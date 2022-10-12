Read full article on original website
Related
Bad news for Notre Dame
Notre Dame has come back strong after starting 0-2 on the season. The Irish suffered a major loss this week due to injury. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman announced that Notre Dame captain Bo Bauer (...)
Ryan Fitzpatrick’s Blunt Criticism For Justin Fields After Bears Loss
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick didn’t hold back when issuing his postgame analysis of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Fitzpatrick, who last played an NFL game in 2021 with Washington, had plenty to say when all was set and done following the 12-7 Commanders Week 6 victory over the Bears.
NBC Sports
Things To Learn: Stanford gives Notre Dame its first chance to test freshman QB Steve Angeli
At some point, Notre Dame needs to find some peace of mind should junior quarterback Drew Pyne suffer any injury. If Pyne’s helmet gets knocked off, if he sprains an ankle, if he joins the ever-lengthening list of quarterbacks with shoulder injuries across the country, the Irish (3-2) need to know freshman Steve Angeli could step in for a moment, a week, the season.
Marcus Freeman Announces Crushing Notre Dame Injury News
Notre Dame will be without a core special teamer and captain for the remainder of the regular season. Head coach Marcus Freeman announced today that fifth-year senior linebacker Bo Bauer is out for the season after injuring his knee in practice on Tuesday. Freeman called losing Bauer, who has played...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College Football World Reacts To Crushing Notre Dame Injury News
Bo Bauer's Notre Dame playing career is unfortunately over. According to The Athletic's Pete Sampson, the graduate senior will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Head coach Marcus Freeman called it a "tremendous loss." "Bo will be out for the year," Freeman confirmed Thursday, via Tyler...
Bears Get Huge Injury Update On Injured Defensive Star
The Chicago Bears have a 2-3 record thus far in the 2022 season, but there hasn’t been too much to get excited about. They have yet to see progress from Justin Fields, as the supporting cast around the young starting quarterback has been underwhelming, to say the least. Chicago...
NBC Sports
Report: Poole thought Draymond suspension wasn't necessary
It appears that Jordan Poole took the high road after his altercation in practice with Draymond Green last week. On Wednesday's edition of "NBA Today," NBA reporter Marc Spears clarified how Poole and the rest of his teammates felt about Draymond Green following the altercation. "Poole and Draymond spoke in...
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera: We’ll know when Chase Young can return to practice after his next doctor’s visit
Commanders edge rusher Chase Young may be nearing a return to play. During his Friday press conference, Washington head coach Ron Rivera gave an update that made it seem like Young’s return from a torn ACL could be coming sooner than later. “I know he still has to see...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: I have a ton of respect for the player and person Josh Allen is
With two of the league’s top young quarterbacks, the Chiefs and Bills have become de facto rivals in the AFC. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen will meet again on Sunday when Buffalo goes back to Kansas City for the first time since losing a lead with 13 seconds left in the divisional round of last year’s postseason.
Everything Marcus Freeman said Thursday before Notre Dame vs. Stanford
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman spoke with the media on Thursday ahead of Saturday night’s matchup in South Bend with Stanford. As always, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports were on hand to provide live updates. Here is everything Freeman had to say. On the identity of the current football...
What remaining game on the Notre Dame football schedule is toughest?
The original edition of this Notre Dame football article appeared in a magazine issue of Blue & Gold Illustrated. Sign up for a subscription or order a single issue here. Notre Dame is a heavy favorite in each of the next two games against Stanford and UNLV. Then the Fighting Irish play three ranked teams in their last five games, including two top-10 teams in Clemson and USC.
Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Penn State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Billed as a top 10 matchup where both Michigan football and Penn State would figure out what each team is, we learned that the Wolverines are for real, while the Nittany Lions have some work to do. PSU had just one first down in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Eagles' Jordan Davis battles bug in an epic showdown
Back in high school, Philadelphia Eagles rookie tackle Jordan Davis proved to be an excellent defender inside the classroom, according to Reddit. Redditor u/Dapper_Bed posted a video on Thursday to the r/Eagles subreddit which was recorded by his girlfriend who attended Mallard Creek High School in North Carolina with Davis. The video shows a young Davis hilariously saving his classmates from a bug that was flying around a ceiling light.
Notre Dame double dips with latest offer to 2023 Arizona two-sport star
The Irish aren’t shy about letting some of their athletes play multiple sports, especially when they don’t overlap each other. Former Irish football and baseball star Jeff Samardzija is a perfect example while recently we saw current Chicago Bear tight end Cole Kmet doing the same as Samardzija.
Watch: Instant Analysis: Countdown to Kickoff Notre Dame vs. Stanford
Tim Prister and Tim O’Malley offer a final pre-game look at the matchup between Notre Dame (3-2) and the Stanford Cardinal (1-4) at Notre Dame Stadium.
Pre-Game Quick Hits: Stanford @ Notre Dame
• Notre Dame has won its last three games against Stanford by a combined 73 points/24.3 points per game, but the Cardinal have won seven of the last 12 in the series, dating back to 2009. Stanford won three in a row from 2009-11 and 2015-17. • Notre Dame holds...
Basketball Hall of Famer and Sixers star Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor: NBA
Former Sixers star and basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment in Atlanta for a brain tumor.
NBA・
How to watch Notre Dame football game vs. Stanford
Notre Dame football is back in South Bend for the first time in four weekends. The Irish (3-2) host Stanford (1-4, 0-4 Pac-12) Saturday night in the 36th meeting between the schools. They have played each other in all but three seasons since 1988. The return home means you can...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Klay shines in Dubs' preseason finale loss
SAN FRANCISCO – The defending NBA champion Warriors closed out their preseason schedule Friday night with a 119-112 loss to the Denver Nuggets before a sellout crowd at Chase Center. On a night when the NBA website was down due to a power outage on the East Coast –...
Comments / 0