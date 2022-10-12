Read full article on original website
Clare Frances Eckley, 79
Clare Frances Eckley, 79, of Beech Creek passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Born April 19, 1943, in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of the late John and Joanne Grenoble Caruso. Clare was a 1961 graduate of Lock Haven...
Marian announces 2022 Hall of Fame class
Eleven former Marian Colts and Fillies will be inducted into the Marian Catholic High School Hall of Fame at a dinner program to be held on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Capriotti’s banquet hall, Tresckow. The school’s HOF was started in 2004 in the 50th anniversary year of Marian. Its...
Greg Lange, beloved delivery driver for Renovo area retires
RENOVO, PA – There is no shortage of love in the Borough of Renovo this week. Adding to that showcase of love is the thanks and appreciation for many years of service to western Clinton County. The Record was made aware of posts to social media earlier this week...
Montoursville wins key late season match over two-time defending State Champion
Catawissa, Pa. — A late season matchup pitted a two-time defending State Champion against a team just two wins away from completing an undefeated regular season. Montoursville has a slew of young talent littered throughout the team. Southern Columbia entered Wednesday night’s match with experience and the hardware to back it up. It was a gem in the middle of the Catawissa as the two teams kicked off a highly...
Maryland, Penn State to Play at Little League Field in Williamsport
The Maryland Terrapins and the Penn State Nittany Lions will face off in a fall-ball exhibition matchup this weekend. More than just an ordinary fall game, the showdown between Big 10 rivals will take place at Howard J. Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the famous home of the Little League World Series.
Free new shoes for kids on Oct. 15
LOCK HAVEN, PA — The Shoe Bank will be open this Saturday, Oct. 15th. Eligible kids and teens can get a free pair of new sneakers or shoes. Children or teens, up to age 18, may pick out free new shoes, socks, and books every six months at the Lock Haven Area Shoe Bank. They are eligible if their family has Compass and lives in Clinton County or in the Liberty-Curtin Elementary School area. Families who don’t have Compass may be referred by an agency.
Milton High School football team helps at food pantry
MILTON, Pa. — The Milton Area High School football team is having a good season. The Black Panthers are 6-1 and have a big game this week. But off the field, the team is just as impressive. Players spent the day helping a nearby food bank. "It's a lot...
Pa. ambulance involved in fatal 3-vehicle crash
LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. — A Minersville EMS ambulance was involved in a crash in Lehigh County that claimed one life and sent another person to a hospital. The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Route 309 in Lynn Twp., just north of Mountain Road and about 2 miles south of the Schuylkill County line.
Lycoming County native continues journey on The Voice
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On The Voice, a Lycoming County native preformed in the battle rounds. Morgan Myles, who is on Team Camila, preformed against Steven McMorran. The two sang Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus and all the judges agreed the Williamsport native has what it takes to go all the way In the end, […]
Local radio stations set to change ownership with new deal
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many radio stations in the area will be getting a shake-up of owners after a new deal by two media companies. In the deal, 34 radio stations and 12 translators from Forever Media will change ownership and be under Seven Mountains Media. Stations from the Altoona/Johnstown/State College area will all see new […]
Man kicks woman down flight of steps
Rome, Pa. — A Bradford County man is facing assault charges after he allegedly kicked his girlfriend down a flight of steps during an argument. Mitchell A. Bacorn, 34, of Rome, asked to speak with officers just before they took him into custody during the early morning hours of Sept. 29, police said. Bacorn admitted to Trooper Craig Kalinoski that he struck the woman causing her to fall down the steps, according to the affidavit. ...
City of Pottsville Announces Retirement of Chief of Police
On Tuesday, the City of Pottsville officially announced the upcoming retirement of their Chief of Police. According to a press release from the City, effective October 21st, 2022, Police Chief Richard F. Wojciechowsky will retire from his position with the City of Pottsville Police Department. Wojciechowsky will retire after 31...
Wolf Administration Highlights $8.65 Million Investment in 3,105 Central PA Manufacturing Jobs at Fresh Roasted Coffee, Sivana Converting Tours in Sunbury
Sunbury, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Executive Deputy Secretary Mike Hanna toured Fresh Roasted Coffee and Sivana Converting in Northumberland County to see firsthand operations supported by Governor Tom Wolf’s investments to create good paying manufacturing jobs in the commonwealth during Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania.
Renewed efforts to solve cold case in Union County
NEW COLUMBIA, Pa. — If you live in north-central Pennsylvania, chances are you've seen his picture — 2-year-old Corey Edkin went missing 36 years ago, and his family still has no answers. "I had heard bits and pieces about the rumors and what may have happened," Whitney Trump...
Penn State responds to Proud Boys booking
Penn State University officials criticized a student organization’s plans to host an event with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, but has no plans to cancel the event. The student organization Uncensored America is scheduled to host McInnes and BlazeTV contributor Alex Stein’s “Stand Back & Stand By” on Oct. 24. University officials released a statement that despite requests to cancel the event, they must uphold the right to free speech, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
Delayed Muncy boat access project set to begin construction this summer
Muncy, Pa. — The Muncy boat access project is set to begin construction in summer 2023, according to state Rep. Joe Hamm. Construction on the project will begin once the PA Department of Environmental Protection provides the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission with the necessary permits. The project's "targeted completion timeframe" is fall 2023. Related reading: Property acquired for new Muncy boat access ...
Man charged after deadly crash in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Pa. — A man from Nanticoke is facing homicide by vehicle charges after a crash over the summer in Luzerne County. Police say, Jose Calo, 58, ran over James Mahon, 86, along West Main Street in Plymouth. Mahon was later pronounced dead. Police say Calo was under the...
Second man arrested in deadly Kingston shooting
KINGSTON, Pa. — Police have arrested a second man for a deadly shooting in Luzerne County last month. Peter McCoy, 38, of Wilkes-Barre, died at the hospital after being shot in a parking lot on Main Street in Kingston on September 10. Jakir Bacote, 22, from Nanticoke, was charged...
Plymouth police charge Nanticoke man with vehicular homicide
PLYMOUTH — A Nanticoke man was under the influence of fentanyl when he crashed his Ford Explorer that killed a pedestrian on Main Street
House Fire in Elmira this Morning
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- A fire broke out around 7:15 this morning at 709 West Water Street in Elmira. Crews arrived on scene at approximately 7:25 to put out the flames. Minor damage occurred inside the house specifically in the kitchen. The outside of the home suffered little to no damage.
