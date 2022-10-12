ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, OH

Warren County Career Center shuts down after threat made against main campus

By Molly Schramm
 3 days ago
Warren County Career Center released students and canceled all evening classes after a threat was made toward the center's main campus Wednesday, said Peg Gold, public information specialist for the Warren County Career Center.

Around noon Wednesday, Gold said the center was made aware of a threat made on the main campus. Gold did not give details into what the threat entailed, but assured that no incident occurred.

Gold said upon notification, law enforcement was contacted and all students and staffed sheltered in place.

From there, students were slowly released with the assistance of additional police on campus. Gold said they have also canceled all evening adult education classes out of an abundance of caution.

"We assume this was an unsubstantiated threat, the safety of our students and staff will always be out first priority," Gold said.

The Warren County Sheriff's Department is investigating the threat, and Gold said they are working closely with them to see that "anyone responsible is held accountable for their actions."

Comments / 0

