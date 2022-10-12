ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Unemployment claims up in SC

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– According to the Department first time unemployment claims increased by more than 500 in the past week. Officials say in the week between October 2nd and October 8th 2,051 people filed for first time unemployment insurance compared with 1,538 during the previous week. According to the...
ECONOMY
Gov. McMaster signs executive order to deploy future electric vehicle infrastructure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— On Thursday, Governor Henry McMaster signed an executive order to coordinate the future roll-out of the state’s electric vehicle infrastructure. The Governor’s Office says Executive Order 2022-3 will prioritize South Carolina’s efforts to recruit electric-vehicle related businesses in the future. The order also creates an Interagency Working Group responsible for working with stakeholders and local government to develop a deployment plan for electric vehicle charging equipment across the state’s interstates and roadways.
POLITICS
SC state fair prepares for busy first weekend with safety measures

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The fair is in town and this weekend will see larger numbers of people coming to state fairgrounds for the big event. With all these people, it requires a lot of preparation and upkeep from fair staff and partner agencies. “What I can tell you...
COLUMBIA, SC

