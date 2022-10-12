ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAURA ALBER NAMED TO FORBES’ 50 OVER 50 LIST

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022--

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the company’s President and CEO, Laura Alber, has been named to Forbes’ 50 Over 50 List. The annual list celebrates 50 women in four different categories: Lifestyle, Impact, Entrepreneurs and Money. Alber is one of the 50 women featured in the Lifestyle category that also includes notable authors, activists, actors, corporate executives, founders, singers and celebrities.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. President and CEO Laura Alber Named to Forbes 50 Over 50 List (Photo: Williams-Sonoma, Inc.)

“The women on this year’s 50 over 50 list are thriving in life’s second half – and inspiring the women and men around them to do the same,” said Maggie McGrath, editor of ForbesWomen. “By highlighting the diverse stories and triumphs of these remarkable women, our aim is to shatter prevailing misconceptions about age and gender in the workforce. These women are continuing to influence industries, culture, and capital in their 50s and beyond.”

“Celebrating the achievements of women at all ages is a necessary step in making progress towards equity,” said Williams-Sonoma, Inc. President and CEO, Laura Alber. “I’m honored to be listed among so many women that I admire for their unwavering commitments to making the world a better, more equitable place.”

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company’s products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our loyalty and credit card program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. We are also proud to be a leader in our industry with our Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) efforts. Our company is Good By Design — we’ve deeply ingrained sustainability into our business. From our factories to your home, we’re united in a shared purpose to care for our people and our planet.

For more information on our ESG efforts, please visit: https://sustainability.williams-sonomainc.com/

Community Policy