GA State Senate Candidate Wants Weaker Drunk Driving Laws
If you go to Georgia state senate candidate Josh McKay’s campaign site, it looks pretty standard for a Republican. The yellow and white color scheme is a bit unexpected, and the issues page could easily have been copied from a generic Republican template. Faith. Family. Freedom. Whatever. But what’s not there is that he’s part of an organization fighting to loosen drunk driving laws.
