Oakland, CA

Oakland Expands Electric Vehicle Charging Access

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022--

The City of Oakland today celebrated the opening of an EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) fast charging station at 519 Lake Park Avenue in Oakland, CA. Located near Lake Merritt, the public electric vehicle charging station features six 200kW fast chargers, capable of charging a vehicle up to 80% in 15-45 minutes, depending on the capability of the vehicle.

This project adds to the 235 existing public EV chargers in Oakland, expanding the network of infrastructure to support the growing number of electric vehicles among residents and visitors.

The neighborhoods surrounding Lake Merritt have some of the highest densities of older apartment buildings in the Bay Area – buildings where it is particularly challenging to add onsite electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE). This charging station therefore overcomes a major barrier for renters and apartment dwellers in zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) access.

“Since adopting the Equitable Climate Action Plan in 2020, Oakland has made critical strides in fighting the climate crisis while ensuring that the benefits of our actions go first and foremost to Oaklanders who need them most,” said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf. “This convenient new ZEV site shows our commitment to ensuring that all Oaklanders – including renters - are part of this critical transition.”

Mayor Schaaf joined Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas, Shayna Hirshfield-Gold, Oakland’s Climate Program Manager, Arthur Bart-Williams from GRID Alternatives, and Sara Rafalson, EVgo’s Vice President of Market Development and Public Policy, to announce the new charging station.

“I am thrilled to see this new electric vehicle charging station open in my district, centrally located next to Splash Pad Park, our two thriving commercial corridors on Grand and Lakeshore, and Lake Merritt, the crown jewel of our city,” said Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas. “This addition will not only help residents nearby to conveniently charge their vehicles but will also improve our ability to expand access for all to surrounding amenities in the neighborhood, while supporting the city’s goals of equitable and sustainable development.”

“Growing the number of people who drive EVs requires equitable distribution of public fast charging infrastructure,” said Sara Rafalson, EVgo’s Vice President of Market Development and Public Policy. “EVgo focuses on building stations in convenient locations such as near Lake Merritt where drivers can grab a bite to eat, walk through the park, or buy weekly groceries right off a major interstate while charging their EV. We look forward to deploying more charging infrastructure throughout the city of Oakland in order to support the transition to an all-electric future.”

The charging station near Lake Merritt supports the City’s Zero Emission Vehicle Action Plan, a roadmap for transitioning to a fully zero-emission vehicle transportation system by 2045.

“The City’s Zero Emission Vehicle Action Plan puts equitable access front and center,” said Shayna Hirshfield-Gold, Oakland’s Climate Program Manager. “Installing public charging stations is a critical action we can take to address barriers to electric vehicle adoption.”

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is a leader in charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, rideshare and commercial fleets, and businesses. Since its founding in 2010, EVgo has led the way to a cleaner transportation future and its network has been powered by 100% renewable energy since 2019 through renewable energy certificates. As the nation’s largest public fast charging network, EVgo’s owned and operated charging network features over 850 fast charging locations – currently serving over 60 metropolitan areas across more than 30 states – and continues to add more DC fast charging locations through EVgo eXtend ™, its white label service offering. EVgo is accelerating transportation electrification through partnerships with automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail hosts such as grocery stores, shopping centers, and gas stations, policy leaders, and other organizations. With a rapidly growing network, robust software products and unique service offerings for drivers and partners including EVgo Optima ™, EVgo Inside ™, EVgo Rewards ™, and Autocharge+, EVgo enables world-class charging experience where drivers live, work, travel and play.

