LOCK HAVEN, PA — The Shoe Bank will be open this Saturday, Oct. 15th. Eligible kids and teens can get a free pair of new sneakers or shoes. Children or teens, up to age 18, may pick out free new shoes, socks, and books every six months at the Lock Haven Area Shoe Bank. They are eligible if their family has Compass and lives in Clinton County or in the Liberty-Curtin Elementary School area. Families who don’t have Compass may be referred by an agency.

LOCK HAVEN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO