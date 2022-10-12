ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Notre Dame

Notre Dame has come back strong after starting 0-2 on the season.  The Irish suffered a major loss this week due to injury. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman announced that Notre Dame captain Bo Bauer (...)
CLEMSON, SC
NBC Sports

Things To Learn: Stanford gives Notre Dame its first chance to test freshman QB Steve Angeli

At some point, Notre Dame needs to find some peace of mind should junior quarterback Drew Pyne suffer any injury. If Pyne’s helmet gets knocked off, if he sprains an ankle, if he joins the ever-lengthening list of quarterbacks with shoulder injuries across the country, the Irish (3-2) need to know freshman Steve Angeli could step in for a moment, a week, the season.
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

Marcus Freeman Announces Crushing Notre Dame Injury News

Notre Dame will be without a core special teamer and captain for the remainder of the regular season. Head coach Marcus Freeman announced today that fifth-year senior linebacker Bo Bauer is out for the season after injuring his knee in practice on Tuesday. Freeman called losing Bauer, who has played...
SOUTH BEND, IN
On3.com

What remaining game on the Notre Dame football schedule is toughest?

The original edition of this Notre Dame football article appeared in a magazine issue of Blue & Gold Illustrated. Sign up for a subscription or order a single issue here. Notre Dame is a heavy favorite in each of the next two games against Stanford and UNLV. Then the Fighting Irish play three ranked teams in their last five games, including two top-10 teams in Clemson and USC.
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Pre-Game Quick Hits: Stanford @ Notre Dame

• Notre Dame has won its last three games against Stanford by a combined 73 points/24.3 points per game, but the Cardinal have won seven of the last 12 in the series, dating back to 2009. Stanford won three in a row from 2009-11 and 2015-17. • Notre Dame holds...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
On3.com

How to watch Notre Dame football game vs. Stanford

Notre Dame football is back in South Bend for the first time in four weekends. The Irish (3-2) host Stanford (1-4, 0-4 Pac-12) Saturday night in the 36th meeting between the schools. They have played each other in all but three seasons since 1988. The return home means you can...
STANFORD, CA
