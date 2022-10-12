COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— On Thursday, Governor Henry McMaster signed an executive order to coordinate the future roll-out of the state’s electric vehicle infrastructure. The Governor’s Office says Executive Order 2022-3 will prioritize South Carolina’s efforts to recruit electric-vehicle related businesses in the future. The order also creates an Interagency Working Group responsible for working with stakeholders and local government to develop a deployment plan for electric vehicle charging equipment across the state’s interstates and roadways.

