraduate programs in Winona Lake. “While it’s a popular notion...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Big Brothers Big Sisters#Warsaw Community Church#Warsaw City Council
inkfreenews.com

Rev. Merle Holden

The Rev. Merle Ross Holden, 76, Nappanee, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. He was born Dec. 13, 1945. He married Judith Grace Swihart on April 3, 1971; she survives. Merle is also survived by one sister, Sharon (Charles) Vaughan, Angola; and one brother, Richard Holden, Lake...
NAPPANEE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Come And Participate In Flight For The Fight: Raising Awareness

WARSAW — Now that you have your work done and the evening is setting in, make your way to the north gate at Warsaw Airport off CR 300N, across from The Dells, and help “Flight For The Fight: Raising Awareness” for Rochelle Devenney and other families battling sarcoma cancer.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Cathy Arlene Janiszyn

Cathy Arlene Janiszyn, 68, Wabash, died at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Dec. 26, 1953. She is survived by two children, Daniel (Stephanie) Hueston and Barbara (Sean) Garrett, both of Wabash; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her brother, Thomas Eakright, LaFontaine.
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Ciriello, Lewis Vie To Represent County Council District 3

WARSAW — Two candidates are vying to represent Kosciusko County Council District 3 in the upcoming election. Republican Anthony “Tony” Ciriello is going up against Libertarian candidate David Lewis. Ciriello currently serves as the elected coroner of Kosciusko County. In addition to his coroner duties, Ciriello is...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
inkfreenews.com

Patricia Majewski — PENDING

Patricia Majewski, 84, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

New Pickleball Courts Open At Bixler Park

WARSAW — There’s a new spot in Warsaw for pickleball players to enjoy the sport. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of K21 Courts at Bixler Park, 503 N. Detroit St., with a ribbon-cutting on Friday, Oct. 14. People have been able to use the facility since Oct. 1.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Edgewood Middle School Opens ‘Caring Closet,’ Seeks Support

WARSAW — Edgewood Middle School staff recently announced the opening of a caring closet that is a donation-based store located in the school to provide food, clothing, and self-care items for students and their families who may have unmet needs. “Our eighth-grade HOPE group has been instrumental in helping...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Freaky 5K To Benefit Cancer Care Fund

Registration is open for the Freaky 5K Family Halloween Run/Walk on Oct. 29, hosted by Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital will host the Freaky 5K Family Halloween Run/Walk, Oct. 29, to benefit the Kosciusko County Cancer Care Fund. Shown from left are Carolyn Kirchenstien, manager LKH Cancer Care Center; Charles Josey, LKH...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Michael John Wais — UPDATED

Michael “Mike” John Wais, 76, died Oct. 10, 2022, at Parkview Warsaw Hospital, Warsaw. He was born June 7, 1946. He married Nancy; she survives. He is also survived by three daughters, Amy (Jim) Selle, Carolyn (Jim) Mathis and Brenda Wais (Jeff Mathefs); and two grandchildren. Titus Funeral...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Eugene L. ‘Sonny’ Dutoi

Eugene L. “Sonny” Dutoi, 89, Bremen, died at 3:42 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at South Bend Memorial Hospital. He was born May 3, 1933. On December 27, 1992, he married Kathryn Bandy; she survives. Additional survivors include children, Kathy Lynch, Angola, Leslie (Zacc) Hutchings, Plymouth; nine grandchildren;...
BREMEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Allison Haimbaugh Jr.

Allison Haimbaugh Jr. 89, Rochester, died at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at his residence. He was born on April 3, 1933 in Rochester. He married Sharlene Kay Shull, on April 5, 1963. She preceded him in death on Oct. 20, 2020. Survivors include sons, Neal Haimbaugh, Culver, and...
ROCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Jonathan L. Harness and Norma J. Harness, $9,240.23. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Michael P. Hackworth, $7,594.13. Lisa G. Hall, $5,957.74. Angeline A. Keene, $4,731.30.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy