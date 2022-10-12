Read full article on original website
Unemployment claims up in SC
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– According to the Department first time unemployment claims increased by more than 500 in the past week. Officials say in the week between October 2nd and October 8th 2,051 people filed for first time unemployment insurance compared with 1,538 during the previous week. According to the...
Gov. McMaster signs executive order to deploy future electric vehicle infrastructure
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— On Thursday, Governor Henry McMaster signed an executive order to coordinate the future roll-out of the state’s electric vehicle infrastructure. The Governor’s Office says Executive Order 2022-3 will prioritize South Carolina’s efforts to recruit electric-vehicle related businesses in the future. The order also creates an Interagency Working Group responsible for working with stakeholders and local government to develop a deployment plan for electric vehicle charging equipment across the state’s interstates and roadways.
State Fair holds sensory-friendly hours for fairgoers with special needs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The rides and attractions at the South Carolina State Fair were a little more quiet this morning. The fair had “sensory-friendly” hours from 10 a.m. to noon for children and adults with autism and other sensory processing disorders. Lights and music were off...
DHEC reports first flu-related death of season, health officials encourage flu shot
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced today that the state has suffered its first influenza-associated death of the season. “Sadly, someone from the Midlands region has died from complications due to the flu,” says Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist and DHEC’s...
SC state fair prepares for busy first weekend with safety measures
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The fair is in town and this weekend will see larger numbers of people coming to state fairgrounds for the big event. With all these people, it requires a lot of preparation and upkeep from fair staff and partner agencies. “What I can tell you...
Local Living: Beer festival, bass championship, and halloween events
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Best of South Carolina Craft Beer Festival is being held on Saturday, Oct. 15. It will take place at Junction 800 from 2 pm-5 pm and tickets are $45 to $85. Organizers say there will be tastings from South Carolina craft breweries across the state.
